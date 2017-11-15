Upcoming Indy Wrestling Events

** Below are events, alphabetized by state/province/country. This listing is sent weekly.

** Wrestling on Facebook LIVE! Add your stream at facebook.com/groups/WatchLiveWrestling

** Send events you would like added to Phil Stamper at stamper@wrestlereality.com , Twitter @PSPhenom, or facebook.com/deskofphilstamper

Wed, Nov 15 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Nov 15 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Beer Can Alley Des Moines, 216 Court Ave, Des Moines, IA – 8 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Wed, Nov 15 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Nov 15 – CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ – 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, Nov 15 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Thu, Nov 16 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Nov 16 – IWA Mid-South – Memphis Flea Market, 13576 Blue Lick RD, Memphis, IN – 7:35 pm

Thu, Nov 16 – North Atlantic Wrestling Camp – Skips Lounge, 288 Narragansett Trail, Buxton, ME – 8 pm - facebook.com/nawcamp.15

Thu, Nov 16 – RSWF Student Showcase – 3715 S Perkins, Memphis, TN – 7 pm

Thu, Nov 16 – Lucha Forever – The 1865, Brunswick Square, Southampton, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/LuchaForeverUK

Fri, Nov 17-Sat, Nov 18 – Canuck Pro Wrestling – Highland Park Community Association, 3716 2 ST W, Calgary, AB – 8 pm - facebook.com/CanuckPro

Fri, Nov 17 – Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Nov 17 – Vendetta Pro – Hotel Santa Maria, 3455 Airpark DR, Santa Maria, CA – 7:35 pm – VendettaProWrestling.com

Fri, Nov 17 – Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT – 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Nov 17 – ? – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Hwy 19, Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm

Fri, Nov 17 – Atomic Wrestling Entertainment – Wickham Park Community Center, 2815 Leisure Way, Melbourne, FL – 6 pm - facebook.com/AtomicWrestlingEntertainment

Fri, Nov 17 – Manor Pro Wrestling – Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee, FL – ManorProWrestling.com

Fri, Nov 17 – Pro Wrestling 2.0 – 1468 N Goldenrod RD #225, Orlando, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/prowrestling2.0

Fri, Nov 17 – XW – Santa Rose County Auditorium, Milton, FL - facebook.com/xw2000wrestlingacademy

Fri, Nov 17 – All Star Wrestling Network – AWN WrestlePlex, 1361 Peach Pkwy, Fort Valley, GA – 8 pm - allstarwrestlingnetwork.com

Fri, Nov 17 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Nov 17 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Nov 17 – Westwide Xtreme Wrestling – Stadhalle Gotha, Goldbacher Strabe 35, Gotha, Thurigen, Germany – 8 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Fri, Nov 17 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena

Fri, Nov 17 – Appalachian Mountain Wrestling – LCCHS High School, 435 Cougar DR, Whitesburg, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/appalachianmountainwrestling

Fri, Nov 17 – NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling

Fri, Nov 17 – Chikara – Kennebunk Elementary School, 177 Alewive RD, Kennebunk, ME – 7:30 pm - chikarapro.com

Fri, Nov 17 – FIGHT – Hagerstown YMCW, 1100 Eastern Blvd Nm Hagerstown, MD – 8 pm - facebook.com/fightprowrestling

Fri, Nov 17 – Chaotic – Woburn/Stoneham Elks #908, 295 Washington ST, Woburn, MA – 7 pm - facebook.com/chaoticwrestling

Fri, Nov 17 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Nov 17 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – 501 Bar and Grill, 501 W A ST, Lincoln, NE – 9 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Fri, Nov 17 – Superstars of Wrestling Federation – Victorian Hall, 775 Washington RD, Parlin, NJ – 8 pm - facebook.com/SWFLIVE

Fri, Nov 17 – Dynasty – Port Jervis Elks Lodge, 35 US-6, Port Jervis, NY – 7 pm – WeAreTheDynasty.com

Fri, Nov 17 – FTW/Lucha Libre Mexicana – 160 Arena, 160 48 ST, Brooklyn, NY – 7 pm

Fri, Nov 17 – House of Hardcore – Sports Arena, 620 Middle Country RD, St. James, NY – 8 pm - houseofhardcore.net

Fri, Nov 17 – International Wrestling Federation – Brockport Elks Lodge #2110, 4400 Sweden Walker RD, Brockport, NY – 7 pm - facebook.com/theiwf

Fri, Nov 17 – Premier Wrestling Federation – Hashimoto Hall, 400 Hubert Blvd, Hubert, NC – 7:30 pm – ProWrestlingPWF.com

Fri, Nov 17 – X-treme Wrestling Entertainment – Hocking College Student Center, 3301 Hocking Parkway DR, Nelsonville, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/XWEWrestlingOhio

Fri, Nov 17 – Rhode Island Championship Wrestling – The Chop Shop Pt. 2, 225 Conant ST, Pawtucket, RI – 8 pm - facebook.com/RhodeIslandChampionshipWrestling1

Fri, Nov 17 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm

Fri, Nov 17 – Best of the Best – Army National Guard, 2350 Armory DR, Murfreesboro, TN – 5:45 pm - facebook.com/botbwrestling

Fri, Nov 17 – Committed to Wrestling – 3835 Raleigh Millington RD, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/CommittedToWrestling

Fri, Nov 17 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Nov 17 – Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Nov 17 – Tried-N-True – Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 1190 Cumberland DR, Clarksville, TN – 7 pm – TriedNTruePro.com

Fri, Nov 17 – NWA Wrestling Revolution – Cine El Rey, 311 S 17th ST, McAllen, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/NWAWR

Fri, Nov 17 – New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Nov 17 – Elevation – Newbold Working Mens Club, 107 Main ST, LE9 9NP Verdon Leicester, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/lcwelevation

Fri, Nov 17 – LDN – Benn Hall, Newbold RD, Rugby, UK – 7 pm – LDNwrestling.com

Fri, Nov 17 – Pro Wrestling Ulster – S13belfast, 45 Boucher Rd, BT126HR, Belfast, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/prowrestlingulster

Fri, Nov 17 – 3-2-1 Battle – Evolve Underground, 1317 Republican ST, Seattle, WA – 9 pm - facebook.com/321Battle

Fri, Nov 17 – Renegade Pro Wrestling Alliance – Dead Zone Haunted Experience, 426 Beauregard ST, Charleston, WV – 6 pm - facebook.com/RPWAwv

Fri, Nov 17 – Brew City Wrestling – Columbus Club, 1800 ST, 92 ST, West Allis, WI – 7:30 pm - brewcitywrestling1.com

Sat, Nov 18-Sun, Nov 19 – Fighters Revenge Pro Wrestling – Complexe De Saige, Rue Des Resedas, Pessac, France – 8 pm - facebook.com/FRPW-Fighters-Revenge-Pro-Wrestling-176225152431050

Sat, Nov 18 – AIWF Southern Legacy Wrestling – Lafayette Recreation Center, Lafayette, AL - slwrevolution.com

Sat, Nov 18 – Fearless Championship Wrestling – 900 2nd ST, Haleyville, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Fearlesswrestling

Sat, Nov 18 – New South – Sparkman Civic Center, Hartselle, AL – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/NewSouthprowrestling

Sat, Nov 18 – Rocket City Championship Wrestling – 14981 Hwy 231/431 (Behind Cosmos Gym), Hazel Green, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Rocketcitychampionshipwrestling

Sat, Nov 18 – Southern Legacy Wrestling – Munford Community Center, 105 Lions DR, Munford, AL – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/southernlegacywrestling

Sat, Nov 18 – Freakshow – 14202 North 73rd Ave, Peoria, AZ – 6:15 pm - facebook.com/freakshowwrestlingofficial

Sat, Nov 18 – Flemish Wrestling Force – De Griffel, Tushoekstraat 1, 3980 Tessenderlo, Belgium – 7 pm - facebook.com/flemishwrestlingforce

Sat, Nov 18 – Best of the West – American Legion Post 83, 939 W Main ST, Merced, CA – 6 pm - facebook.com/BOTWest

Sat, Nov 18 – Finest City Wrestling – Sports Park, 425 Imperial Beach Blvd, Imperial Beach, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/FCWSanDiego

Sat, Nov 18 – Gold Rush Pro – The Gold Mine, 930 Oddstad Blvd, Pacifica, CA – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/GoldRushProWrestling

