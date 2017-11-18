

One of several alter-egos of Bill Apter, the masked man who got his name being a fan of Insane Clown Posse, Mil Mascaras, and Barry Manilow (to justify the name INSANE BIL MASCILOW) takes a look at the card for the 2017 Survivor Series and gives you his picks — who will win — and who will lose — and why! Enjoy this first from a new series of big-show-previews from the (not to) mysterious masked man …