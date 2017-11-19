Styles was destroyed for 10 or more minutes and hen made an amazing comeback. The action was in and out of the ring and brutal. Styles evaded an F5, AJ almost got him to submit to the calf crusher … AJ used a flying headbutt and a phenomenal forearm and almost pinned Lesnar …

Finish: LESNAR FINALLY — ON SHAKY LEGS — SNARED STYLES IN THE F5 AND PINNED HIM.