Sat, Nov 18 – Pro Wrestling Revolution – Petaluma Veterans Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd S, Petaluma, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/PWRevolution

Sat, Nov 18 – Primos Pro Wrestling – Watering Bowl, 5411 Leetsdale DR, Danver, CO – 7:15 pm - facebook.com/PrimosWrestling/

Sat, Nov 18 – Paradise Alley Professional Wrestling – Joseph Mello Middle School, 67 Hudson ST, East Haven, CT – 5 pm - facebook.com/PAPWOfficial/

Sat, Nov 18 – Champ7 Pro Wrestling – 8275 Moncrief Dinsmore RD, Jacksonville, FL – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Champ7prowrestling

Sat, Nov 18 – Championship Wrestling Entertainment – West Gate K-8, 1050 NW Cashmere Blvd, Port Saint Lucie, FL – 1 pm - facebook.com/CWEPro

Sat, Nov 18 – House of Lucha – Gulf Coast Church, 13301 Walsingham RD, Largo, FL – 12 pm - facebook.com/House-of-Lucha-302828356572267

Sat, Nov 18 – Impact Pro Wrestling – Amvets Post 78, Valpraiso, FL - facebook.com/Impact-Pro-Wrestling-129938587067597

Sat, Nov 18 – Ronin Pro – Broward College South Campus, 7200 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL – 6 pm - facebook.com/RONINPROWRESTLING

Sat, Nov 18 – World Xtreme Wrestling – Minneola Recreation Center, 800 N. Highway 27, Minneola, FL – 6:30 pm – WXWwrestling.com

Sat, Nov 18 – Fighters Revenge Pro Wrestling – Complexe De Saige, Rue Des Resedas, France – 7:30 pm - frpwcatch.com

Sat, Nov 18 – Independent Wrestling Entertainment – 77 WEsley ST, Newnan, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/independentwrestlingentertainment

Sat, Nov 18 – Southeastern Wrestling Association (Angel Tree/Toys for Tots Benefit) – Pavo Peacock Center, Pavo, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/pages/Southeastern-Wrestling-Association/330697750444463

Sat, Nov 18 – Sunbelt Wrestling Entertainment – Lean-Ox Festival, Lenox, GA – 12 pm - facebook.com/sunbeltwrestling

Sat, Nov 18 – Erding Wrestling Show – Sportpark Schollbach, Schoolbach 17, 85435 Erding, Germany – 7 pm - facebook.com/EWS.Erding

Sat, Nov 18 – German Hurricane Wrestling – Friedensstrabe 2, 65451 Kelsterbach, Germany – 6 pm - facebook.com/GermanHurricaneWrestling

Sat, Nov 18 – Westwide Xtreme Wrestling – Eventwerk Dresden, Hermann-Mende-Str 1, Dresden, Germany – 7 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Sat, Nov 18 – Chicago Style Wrestling – Edison Park Inn, 6715 N Olmsted Ave, Chicago, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ChicagoStyleWrestling

Sat, Nov 18 – Just Pro Wrestling – Hybrid Martial Art and Fitness, 3354 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/JustProWrestlingChicago

Sat, Nov 18 – Resistance Pro – Sparks Recreation Center at Summit Park District, 5700 South Archer RD, Summit, IL – 7:30 pm – ResistancePro.com

Sat, Nov 18 – Ryse – Berwyn Eagles Club, 6309 W 26th ST, Berwyn, IL – 8 pm – WrestlingPipeline.com

Sat, Nov 18 – Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling (Fundraiser for Swansea Fire Dept Civic Assoc) – Swansea Firehouse #2, Swansea, IL – 8 pm - sicw.org

Sat, Nov 18 – World Powerhouse Wrestling – Collinsville VFW, 1234 Candalia ST, Collinsville, IL – 6 pm - facebook.com/worldpowerhousewrestling

Sat, Nov 18 – Funkdafied Entertainment – Center Lake Pavilion, Warsaw, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/FWFWrestlingIN

Sat, Nov 18 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme

Sat, Nov 18 – Tri-State Wrestling – Blue Jeans Community Center, 1242 Main ST, Monroe City, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/TSWUnleashed

Sat, Nov 18 – Central Empire Wrestling – Nelson Pioneer Farm, 2211 Nelson LN, Oskaloosa, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/CentralEmpireWrestling

Sat, Nov 18 – SCW – Walcott Coliseum, 116 E Bryant ST, Walcott, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/scwpro

Sat, Nov 18 – Pro Wrestling Ulster – S13 Belfast, Boucher RD, Belfast, Ireland - facebook.com/prowrestlingulster

Sat, Nov 18 – Accademia FCW – Accademia FCW, Piazza Marconi, 20016 Pero, Italy – 8:30 pm - facebook.com/FCWEWRESTLING

Sat, Nov 18 – Wrestling Mantova – Polisportiva Union81, via Tincani e mertelli 140, 41126 Modena, Italy – 8:30 pm - facebook.com/KoxWrestling

Sat, Nov 18 – Avalanche Wrestling Entertainment – Island Falls Municipal Building, Island Falls, ME – 6 pm - facebook.com/AvalancheWrestlingEntertainment2015

Sat, Nov 18 – Atlantic Pro Wrestling – Boys and Girls Club of Lower Merrimack Valley, 18 Maple ST, Salisbury, MA – 6 pm - facebook.com/atlanticprowrestling

Sat, Nov 18 – Chikara – Pentucket Lake School, 252 Concord ST, Haverhill, MA – 3 pm - chikarapro.com

Sat, Nov 18 – Showcase Pro Wrestling – Taunton VFW, 82 Ingeli ST, Taunton, MA – 7:05 pm - facebook.com/spwrestling

Sat, Nov 18 – Price of Glory Wrestling – Coach Eby Youth and Family Center, 89 W Chicago ST, Coldwater, MI – 5 pm - facebook.com/POGwrestling

Sat, Nov 18 – Takedown Wrestling Alliance – The Wayne-Westland Salvation Army, 2300 S Venoy RD, Westland, MI – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/TakedownWrestligAlliance

Sat, Nov 18 – Elite Pro Wrestling – Black Horse Bar and Grill, 34648 Old Homer RD, Winona, MN – 7 pm - facebook.com/elitewrestling

Sat, Nov 18 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623/

Sat, Nov 18 – NWE – Loggieville Community Centre, 19 Highfield ST, Miramichi, New Brunswick – 7 pm - facebook.com/nwewrestling/

Sat, Nov 18 – Dangerous Adrenaline Wrestling Gladiators/IWA – The Alms Center, 1 Martin Luther King Way, Bridgeton, NJ – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/DAWGWrestling

Sat, Nov 18 – Legendary Action Wrestling – Black N White Bar & Lounge, 67 Passaic ST, Passaic, NJ – 6 pm - facebook.com/LegendaryActionWrestling

Sat, Nov 18 – On Point Wrestling – Old Time Wrestling, 1041 Glassboro RD, Bldg C, Suite 1, Monroe Business Center, Williamstown, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/OnPointWrestling

Sat, Nov 18 – Superstars of Wrestling (Benefits the Berkeley Little League) – Berkeley Little League, 43 Moorage Ave, Bayville, NJ – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/SWFLIVE

Sat, Nov 18 – Dynasty – Port Jervis High School, Port Jervis, NY – 5 pm - facebook.com/Wearethedynasty

Sat, Nov 18 – Impact Pro Wrestling New Zealand – Mt. Eden War Memorial Hall, 487 Dominion RD, Balmoral, Auckland, New Zealand – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactProwrestlingNZ

Sat, Nov 18 – AIWF Shockwave – Havelock Rec Center, Havelock, NC – 7 pm - facebook.com/pages/Shockwave-Wrestling-Entertainment/247550912831

Sat, Nov 18 – Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling – Nash Central High School, Rocky Mount, NC – 8 pm - midatlanticwrestling.com

Sat, Nov 18 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Nov 18 – Zone Sports – Ebyao Gym, 208 S Center ST, Hildebran, NC – 6 pm - facebook.com/zonesportsathletics

Sat, Nov 18 – Championship International Wrestling – Filling Home Community Center, 470 Independence DR, Napoleon, OH – 7 pm

