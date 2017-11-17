NXT- The Written Report

NXT Arena

Full Sail University

Orlando, Florida

Air Date: November 15th, 2017

Tonight is the final NXT show before Takeover Wargames this Saturday. Let the final hype begin.

The opening credits roll and Mauro Ranallo welcomes us to the show. On the card tonight, a face-to-face confrontation between NXT Champion, Drew McIntyre and Andrade “Cien” Almas. In addition, Mercedes Martinez gets a chance to prove something to Ember Moon. We are set for the first match tonight as the Street Profits and Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss make their entrances.

Match 1: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Monteze Ford) vs. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss

Dawkins and Sabatelli start the match and Dawkins takes the early advantage for his team. Ford is tagged in and is quickly distracted by Moss allowing Sabbatelli to take advantage. Moss comes in and nails a big back suplex on Ford. Sabatelli makes a tag and talks trash to Dawkins and the crowd. When he tries a suplex, Ford is able to flip his way free and tags Dawkins. Dawkins comes in and takes out both men. Moss and Sabbatelli try a double-team distraction but, instead, Sabbatelli gets knocked out by a punch leading to the three count.

Winner: Street Profits

We check in at the announce desk with Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness and Percy Watson. They throw it to a video package highlighting the Takeover match between Velveteen Dream and Aleister Black.

Lars Sullivan is in action next as the show heads to break.

After the break,the announce team hypes Lars Sullivan vs. Kassius Ohno for Takeover as Sullivan makes his entrance followed by Raul Mendoza.

Match 2: Lars Sullivan vs. Raul Mendoza

Sullivan charges and Mendoza dodges trying to use his speed to stay in the match. Mendoza’s strikes have no effect on Sullivan so he tries to go the air and Sullivan plants him with a battering ram headbutt taking him out of the air. Sullivan takes control here and easily wins with his Freak Accident finisher.

Winner: Lars Sullivan

Lars picks up Mendoza in an effort to do more damage but Kassius Ohno makes a quick save.

Johnny Gargano enters NXT General Manager, William Regal’s office. Regal has an offer for him. UK Champion, Pete Dunne has an open challenge for his championship and Regal offers the first shot to Gargano. Johnny accepts the match for next week’s NXT.

The show takes another commercial timeout

We return back at the announce desk, they throw it to a video package about the Wargames match. It is a very well done package.

The face-to-face confrontation between McIntyre and Almas is hyped for later in the show. The Mercedes Martinez and Ember Moon match is next as the show goes to break.

We return to hear the announce team hype the Fatal Four-Way match for the NXT Women’s Championship as Martinez and Moon make their entrances.

Match 3: Mercedes Martinez vs. Ember Moon

Martinez is bigger and stronger and uses it to take control early. Moon quickens the pace and takes down Martinez with abasement dropkick to get back in the match with a two-count. Martinez recovers hitting a spinebuster on Moon for a two-count as the show goes to its final commercial timeout.

We return to see Moon trying to fight back but Martinez takes back control with a hard chop and the Three Amigos suplexes. She attempts a pin but Moon is out at two. Moon blocks a Fisherman’s suplex and nails an enziguri followed by a hurricanrana sending Martinez rolling to the floor. Moon nails a suicide dive on Matinez.

Moon goes to the top rope but Martinez cuts her off with a kick and nails a running Tower of London for a near-fall. She attempts another Fisherman’s suplex but Moon blocks it. Martinez charges Moon but misses. Moon fires back and hits the Eclipse for the three-count.

Winner: Ember Moon

After the match replay, the other three members of the Fatal Four-Way come out to set up the match for Saturday. The McIntyre, Almas face off happens next as the show goes to break.

We return to Drew McIntyre making his entrance.

McIntyre grabs a mic and says he loves it when a plan comes together, or more specifically, Zalina Vega’s plan. McIntyre says it worked and he has his match. McIntyre brings up that Vega keeps bringing up climbing mountains. He reminds Almas that he is the mountain. He says he just wants him to come out and face him like a man. McIntyre starts insulting Almas’ manhood which brings out Vega and Almas.

Almas hits the ring and starts brawling. McIntyre takes him out prompting Vega to try a cross body on him. McIntyre catches her giving Almas the opportunity to throw a chop block. The knee strike works and they put the boots to McIntyre to end the show.