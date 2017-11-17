205 Live-Written Recap

The Spectrum Center

Charlotte, North Carolina

Air Date: November 14th, 2017

Tonight’s 205 Live is the last show before Survivor Series. It is also Kalisto’s birthday!! Kalisto announces he will beat Drew Gulak tonight and will shut down “The Zo Show” this weekend at Survivor Series. In the opposite locker room, Enzo Amore and Drew Gulak are standing with a cake. Amore reminds Gulak that the “Zo Show” is over if Kalisto wins on Sunday so Gulak must perform well tonight and take care of Kalisto.

The opening credits roll.

Nigel McGuinness and Vic Joseph run down the card for tonight’s show also featuring Mustafa Ali vs. Ariya Daivari as well as our first match. Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher make their way out. There is a taped promo playing over their entrance. Gallagher says in the promo that he chose not to be a clown. Kendrick directed his comments to Swann saying there are always consequences for your actions.

When Rich Swann and Cedric Alexander came out Swann pointed out that they are fighting tonight in Alexander’s hometown.

Match 1: Brian Kendrick & Jack Gallagher vs. Rich Swann and Cedric Alexander in a tornado tag team match.

A tornado match means that all four men can be in the ring at the same time and that is exactly what happens. It quickly spills out to the floor. The action is back and forth until Alexander gets taken out and Swann gets brutalized but refuses to lose. Swann gets dumped to the outside as Alexander makes his return and goes one on two. Alexander and Gallagher bump heads sending Jack to the outside as Kendrick swoops in for the Captain’s Hook. Swann attempts the save but Gallagher cuts him off with the Fujiwara arm bar right next to the Captain’s Hook, neither Alexander or Swann will give the match.

Kendrick gets frustrated and breaks the hold on Alexander to apply it to Swann. Alexander recovers to save his partner but gets caught with “Sliced Bread.” Swann then returns the favor and breaks up the pin fall.

Swann, Kendrick and Gallagher fight on the top rope. Kendrick and Gallagher “Super Beale” Swann to the canvas. Swann is able to kick out of the pin attempt that followed at two and a half. Alexander recovers and battles Kendrick one on one until Gallagher returns to tip the balance of power once again.

Gallagher sets up Alexander in the corner for a running strike but Swann cuts him off with a massive super kick. Swann dives on Gallagher leaving Alexander and Kendrick to battle in the ring. Alexander blocks a Captain’s Hook attempt and nails the Lumbar Check to win the match.

Winners: Rich Swann and Cedric Alexander

There is a birthday cake ringside as the show goes to break.

Back from break and we are set for the second match. Ariya Daivari comes out to the ring first and, on the way to the ring, he cuts a promo on how much better 205 has become with Enzo as champion. He says not only has the show gotten overall better but they are all making more money. He says something in Arabic and that brings out Mustafa Ali who grabs a mic and tries to translate for him. He accuses Daivari of sucking up to Enzo Amore.

Match 2: Ariya Daivari vs. Mustafa Ali

Ali steals Daivari’s ring jacket as he takes control early in the match. Ali climbs the top rope and gets shoved off allowing Daivari to take control. Daivari stomps Ali in the corner and hits a bulldog for a two count. Daivari goes for an elbow from the middle rope but misses allowing Ali to come back. Ali hits a tornado DDT for a two count.

Daivari comes back and takes Ali out and hits a frog splash from the top rope but only gets a two count. Ali catches Daivari on the ropes with a hurricanrana then hits the reverse-450 splash for the win.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

Kalisto is wished Happy Birthday from Tozawa backstage as the show goes to break.

Back from break and we are ready for the main event. Drew Gulak comes out first with Enzo Amore. Amore does his “ Certified G” walk to the ring. Amore hits the ring and says Happy Birthday to Kalisto. Amore says he has spared no expense and points to the cake, noisemakers, and party hats and says he wanted to make sure we have a party. He asks Gulak what he forgot to finish the party. Gulak says he forgot presents. Enzo then says his present to Kalisto is a beatdown from Gulak.

Match 3: Kalisto vs. Drew Gulak (with Enzo Amore)

The match is even until Gulak hits a body slam to take control. Kalisto comes back with a kick knocking Gulak to the floor at the feet of Amore. Kalisto gets distracted and Gulak takes advantage. Gulak bounces Kalisto off the ropes for a two count.

Gulak slams Kalisto into the ring apron and goes for a surfboard that Kalisto is able to roll out of. Kalisto fires back causing Gulak to roll out to the floor. Kalisto follows him out with a dive. Kalisto throws Gulak back inside the ring but gets knocked off the apron by Amore. Gulak tries to set up Kalisto for a dragon sleeper but Kalisto reverses it into the Solida del Sol for the three count.

Winner: Kalisto

Amore hits the ring and attacks Kalisto. Amore and Gulak take the battle to the floor and try to put Kalisto’s face in the cake at ringside. Kalisto is able to kick his way free and tries to put Amore’s face in the cake until Gulak makes the save. Kalisto takes out Gulak and Amore runs to the back. Kalisto gives chase and catches Amore in the back being interviewed in front of another cake. Kalisto slams Amore’s face into the cake to close the show.