Sat, Nov 18 – Premier Championship Wrestling – Turner’s Hall, 7325 Guthrie Ave, Cleveland, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/premierchampionshipwrestling

Sat, Nov 18 – Body Progession Professional Wrestling – Body Progression, 312 N Main ST, Bristow, OK – 8 pm - facebook.com/bodyprogressionprowrestling

Sat, Nov 18 – Imperial Wrestling Revolution (Benefit for Dewey Schools) – Washington County Fairgrounds, 1109 N Delaware ST, Dewey, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/Imperialwrestlingrevolution

Sat, Nov 18 – Canuck Pro – Highland Park Community Center, Community Centre Rd, Highlands East, ON – 8 pm - facebook.com/CanuckPro

Sat, Nov 18 – Hamilton Pro Wrestling – Christopher Banquet Hall, 746 Barton ST E, Hamilton, ON – 7 pm - facebook.com/HamiltonProWrestling

Sat, Nov 18 – Bone Breakrers Training Center – 1008 N Washington Ave, Scranton, PA – BackBreakersTrainingCenter.com

Sat, Nov 18 – House of Hardcore – 2300 Arena, 2300 S Swanson ST, Philadelphia, PA – 8 pm - facebook.com/HouseOfHardcore

Sat, Nov 18 – PPW – 601 N Laurel ST, Hazleton, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/PPWWrestling

Sat, Nov 18 – Ryse – Bethel Park High School and PACS, 309 Church RD, Bethel Park, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/rysewrestling

Sat, Nov 18 – Inter-Championship Wrestling – Centre ICW, 1550 Rue Joliette, Montreal, QC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/LutteIcwWrestling

Sat, Nov 18 – Northern Championship Wrestling – Centre Culturel Et Communautaire, 120 Blvd Du Seminaire, Sainte-Therese, QC – 7:30 pm - ncw.qc.ca

Sat, Nov 18 – Smash – Bain Mathieu, 2915 Ontario Est, Montreal, QC – 7 pm - facebook.com/SmashWrestling

Sat, Nov 18 – Renegade Wrestling Alliance – The Chop Spot Part 2, 225 Conant ST, Pawtucket, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/therwa4ever

Sat, Nov 18 – Insane Championship Wrestling – The Garage, 490 Sauchiehall ST, G2 3LW Glagow, Scotland – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/InsaneWrestling

Sat, Nov 18 – 3 Count Pro Wrestling – Calvery First Baptist Church, 11 Tampa ST, Greenville, SC – 7 pm - facebook.com/threecount.prowrestlingacademy

Sat, Nov 18 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Nov 18 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga

Sat, Nov 18 – Innovate – National Guard Armory, Mount Carmel, TN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/InnovateWrestling

Sat, Nov 18 – MidSouth Elite Pro Wrestling – McFarland Community Center, 4955 Cottonwood, Memphis, TN – 2 pm - facebook.com/MidsouthEliteProWrestling

Sat, Nov 18 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Nov 18 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Nov 18 – Southern Pride Championship Wrestling – 157 Myers LN, Lafollette, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/SPCWLafollette

Sat, Nov 18 – SPWA Championship Wrestling – 11071 Hwy 57 W, Pocahontas, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/ramertn

Sat, Nov 18 – SWAG Wrestling – Swagtorium, 12915 Hwy 79, McKenzie, TN

Sat, Nov 18 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Nov 18 – League of Lions Wrestling – D-Rocks Gym, 315 Pope ST, Marshall, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/leagueoflionswrestling

Sat, Nov 18 – Mineral Wells Pro Wrestling – PPCLA Expo, Arena and Grounds, FM 1821, Mineral Wells, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/mineralwellsprowrestling

Sat, Nov 18 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Nov 18 – Squared Circle Pro Wrestling – Jake’s Sports Cafe and Backroom, 5025 50th ST, Suite A, Lubbock, TX – 6 pm

Sat, Nov 18 – 3CW – The Marton Hotel, Middlesbrough, UK

Sat, Nov 18 – Falling Starr Wrestling – West Lynn Sports and Social Club, St. Peters RD, King’s Lynn, Norfolk, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/FallingStarrWrestling

Sat, Nov 18 – Fight Nation – Causeway School, Larkspur DR, BN23 8 Eastbourne, East Sussex, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/fightnationuk

Sat, Nov 18 – HCW – Stourport Civic Hall, Stourport, UK - facebook.com/HcwProWrestlingAllNewPage

Sat, Nov 18 – KAPOW – Greenwichwest Community and Arts Centre, 141 Greenwich High RD, SE10 8JA London, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/kapowwrestlinguk

Sat, Nov 18 – Live Wrestling (Fundraiser) – Robinhood Close, Mitcham, CR4 1, UK – 6 pm

Sat, Nov 18 – Megaslam Wrestling – Bridlington Spa, Bridlington, UK - facebook.com/megaslamwrestling

Sat, Nov 18 – Pure Pro Wrestling – Lancerlot Sports Complex, 1110 Vineyard RD, Vinton, VA – 7:30 pm

Sat, Nov 18 – Lucha Volcanica – Evolv Fitness of Seattle, 1317 Republican ST, Seattle, WA – 8:30 pm - facebook.com/LuchaVolcanica

Sat, Nov 18 – Elite Pro Wrestling Alliance – Frankfort High School, Ridgeley, WV – 7 pm - facebook.com/pg/EliteProUniverse

Sat, Nov 18 – West Virginia Championship Wrestling – Salvation Army, 900 Highland Ave, Bluefield, WV – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/wvcwtv

Sat, Nov 18 – Wisconsin Professional Wrestling – Baba Louies, 419 Main Ave, De Pere, WI – 8 pm - facebook.com/wisconsinprowrestling

Sun, Nov 19 – Chikara – The Old Country Banquet Hall, 4 Alden Ave, Enfield, CT – 2 am - chikarapro.com

Sun, Nov 19 – Tampa Bay Pro Wrestling – 10051 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/tampabayprowrestling

Sun, Nov 19 – Atlanta Wrestling Entertainment – Marietta Event Hall, 1033 Franklin RD, Suite 13-14, Marietta, GA – 4:05 pm - facebook.com/AtlantaWrestlingEntertainment

Sun, Nov 19 – Westwide Xtreme Wrestling – Club From Hell, Flughafenstr 41, Erfurt-Bindersleben, Thuringen, Germany – 5 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Sun, Nov 19 – Galli Lucha Libre – 270 W North Ave, Villa Park, IL – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/galliluchalibre

Sun, Nov 19 – Viva La Rasslin – Reggies, 2105 S State ST, Chicago, IL – 6 pm - facebook.com/VivaLaRasslin

Sun, Nov 19 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, Nov 19 – Pro Wrestling Takeover – Spire 29 on the Square, 29 School ST, Gorham, ME – 3 pm - facebook.com/realPWT

Sun, Nov 19 – Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling – The Imperial House, 34701 Groesbeck Hwy, Clintown Township, MI – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/DetroitXICW

Sun, Nov 19 – Ultimate Championship Pro Wrestling South – Marshall County Fairgrounds, 1569 Highway 7 N, Holly Springs, MS – 4 pm - facebook.com/Ultimate-championship-pro-wrestling-south-934762896578157

Sun, Nov 19 – ? – Fiesta Nightclub, 115 President ST, Passaic, NJ

Sun, Nov 19 – On Point – OTW Arena, Monroe Business Center, Building C, Suite 1, Williamstown, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/onpointwrestling

Sun, Nov 19 – ? – XKandalo, 2 Commercial PL, Newburgh, NY

Sun, Nov 19 – Quaker City Wrestling – Guilford Lake Grille, 7094 E Lake RD, Lisbon, OH – 5 pm - facebook.com/QCityWrestling

Sun, Nov 19 – Ring of Honor – Cox Convention Center, Oklahoma City, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/ringofhonor

Sun, Nov 19 – Smash – London Music Hall, 185 Queens ST, London, ON – 5 pm - facebook.com/SmashWrestling

Sun, Nov 19 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Nov 19 – 3L: Lucha Libre Live – Savior Hall, 410 E Airy ST, Norristown, PA – 4:30 pm - facebook.com/3LuchaLibreLive

Sun, Nov 19 – Beyond Wrestling – Black Box Theater, 95 Empire ST, Providence, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/liveprovwrestling

