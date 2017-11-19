Main Event – Survivor Series Men’s Elimination Match: Team Raw (Kurt Angle, Triple H, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe) vs. Team Smackdown (Shane McMahon, John Cena, Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton and Bobby Roode)

ELIMINATIONS:

*NAKAMURA by STROWMAN

*ROODE by STROWMAN

(at this point Joe and Braun sarting arguing as did Triple H and Angle) THE ENTIRE SMACKDOWN TEAM INCLUDING THE ELIMINATED WRESTLERS PUT BRAUN THROUGH A TABLE.

*JOE by CENA

*CENA by ANGLE (with an assist by Balor)

*BALOR by ORTON

(at this point Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn attacked the already injured Shane McMahon. Shane recovered and beat them with chairs. Orton RKO’d Owens). Strowman is back!

*ORTON by STROWMAN

SHANE MCMAHON IS THE ONLY SMACKDOWN WRESTLER LEFT … STROWMAN, TRIPLE H, AND ANGLE ARE STILL IN FOR RAW.

*at this point Triple H Pedigreed ANGLE allowing Shane to pin him!

*ANGLE by SHANE

*Shane is heelped up by Triple H who puts in in the Pedigree.

*SHANE by TRIPLE H (as Strowman looks on confused for a moment then took Triple H by the throat and pinned him in the corner yelling “If you ever doublecross me again you will never play the game.” As he walked away Triple H attacked him behind his back and tried for a Pedigree. Strowman powerslammed him twice and left the ring.