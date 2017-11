Survivor Series Women’s Elimination Match: Team Raw (Alicia Fox, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax and Asuka) vs. Team Smackdown (Becky Lynch, Naomi, Carmella, Tamina (with Lana) and Natalya).

The finish:

With Asuka left on the RAW team vs. Natalya and Tamina — Asuka was of course double teamed … Tamina submitted to Asuka’s arm breaker … Finally the ASUKA LOCK FORCES NATALYA TO SUBMIT!