Sun, Nov 19 – Live Pro Wrestling – Black Box Theater, 95 Empire ST, Providence, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/liveprovwrestling

Sun, Nov 19 – Insane Championship Wrestling – The SSE Hydro, Exhibition Way, G3 8 Glagow, Scotland – 6 pm - facebook.com/InsaneWrestling

Sun, Nov 19 – Anarchy Championship Wrestling – Mohawk Austin, 912 Red River ST, Austin, TX – 5:35 pm - facebook.com/AnarchyChampionshipWrestling

Sun, Nov 19 – Federacion Rock Lucha – 2900 Old Henderson Hey, Tyler, TX – 5 pm - facebook.com/federacion.rocklucha.3

Sun, Nov 19 – Attack! Pro Wrestling – Cathays Youth and Community Centre, 36 Cathays Terrace, Cardiff, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/ATTACKProWrestling

Sun, Nov 19 – Cornish Pro Wrestling – Cornucopia Cornwall, Par Moor RD, PL25 3RP Saint Austell, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/Cornishprowrestling

Sun, Nov 19 – Extreme American Wrestling – Stilton Pavillion, Village Playing Fields, High ST, Stilton, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/eawuk

Sun, Nov 19 – International Pro Wrestling: UK – Casino Rooms Nightclub, Blue Boar Ln, Rochester, ME1 1PD Kent, UK – 4 pm - ipwuk.com

Sun, Nov 19 – LDN – Sheffield Library Theatre, Surrey ST, Sheffield, UK – 2:30 pm – LDNwrestling.com

Sun, Nov 19 – Sacrifice Pro Wrestling – Cedars Upper School, Leighton Buzzard, UK – 4 pm - facebook.com/SacrificePro

Sun, Nov 19 – Appalachian Wrestling Alliance – Bellington Civic Center, Bellington, WV – 4:30 pm - facebook.com/WRESTLINGAWA

Tue, Nov 21 – Universal Independent Wrestling – TC Rose, 202 Brumbelow RD, Carrollton, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/UnivesalIndependentWrestling

Wed, Nov 22 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Nov 22 – Freelance – Baderbrau, 2515 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL – 8:30 pm - facebook.com/FreelanceUnderground

Wed, Nov 22 – ARW – American Legion Post 100, 1800 Central Ave, Lake Station, IN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Arwpro-LIVE-859953854039827

Wed, Nov 22 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Nov 22 – UFO – Tynan Community Center, 650 E 4th ST, Boston, MA – 7 pm - facebook.com/ufowrestlingboston

Wed, Nov 22 – CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ – 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, Nov 22 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Thu, Nov 23 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Nov 23 – AWA New South Championship – 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling

Thu, Nov 23 – Circle City Wrestling – 1727 Stout Field E DR, Indianapolis, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/CircleCityWrestling

Thu, Nov 23 – Appalachian Mountain Wrestling – Hazard National Guard Armory, 782 Dawahare DR, Hazard, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/appalachianmountainwrestling

Thu, Nov 23 – Carolina Wrestling Showcase – Southwestern Randolph High School, 1641 Hopewell Friends RD, Asheboro, NC – 7 pm

Thu, Nov 23 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E Third ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Thu, Nov 23 – RSWF Student Showcase – 3715 S Perkins, Memphis, TN – 7 pm

Thu, Nov 23 – TNT Extreme Wrestling – O2 Academy, Hotham ST, L3 5UF Liverpool, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/tntextremewres

Fri, Nov 24-Sat, Nov 25 – C*4 – 260 McArthur Ave, Vanier, ON – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/C4Ottawa

facebook.com/AMLWrestling Fri, Nov 24-Sun, Nov 26 – WrestleCade – Benton Convention Center, 301 W 5th ST, Winston-Salem, NC - facebook.com/WrestleCade

Fri, Nov 24 – Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Nov 24 – Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling – Royal Canadian Legion Branch 91, 761 Station Ave, Langford Station, BC – 6:30 pm

Fri, Nov 24 – Bryckhouse Pro Wrestling – Redwood City American Legion Post 105, 651 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA – 8 pm - facebook.com/Bryckhousepro

Fri, Nov 24 – Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT – 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Nov 24 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Nov 24 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Nov 24 – Westwide Xtreme Wrestling – Sparkassen-Arena Aurich, Emder Strabe 4, Aurich, Germany – 8 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Fri, Nov 24 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena

Fri, Nov 24 – Scuola Italiana Wrestling – Viale Galileo Galilei, 133, 54033 Carrara MS, Italia – 9 pm - facebook.com/ScuolaItalianaWrestlingSIW

Fri, Nov 24 – Appalachian Mountain Wrestling – Breathitt County School, 420 Court ST, Jackson, KY – 11:30 pm - facebook.com/appalachianmountainwrestling

Fri, Nov 24 – NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Nov 24 – UFO – Bell Time Club Training Center, 40 Broadway ST, Wakefield, MA – 7 pm - facebook.com/ufowrestlingboston

Fri, Nov 24 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Nov 24 – Monster Factory – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/The-World-Famous-Monster-Factory

Fri, Nov 24 – Xcite Wrestling – Kallet Civic Center, 159 Main ST, Oneida, NY – 8 pm - facebook.com/xcitewrestling

Fri, Nov 24 – New Life Wrestling – The Miracle Center, 3605 Sanford LN, Monroe, NC – 7 pm

Fri, Nov 24 – Classic Championship Wrestling – Eagles Banquest Hall, 116 N 8th ST, Lebanon, PA – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/Classic-Championship-Wrestling-164672283545358

Fri, Nov 24 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm

Fri, Nov 24 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Nov 24 – Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Nov 24 – NWA Wrestling Revolution – Cine El Rey, 311 S 17th ST, McAllen, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/NWAWR

Fri, Nov 24 – New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Nov 24 – LDN – Uckfield Civic Cenre, Bellfarm Lane, Uckfield, UK – 7 pm – LDNwrestling.com

Fri, Nov 24 – Tidal Championship Wrestling – Dolphin Centre, Darlington, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/tidalchampionshipwrestling

Fri, Nov 24 – NOVA Pro – Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia, 8900 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax, VA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/NorthernVirginiaProWrestling

Fri, Nov 24 – Renegade Pro Wrestling Alliance – Dead Zone Haunted Experience, 426 Beauregard ST, Charleston, WV – 6 pm - facebook.com/RPWAwv

Fri, Nov 24 – Legacy Pro – American Serb Hall, 5101 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/legacyprowi

Sat, Nov 25-Sun, Nov 26 – Top of Texas/Unified Wrestling Alliance (Benefit for Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle) – 2650 Dumas DR, Amarillo, TX – Sat 7 pm, Sun 2 pm

Sat, Nov 25 – Fearless Championship Wrestling – 900 2nd ST, Haleyville, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Fearlesswrestling

Sat, Nov 25 – All Star Wrestling – Cloverdale Fair Grounds, 6050 176 Sthmphpppi, Surrey, BC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/ASWCANADA

Sat, Nov 25 – Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling – Departure Bay Activity Center, 1415 Wingrove ST, Nanaimo, BC – 6:30 pm

Sat, Nov 25 – East Bay Pro Wrestling – 110 2nd Ave S, #D8, Pacheco, CA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/EBPWrestling

Sat, Nov 25 – Go Wrestle – Sunshine Park Mall, 2400 Ridgewood Ave, Suite 19B, South Daytona, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/gowrestle

Sat, Nov 25 – Southeastern Wrestling Association – Pavo Peacock Center, Pavo, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/pages/Southeastern-Wrestling-Association/330697750444463

Sat, Nov 25 – Championship of Wrestling – Krughutter Strabe, 66128 Saarbrucken, Germany – 6 pm - facebook.com/Championship.of.Wrestling

Sat, Nov 25 – Hungarian Championship Wrestling – Soroksári sportcsarnok, Sportcsarnok utca, 1237 Budapest, Hungary – 5 pm - hcw.hu

Sat, Nov 25 – Westside Xtreme Wrestling Academy – Wrestling Academy, Gelsenkirchener Strabe 315, 45327 Essen, Germany – 5 pm - facebook.com/wXwWrestlingAcademy

Sat, Nov 25 – AAW – Logan Square Auditorium, 2539 N Kedzie Blvd, Chicago, IL – 7 pm - aawrestling.com

