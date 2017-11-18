“THE PREDICTOR” PREDICTS: NXT TAKEOVER: WARGAMES

By Don “The Predictor” Murphy

It’s Survivor Series weekend – one of my favorite shows of the year. I have fond memories of the days when the show aired on Thanksgiving night and it was a big part of our family tradition. While those days are behind us, I’m feeling particularly nostalgic as NXT, in presenting tonight’s TakeOver special from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, is bringing back a classic match for those of us that remember it fondly. Though some modifications have been made, tonight’s WarGames match should live up to its legacy, while introducing younger fans to the match. In addition, we’ll see a new NXT Women’s Champion crowned, since Asuka vacated the title in moving to the main roster. And, let’s not overlook the NXT Championship match, as I’ve really enjoyed the rebuilding of Andrade Almas. So, overall, we’re in for a great night of action on the eve of the big show Sunday night. Let’s run down the card!

Main Event – WarGames: Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish) meet Sanity (Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain) and The Authors of Pain/Roderick Strong

Topline Thoughts: For those of you new to the concept, this match will take place inside of two rings, surrounded by a steel cage. One member from each team starts the match, with other members joining the match at timed intervals. The match officially starts when everyone is in the ring. It should be interesting to see how this match is laid out, but I’ve really enjoyed the build to this. I do think the addition of Strong to the Authors of Pain team seemed a bit forced, but that’s only a minor quibble. I’ll also be looking at Cole, O’Reilly and Fish, as this is their first match on the big stage, which will be a bit different to the style of match they were used to competing in, when they were part of ROH. And, for Sanity, the group has only gotten better, and Young is more that capable of a bigtime performance. Of the other members, I think Dain has a bit more of an upside, so I’ll be watching him closely as well.

The Predictor Predicts: Undisputed Era wins WarGames

NXT Championship Match: Drew McIntyre defends the NXT Championship against Andrade “Cien” Almas

Topline Thoughts: This has been such a refreshing storyline. Almas had so much untapped talent and while he was having matches, he was relegated to opening matches, where he would essentially put over whoever was debuting. I was concerned his act would be stuck in neutral, but they found a new direction for him, with addition of Zelina Vega. He’s now become very relevant, and while I don’t see him winning the title here, I do expect a big performance and an excellent match. From here, I definitely see a place for him on the main roster – hopefully Smackdown Live, which is need of top-level heels.

“The Predictor” Predicts: Drew McIntyre retains the NXT Championship

NXT Women’s Championship Match/Fatal Four-Way: Ember Moon meets Peyton Royce, Nikki Cross and Kairi Sane

Topline Thoughts: This match is designed to segue from Asuka, who vacated the title over the summer, to the popular Sane, who won the Mae Young Classic. I like the way they’ve built this, as it would have been very easy to put the title on the winner of the tournament. Instead, they’ve integrated Sane into the current roster and old a logical story as to why she deserved a title match, while giving the others the same opportunity. Cross will have a standout performance and Royce continues to improve. In fact, coming out of this, I can see her as Sane’s first major singles program. For Moon, in losing, it may be time for a character change or heel turn altogether.

“The Predictor” Predicts: Kairi Sane wins the vacant NXT Women’s Championship

Singles Match: Aleister Black meets The Velveteen Dream

Topline Thoughts: If you watched Patrick Clark on Tough Enough, you saw arrogance with not a ton of talent. He has proven everyone wrong and I greatly enjoy the Velveteen Dream character. It’s clear that the company is high on Black and that he is being positioned for a main event run, but this won’t be a standard squash match and I have no doubt that Clark can maintain his momentum and build, even in defeat.

“The Predictor” Predicts: Aleister Black defeats The Velveteen Dream

Singles Match: Lars Sullivan meets Kassius Ohno

Topline Thoughts: Remember this review years down the road – Lars Sullivan will be a main event player in the WWE. He’s got the look – from his physique to his strength, to his great facial expressions. He has everything that WWE typically looks for in their top guys. He’s still green in the ring, but that will come with time and experience. And, he’ll have a great teacher in Ohno, who is arguably one the best performers over the last several years.

“The Predictor” Predicts: Lars Sullivan defeats Kassius Ohno

WWE UK Championship Match: Pete Dunn defends the WWE UK Championship against Johnny Gargano

Topline Thoughts: This match will air on next week’s NXT TV show, but I would be remiss in not mentioning it because this has the potential to steal the show. I have Dunne pegged to main event WrestleMania in years to come and his match with Tyler Bate earlier this year is a candidate for “Match of the Year”. Gargano is also excellent, and I like the story that he continues to lack focus, after being turned on by Tommaso Ciampa. It’s been a nice diversion while Ciampa recovers from injury. As I said, this should be a great match and I’m hoping for more opportunities and exposure for Dunn in 2018.

“The Predictor” Predicts: Pete Dunn retains the WWE UK Championship