Sat, Nov 25 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme

Sat, Nov 25 – Rising Sun Wrestling – La Quaremga Fitness, Via Puisano, 2, 24030 Almenno, San Bartolomeo, Italy – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/RSWP2016

Sat, Nov 25 – Minnesota Independent Wrestling – Forest Lake American Legion, 355 W Broadway Ave, Forest Lake, MN – 8 pm - facebook.com/miwprowrestling

Sat, Nov 25 – Pro Wrestling Battleground – Wilebski’s Blues Saloon, 1638 Rice ST, Saint Paul, MN – 6 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingBattleground

Sat, Nov 25 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623/

Sat, Nov 25 – Cape Championship Wrestling – 211 E State ST, Delta, MO – 6 pm - facebook.com/CapeChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Nov 25 – Magnum Pro – Sokol Auditorium and Underground, 2234 S 13th ST, Omaha, NE – 6 pm - facebook.com/MAGNUMWRESTLING

Sat, Nov 25 – Pro Wrestling Showdown – Jc Todo, Jacob van Wassenaerstraat 69, 5684 CR Best, Netherlands – 7 pm - facebook.com/Pro-Wrestling-Showdown-402925966499937

Sat, Nov 25 – East Coast Wrestling Association – Showboat, 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/East-Coast-Wrestling-Association-ECWA-Independent-Pro-Wrestling-201532843216939

Sat, Nov 25 – New York Wrestling Connection – 435 Brook Ave Unit 13, Deer Park, NY – 7 pm – NYWCwrestling.com

Sat, Nov 25 – America’s Most Liked – 301 W 5th ST, Winston-Salem, NC – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/AMLWrestling

Sat, Nov 25 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Nov 25 – Magnificent Championship Wrestling – Brantford Legion Branch 90, Brantford, ON – 7 pm - facebook.com/magnificentchampionship

Sat, Nov 25 – NWX – CWF Studios, 20 Hartzel RD, St. Catharines, ON – 6:30 pm

Sat, Nov 25 – Smash – Station Music Hall, 505 Campbell ST, Sarnia, ON – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/SmashWrestling

Sat, Nov 25 – DOA – Boy and Girls Club, 9330 SE Harold ST, Portland, OR – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/DOAProWrestling

Sat, Nov 25 – TRUE – Berwick Salvation Army, 320 W Second ST, Berwick, PA – 7 pm – TrueProWrestling.com

Sat, Nov 25 – CWA – Estadio Efrain de Jesus de Toa Alta, 00953 Toa Alta, Puero Rico – 4 pm - facebook.com/cwapr

Sat, Nov 25 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Nov 25 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Nov 25 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Nov 25 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Nov 25 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Nov 25 – SPWA Championship Wrestling – 11071 Hwy 57 W, Pocahontas, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/ramertn

Sat, Nov 25 – CWP – CWP, Brawl Room, VFW #2399, 1400 Veterans of Foreign Wars ST, Mineral Wells, TX - facebook.com/cwpwrestlingpros

Sat, Nov 25 – Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/TOTWrestling

Sat, Nov 25 – Alternative Wrestling – The Cornbow Hall, Hagley ST, B63 3AT Halesowen, UK – 7 pm - altwrestling.co.uk

Sat, Nov 25 – AIWF England/HCW – Wolverley SSC, Wolverley, UK - facebook.com/HcwProWrestlingAllNewPage

Sat, Nov 25 – British Wrestling Entertainment – Richard Dunn Sports Centre, Rooley Ave, BD6 1E, Bradford, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/BWEwrestling

Sat, Nov 25 – Devon Wrestling Association – Heathcoat Social Club, EX16 5JW Tiverton, Devon, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/DevonWrestlingAssociation

Sat, Nov 25 – DOA – Chesterton Sports Centre, Gilbert RD, Cambridge, Cambridgeshire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/DoaWrestling

Sat, Nov 25 – Evolution Wrestling – Saltford Community Association, Wedmore RD, BS313BY Stafford, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/evowrestling

Sat, Nov 25 – Extreme American Wrestling – Serbian Community Centre, 47 Rockingham RD, Corby, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/eawuk

Sat, Nov 25 – Falling Starr Wrestling – Swanton Morley Village Hall, Manns LN, Swanton Morley, Dereham, Norfolk, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/FallingStarrWrestling

Sat, Nov 25 – Fight Factory – X-Church, Ashcroft RD, Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/FFWrestling

Sat, Nov 25 – LDN – Featherstone Sports Centre, 11 Montague Way, Southall, UK – 7 pm – LDNwrestling.com

Sat, Nov 25 – Premier British Wrestling – The Meadow Centre, Meadow RD, G82 2 Dumbarton, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/pbwwrestling

Sat, Nov 25 – Pro Wrestling Chaos – Bradley Stoke Leisure Centre, BS32 9 Bristol, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingChaos

Sat, Nov 25 – Reckless Intent Wrestling – View Bar and Restaurant/The Club, Fishcross/The Coal Bunker, Ochilvale Terrace, FK10 3HT Alloa, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/RECKLESSINTENTWRESTLING

Sat, Nov 25 – Southside Wrestling Entertainment – Corp Sheffield, Sheffield, UK – 1 pm - facebook.com/NBWSouthside

Sat, Nov 25 – Welsh Wrestling – Pill Social Centre, Cellar Hill, SA73 2QT Milford Haven, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Sat, Nov 25 – XWA – Resistance Gallery, 265 Poyser ST, Bethnal Green, London, UK – 3:30 pm - facebook.com/XWAUK

Sat, Nov 25 – Wrestleforce – Highfield Community Centre, Highfield Bellgate, HP2 5 Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, UK – 6:#0 pm

Sun, Nov 26 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, Nov 26 – Over the Top – National Stadium, 145 South Circular RD, Dublin, Ireland – 4 pm - facebook.com/OTTwrestlingLive

facebook.com/WWRProWrestling Sun, Nov 26 – Beyond Wrestling/Women’s Wrestling Revolution – Electric Haze, 26 Millbury ST, Worcester, MA – 1 pm - facebook.com/beyondwrestling

Sun, Nov 26 – All-Star Pro – I & N Rockwell Event Center, Oklahoma City, OK – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/1AllStarpro

Sun, Nov 26 – Alpha-1 – 222 Queenstown RD, Hamilton, ON – 4 pm - alpha-1wrestling.com

Sun, Nov 26 – Pro Wrestling Eclipse – Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43, 471 Simcoe ST S, Oshawa, ON – 1 pm - facebook.com/Pro-Wrestling-Eclipse-633966616641335

Sun, Nov 26 – Smash – Opera House, 735 Queen ST E, Toronto, ON – 5 pm - facebook.com/SmashWrestling

Sun, Nov 26 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Nov 26 – Apex – Jurys Inn Milton Keynes, Midsummer Blvd, MK9 2HP Milton Keynes, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/APEXWrestlingUK

Sun, Nov 26 – Big League Wrestling – Westlands Yeovil, Westbourne Close, BA20 2DD Yeovil, Somerset, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/BigLeagueWrestling

Sun, Nov 26 – Fight Factory – ?, Lincoln, Lincolnshire, UK – 1:30 pm - facebook.com/FFWrestling

Sun, Nov 26 – Future Championship Wrestling – Baggeridge Club, Lower Gornal, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/FCW2003

Sun, Nov 26 – House of Pain Wrestling – Working Mens Club, Collyer RD, NG14 6JX Calverton, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Sun, Nov 26 – Lucha Forever – The Frog and Bucket Comedy Club, 102 Oldham ST, M4 1LJ, Manchester, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/LuchaForeverUK

Sun, Nov 26 – Reckless Intent Wrestling – Shotts Bon Accord Social Club, Baton Road, ML7 4EY Shotts, UK – 1:30 pm - facebook.com/RECKLESSINTENTWRESTLING

Sun, Nov 26 – Tidal Wrestling – LO2 Academy Leeds, 55 Cookridge ST, LS2 5AW Leeds, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/tidalchampionshipwrestling

Wed, Nov 29 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Nov 29 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Nov 29 – CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ – 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, Nov 29 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Thu, Nov 30 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Nov 30 – RSWF Student Showcase – 3715 S Perkins, Memphis, TN – 7 pm

Fri, Dec 1-Sat, Dec 2 – World Wrestling Championships/Preston City Wrestling – Evoque Nightclub, 151 Church ST, PR1 3BU Preston, Lancashire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/PrestonCityWrestling

Fri, Dec 1 – Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Dec 1 – Empire Wrestling Federation – EWF Arena at Knights of Columbus Hall, 4315 N Vincent Ave, Covina, CA – 8 pm – EmpireWrestlingFederation.com

Fri, Dec 1 – Hoodslam – Oakland Metro, 522 2nd ST, Oakland, CA – 9 pm - facebook.com/Hoodslam

Fri, Dec 1 – Northeast Wrestling – Wilby High School, 568 Bucks Hill RD, Waterbury, CT – 8 pm - facebook.com/NortheastWrestlingNEW

Fri, Dec 1 – Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT – 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Dec 1 – All Star Wrestling Network – AWN WrestlePlex, 1361 Peach Pkwy, Fort Valley, GA – 8 pm - allstarwrestlingnetwork.com

Fri, Dec 1 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Dec 1 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Dec 1 – Southern Extreme Championship Wrestling – Duke’s Mix, 976 Main ST, Whitesburg, GA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/SouthernExtremeChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Dec 1 – Black Label Pro – On the Square Sprots Academy, 105 N Court ST, Crown Point, IN - facebook.com/BlackLabelProWrestling

Fri, Dec 1 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena

Fri, Dec 1 – 3XW (Toys for Tots collection) – American Legion Hispanic Post 731, 1511 S Union ST, Des Moines, IA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/3XWrestling

Fri, Dec 1 – NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling

Fri, Dec 1 – MCW Pro Wrestling – MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD, Joppa, MD – 8 pm – MCWProWrestling.com

Fri, Dec 1 – PWF Northeast Wrestling – Mansfield SportsPlex, 31 Oxford RD, Mansfield, MA – 8 pm - facebook.com/pwfnortheast

Fri, Dec 1 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Dec 1 – World Elite Combat – Ripley Parks and Rec Center, 109 S School ST, Ripley, MS – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/WECWrestling

Fri, Dec 1 – Fiesta Pro Wrestling – Princeton Elks Lodge, 364 Route 518, Skillman, NJ – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/FiestaProWrestling

Fri, Dec 1 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Fri, Dec 1 – Rookie Rasslin’ Round Up – 20 Hartzel, St. Cahterines, ON – 7 pm - facebook.com/RookieRasslinRoundUp

Fri, Dec 1 – Pure Wrestling Association – Red Chevron, 34 Elizabeth ST, Guelph, ON – 8 pm – PWACanada.com

Fri, Dec 1 – Showcase Pro Wrestling – 126 Main ST, Woonsocket, RI – 7:45 pm - facebook.com/spwrestling

Fri, Dec 1 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm

Fri, Dec 1 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Dec 1 – Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Dec 1 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – The Back Porch and Events Center, 1219 Walnut ST, La Marque, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Fri, Dec 1 – NWA Wrestling Revolution – Cine El Rey, 311 S 17th ST, McAllen, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/NWAWR

Fri, Dec 1 – New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Dec 1 – Preston City Wrestling – Evoque Nightclub, 151 Church ST, PR1 3BU Preston, Lancashire, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/PrestonCityWrestling

Fri, Dec 1 – Welsh Wrestling – Tumble Hall, Heol Y Neuadd, SA14 6HR Llanelli, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Fri, Dec 1 – Renegade Pro Wrestling Alliance – Dead Zone Haunted Experience, 426 Beauregard ST, Charleston, WV – 6 pm - facebook.com/RPWAwv

Fri, Dec 1 – ACW – Oshkosh Masonic Center, 204 Washington Ave, Oshkosh, WI – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/acwwisconsin

Sat, Dec 2 – AIWF Southern Legacy Wrestling – Munford Recreation Center, Munford, AL - slwrevolution.com

Sat, Dec 2 – Fearless Championship Wrestling – 900 2nd ST, Haleyville, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Fearlesswrestling

Sat, Dec 2 – Rockey City Championship Wrestling – 14981 Hwy 231/431 (Behind Cosmos Gym), Hazel Green, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Rocketcitychampionshipwrestling

Sat, Dec 2 – Revolt Wrestling – Saddles of Joy, Inc., 2749 W County 14th ST, Yuma, AZ – 3 pm - facebook.com/revoltprofessionalwrestling

Sat, Dec 2 – All Action Wrestling – Gate One, Gate 1 Claremont Showgrounds, Claremont, Australia – 6 pm - facebook.com/AAWPerth

Sat, Dec 2 – Pro Wrestling All Stars – Feestpaleis, CC De Steiger, Colonel Silvertopstraat 13, 2850 Boom, Belgium – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingAllstars

Sat, Dec 2 – Alternative Wrestling Show – American Legion Post 335, 9535 California Ave, South Gate, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/AWSPROMOTIONS

Sat, Dec 2 – Empire Wrestling Federation – Frisbie Middle School, 1442 N Eucalyptus Ave, Rialto, CA – 6 pm – EmpireWrestlingFederation.com

Sat, Dec 2 – Pro Wrestling Allstars – ?, Belgium – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingAllstars

Sat, Dec 2 – Alternative Wrestling Show – American Legion Post 335, 9535 California Ave, South Gate, CA – 8 pm - facebook.com/AWSPROMOTIONS

Sat, Dec 2 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Hwy 19, Port Richey, FL – 7 pm

Sat, Dec 2 – New Heights Wrestling – Walton County Fair Association, 790 State Highway 83, DeFuniak Springs, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/NewHeightsWrestling

Sat, Dec 2 – Platinum Pro Wrestling – VFW Post 1966, 350 SW 25th ST, Fort Lauderdale, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/platinumprowrestling

Sat, Dec 2 – Georgia Indpendent Wrestling Alliance – Georgia Army National Guard Armory, 107 GA Hwy 49 W, Milledgeville, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/GIWAProWrestling

Sat, Dec 2 – South Georgia Wrestling Alliance – Jeff Davis Fairgrounds, Hazlehurst, GA – 6 pm - facebook.com/SouthGeorgiaWrestlingAlliance

Sat, Dec 2 – Athletik Club Wrestling – Athletik Club 1892, Waidallee 8, 69469 Weinhem, Germany - facebook.com/acwpro

Sat, Dec 2 – Power of Wrestling – Halle39, Schinkelstrasse 7, 31137 Hildesheim, Germany – 8 pm - facebook.com/POWEROFWRESTLING

Sat, Dec 2 – Westwide Xtreme Wrestling – Markthalle-Hamburg, Klosterwall 11, Hamburg, Germany – 7 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Sat, Dec 2 – WrestlingKULT – Kulttempel Oberhausen, Mulheimer Strabe 24, Oberhausen, Germany – 5 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingKULT

Sat, Dec 2 – AAW – Knights of Columbus, 209 Gooding ST, LaSalle, IL – 7 pm - aawrestling.com

Sat, Dec 2 – Wrestling Over Everything – Swansea Improvement Association, 301 Service ST, Belleville, IL – 5 pm - facebook.com/WRESTLINGOVEREVERTHING

Sat, Dec 2 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme

Sat, Dec 2 – SCW – Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust ST, Dubuque, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/scwpro

Sat, Dec 2 – World Wrestling Professionals – ?, Chandigah, India - facebook.com/WorldWrestlingProfessionals

Sat, Dec 2 – Extreme Wrestling Federation – Converse Borderman Gym, Converse, IN – 12 pm

Sat, Dec 2 – Tri-State Wrestling – Blue Jeans Community Center, 1242 Main ST, Monroe City, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/TSWUnleashed

Sat, Dec 2 – xWe – Salina VFW Post 1432, 1109 W Crawford ST, Salina, KS – 6 pm - facebook.com/xWeWrestlingKS

Sat, Dec 2 – Appalachian Mountain Wrestling – Viper Elementary, 20 Eddington LN, Viper, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/appalachianmountainwrestling

Sat, Dec 2 – Truly Independent Wrestling – TIW Arena, Lanesborough, MA – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/TrulyIndependentWrestling

Sat, Dec 2 – American Wrestling Federation – ?, Wyoming, MN – 7 pm - facebook.com/proAWF

Sat, Dec 2 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623/

Sat, Dec 2 – MMWA – South Broadway Athletic Club, 2301 S 7th ST, St. Louis, MO – 8 pm - saintlouiswrestling.com

Sat, Dec 2 – Synergy Pro – Manville-Hillsborough Elks BPOE 2119, 1500 Brooks Blvd, Hillsborough, NJ – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/SynergyWrestle

Sat, Dec 2 – Destiny Wrestling – Westside Community Center, 1250 Isleta Blvd SW, Albuquerque, NM – 7 pm - facebook.com/dwowrestling

Sat, Dec 2 – Nickel City Wrestling – Matthew Glab Post 1477, 1965 Abbott RD, Buffalo, NY – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/NickelCityWrestling

Sat, Dec 2 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Dec 2 – WarZone Wrestling – El Tenampa De Lumberton, Lumberton, NC – 3:30 pm - facebook.com/WZWWrestling

Sat, Dec 2 – Hughes Academy – Kelston Intermediate School, Kelston, Auckland, New Zealand – 6 pm - hughesacademy.co.nz

Sat, Dec 2 – Wrestling for a Cause – Claremore Community Center, 2301 N Sioux Ave, Claremore, OK – 3:30 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingForACause

Sat, Dec 2 – Chinlock Wrestling – Kingston Gospel Temple, 2295 Princess ST, Kingston, ON – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/ChinlockWrestling

Sat, Dec 2 – Pure Wrestling Alliance – Alpine Club of Kitchener, 464 Maple Ave, Kitchener, ON – 6 pm

Sat, Dec 2 – West Coast Wrestling Connection – Salem Scottish Rite Center, 4090 Commercial ST SE, Salem, OR – 12 pm - facebook.com/TheWCWC

Sat, Dec 2 – Keystone State Wrestling Alliance (Toy Drive) – Spirit Hall (old Lawrencville Moose), 242 51st ST, Pittsburg, PA – 7:30 pm - kswa.net

Sat, Dec 2 – Academie de Lutte Estrienne – 17, 8E Avenue Nord, Sherbrooke, QC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/estrielutte

Sat, Dec 2 – International Wrestling Syndicate – Club Unity, 1171 rue Sainte-Catherine Est, Montreal, QC – 7 pm - facebook.com/IWSHardcore

Sat, Dec 2 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Dec 2 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Dec 2 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Dec 2 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Dec 2 – SPWA Championship Wrestling – 11071 Hwy 57 W, Pocahontas, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/ramertn

Sat, Dec 2 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Dec 2 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Hwy 27, Kerrville, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Sat, Dec 2 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Dec 2 – North American Wrestling Allegiance – KJT Society #35, 1216 S Paris ST, Ennis, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/nawadallas

Sat, Dec 2 – Texas Wrestling Entertainment – San Antonio Food Bank, 5200 Enrique M Barrera Pkwy, San Antonio, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/texaswrestlingentertainment

Sat, Dec 2 – Alpha Omega Wrestling – The Carleton, 56 Marine RD W, LA44EU Morecambe, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/AOWUK

Sat, Dec 2 – BECW – Trinity Church Sutton, Cheam RD, Sutton, Surrey, UK – 4 pm - facebook.com/BECWUK

Sat, Dec 2 – DOA – Lichfield Community Centre, Great Yarmouth, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/DoaWrestling

Sat, Dec 2 – Evolution Wrestling – Greenway Centre and Cafe, Doncaster Road Southmead, BS10 5PY Bristol, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/evowrestling

Sat, Dec 2 – KAPOW – 4th Littlehampton Scott Hall, Linden Park, East Ham RD, BN17 7BH Littlehampton, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/kapowwrestlinguk

Sat, Dec 2 – Leicester Championship Wrestling – West End Working Mens Club, Braunstone Ave, Leicester, UK – 6:30 pm - lcwrestling.co.uk

Sat, Dec 2 – Preston City Wrestling – Liquid and Envy Wrexham, Liquid and Envy, Brook ST, LL13 7LH Wrexham, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/PCWlive

Sat, Dec 2 – Reckless Intent Wrestling – 9th West Lothian Scout Group, Murieston Scout Hall, Bankton Walk, EH54 9LE Livingston, West Lothian, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/RECKLESSINTENTWRESTLING

Sat, Dec 2 – Shropshire Wrestling Alliance – Dawley Town Hall, New ST, TF4 3JR Telford, UK – 6:45 pm - facebook.com/ShropsWrestling

Sat, Dec 2 – Southside Wrestling – Rushcliffe Leisure Centre, Boundry RD, NG2 7BY Nottingham, UK – 2 & 6 pm - southsidewrestling.co.uk

Sat, Dec 2 – House of Hardcore – Waukesha County Expo Center, 1000 Northview RD, Waukesha, WI – 7 pm - houseofhardcore.net

Sat, Dec 2 – Superfriends – Waukesha County Expo Center, 1000 Northview RD, Waukesha, WI – 2 pm - facebook.com/PWRSuperFriends

Sun, Dec 3 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, Dec 3 – Italian Wrestling Association – ExtraTV, via mastrauccia 60, 03100 Frosinone, Italy – 7 pm - facebook.com/iwa.italianwrestlingassociation

Sun, Dec 3 – Michigan Wrestling Organization – The Bridge, G-3326 Corunna RD @ I-75, Flint, MI – 2 pm - facebook.com/Michigan-Wrestling-Organization-294443287149

Sun, Dec 3 – Rapid Pro Wrestling – Rebounderz Grand Rapids, 7500 Cottonwood DR, Jenison, MI – 4 pm - facebook.com/rapidprowrestling

Sun, Dec 3 – Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling – The Imperial House, 34701 Groesbeck Hwy, Clintown Township, MI – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/DetroitXICW

Sun, Dec 3 – Absolute Wrestling Entertainment – Holy Trinity Banquet Hall, 880 Barton ST E, Hamilton, ON – 3 pm

Sun, Dec 3 – Smash – Franklin Horner Community Centre, 432 Horner Ave, Toronto, ON – 4 pm - facebook.com/SmashWrestling

Sun, Dec 3 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Dec 3 – Southern Pride Championship Wreastling – SPCW Sportatorium, 157 Myers LN, Lafollete, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/SPCWLafollette

Sun, Dec 3 – British Empire Wrestling – Tooting Tram and Social, 46-48 Mitcham Road, SW17 9NA London, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/britishempirewrestling

Sun, Dec 3 – Dragon Pro Wrestling – Clarence Place, Newport, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/DragonProWrestling

Sun, Dec 3 – Extreme American Wrestling – The Pemberton Centre, H.E. Bates Way, Rushden, Northants, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/eawuk

Sun, Dec 3 – LDN – UK Paper Leisure Club, Ave of Remembrance, Sittingbourne, UK – 2:30 pm – LDNwrestling.com

Sun, Dec 3 – Pro Wrestling 4 U – ?, Stoke, Stoke-on-Trent, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/prowrestling4u

Sun, Dec 3 – Revolution Pro Wrestling – The Cockpit, Gateforth ST, NW8 8EH London, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/RevolutionProWrestling

Sun, Dec 3 – Torquay Wrestling – The Acorn Centre, Lummaton Cross, TQ2 8ET Torquay, UK – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/torquaywrestling

Mon, Dec 3 – What Culture Pro Wrestling – 02 Academy Newcastle, Westgate RD, NE1 1SW Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/whatcultureprowrestling

Tue, Dec 5 – Pro Wrestling 2.0 – 1468 N Goldenrod RD #200, Orlando, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/prowrestling2.0/

Tue, Dec 5 – REAL – Riverside Community Center, 3061 E Riverside DR, Fort Myers, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/realprofl

Tue, Dec 5 – Defiant/What Culture Pro Wrestling – O2 Academy Birmingham, 16-18 Horse Fair, B1 1DB, Birmingham, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/whatcultureprowrestling

Wed, Dec 6 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Dec 6 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Dec 6 – CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ – 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, Dec 6 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Thu, Dec 7 – Major League Wrestling – Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett RD, Orlando, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/majorleaguewrestling

Thu, Dec 7 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Dec 7 – F1RST Wrestling – James Ballentine “Uptown” VFW Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN – 7 pm - facebook.com/f1rstwrestling

Thu, Dec 7 – PWP – Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple ST, Omaha, NE – 7 pm - facebook.com/PWPlive

Thu, Dec 7 – RSWF Student Showcase – 3715 S Perkins, Memphis, TN – 7 pm

Thu, Dec 7 – Discovery Wrestling – Edinburgh Corn Exchange, 11 Newmarket RD, EH14 1RJ Edinburgh, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/DiscoveryWrestling

Fri, Dec 8 – Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Dec 8 – Big West Wrestling – Lake City Bowling & Billiards, #100-2789 Hwy 97N, Kelowna, BC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/BigWestWrestling

Fri, Dec 8 – Santino Bros Wrestling Academy – 5640 Shull ST, Bell Gardens, CA – 8:30 pm - facebook.com/santinobros

Fri, Dec 8 – Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT – 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Dec 8 – FEST Wrestling – St. Augustine Amphitheatre, 1340 A1A S, Saint Augustine, FL – 8 pm - facebook.com/festwrestling

Fri, Dec 8 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Dec 8 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Dec 8 – Westwide Xtreme Wrestling – Backstage Munchen, Reitknechtstr. 6, Munich, Germany – 8 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Fri, Dec 8 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, Dec 8 – White Collar Wrestling – Hangar, Andrews Lane, Dublin, Ireland – 6 pm

Fri, Dec 8 – NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Dec 8 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Dec 8 – Hardcore Hustle Organization – Old Time Wrestling, 1041 Glassboro RD, Building C, Suite 1, Monroe Business Center, Williamstown, NJ – 8 pm - facebook.com/HardcoreHustleOrg

Fri, Dec 8 – Monster Factory – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/The-World-Famous-Monster-Factory

Fri, Dec 8 – Superstars of Wrestling Federation – Victorian Hall, 775 Washington RD, Parlin, NJ – 8 pm - facebook.com/SWFLIVE

Fri, Dec 8 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm

Fri, Dec 8 – Ego Pro Wrestling – Athens Army National Guard, 413 County RD 554, Athens, TN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/EGOProWrestling

Fri, Dec 8 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Dec 8 – Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Dec 8 – NWA Wrestling Revolution – Cine El Rey, 311 S 17th ST, McAllen, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/NWAWR

Fri, Dec 8 – New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Dec 8 – Texas Wrestling Association – Texas Wolverine All-Star, 1334 S Flores, San Antonio, TX – 7:45 pm - facebook.com/OfficialTexasWrestlingAssociation

Fri, Dec 8 – WAW – Epic Studios, 112-114 Magdalen ST, Norwich, Norfolk, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/WAWTVPAGE

Fri, Dec 8 – Renegade Pro Wrestling Alliance – Dead Zone Haunted Experience, 426 Beauregard ST, Charleston, WV – 6 pm - facebook.com/RPWAwv

Sat, Dec 9 – Fearless Championship Wrestling – 900 2nd ST, Haleyville, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Fearlesswrestling

Sat, Dec 9 – All Star Wrestling – Alice McKay, 6050 176 ST, Surrey, BC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/ASWCANADA

Sat, Dec 9 – Canuck Pro Wrestling – West Langley Hall, Langley, BC – 8 pm - facebook.com/CanuckPro

Sat, Dec 9 – Brew Money – Iron Triangle Brewing DTLA, 1581 Industrial ST, Los Angeles, CA – 7 pm

Sat, Dec 9 – Underground Empire Wrestling – UEW Arena, 926 Clela Ave, Los Angeles, CA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/undergroundempirewrestling

Sat, Dec 9 – Paradise Alley Professional Wrestling – Joseph Melillo Middle School, 67 Hudson ST, East Haven, CT – 2 pm - facebook.com/PAPWOfficial

Sat, Dec 9 – Dynamite Championship Wrestling – Milford Community Center, 105 NE Front ST, Milford, DE – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/dcwprowrestling

Sat, Dec 9 – ? – Delaware AG Museum, Rt 13 S, South Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE – 6:30 pm

Sat, Dec 9 – Coastal Championship Wrestling – City of Coral Springs Charter School, 3205 N University DR, Coral Springs, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ccwevents

Sat, Dec 9 – Destiny Christian Championship Wrstling – Harvest Ministries, 2550 Fouraker RD, Jacksonville, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/DCCWWrestling

Sat, Dec 9 – Go Wrestle – Sunshine Park Mall, 2400 Ridgewood Ave, Suite 19B, South Daytona, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/gowrestle

Sat, Dec 9 – Platinum Pro Wrestling – VFW Post 1966, 350 SW 25th ST, Fort Lauderdale, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/platinumprowrestling

Sat, Dec 9 – Sweetwater Wrestling – Ronselli Park, 250 SW 114th Ave, Miami, FL – 5:30 pm

Sat, Dec 9 – Sunbelt Wrestling Entertainment – Lanier County High School, 325 W Patten Ave, Lakeland, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/sunbeltwrestling

Sat, Dec 9 – Viral Pro Wrestling – Sweetwater Park Gymnasium, 1742 Wrens Hwy, Thomson, GA – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/ViralProWrestling

Sat, Dec 9 – Westwide Xtreme Wrestling – KUZ Kreuz, Schiltzer Str 81, Fulda, Germany – 7 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Sat, Dec 9 – Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling – East Carondelet Community Center, 832 State ST, East Carondelet, IL – 8 pm - sicw.org

Sat, Dec 9 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme

Sat, Dec 9 – Over the Top – National Stadium, 145 South Circular RD, Dublin, Ireland – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/OTTwrestlingLive

Sat, Dec 9 – Italian Championship Wrestling – Trescore Balneario, 24069 Trescore Balneario, Italy – 8:30 pm - facebook.com/Italianchampionshipwrestling

Sat, Dec 9 – Impact Championship Wrestling – Oakland Community Center, 801 NE Poplar ST, Topeka, KS – 5 pm - facebook.com/icwprowrestling

Sat, Dec 9 – United Pro Wrestling – National Guard Armory, Bowling Green, KY – 7 pm - facebook.com/UnitedProWrestlingKY

Sat, Dec 9 – Atlantic Pro Wrestling – Boys and Girls Club of Lower Merrimack Valley, 18 Maple ST, Salisbury, MA – 6 pm - facebook.com/atlanticprowrestling

Sat, Dec 9 – New Age Wrestling – Elks-Ludlow Lodge #2448, 69 Chapin ST, Ludlow, MA – 7 pm - facebook.com/NewAgeWrestlingUSA/

Sat, Dec 9 – Pioneer Valley Pro Wrestling – Easfield Mall, 1655 Boston RD, Springfield, MA – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/PioneerValleyPro

Sat, Dec 9 – Metro Pro Wrestling – Arkay Hall, 15221 Eureka Ave, Southgate, MI - facebook.com/MetroProWrestlingMI

Sat, Dec 9 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623

Sat, Dec 9 – Southern Championship Wrestling – ?, Picayune, MS - facebook.com/SCWmississippi

Sat, Dec 9 – SWA Championsip Wrestling – Northeast Jones High School Gym, Laurel, MS – 6 pm - facebook.com/swacw

Sat, Dec 9 – Combat Zone Wrestling – Rastelli Complex, 1855 Hurffville RD, Sewell, NJ – 8 pm - facebook.com/officialczw

Sat, Dec 9 – United Wrestling Coalition – Kelly’s Banquet Hall, 14 Railroad Ave, Wrightstown, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/real.newjersey

Sat, Dec 9 – Adrenaline Pro Wrestling – Southern Middle School, 717 Johnson ST, Aberdeen, NC – 6 pm - facebook.com/AdrenalineProWrestlingnc

Sat, Dec 9 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Dec 9 – Savage Anarchy Wrestling – SAW Castle (Marion Cadet Hall), Marion, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/SAW-Savage-Anarchy-Wrestling-1033208333360910

Sat, Dec 9 – Imperial Wrestling Revolution – ?, Dickson, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/Imperialwrestlingrevolution

Sat, Dec 9 – Barrie Wrestling – 49 Ferris LN, Barrie, ON - facebook.com/BarrieWrestling

Sat, Dec 9 – Cross Body Pro Wrestling – 69 Agnes ST, Kitchener, ON – 7 pm - facebook.com/CBPWAcademy

Sat, Dec 9 – Grand Slam Wrestling – 1 Maxson Drive, Old Forge, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/grandslamwrestlingpa/

Sat, Dec 9 – International Wrestling Cartel – Court Time Sports Center, 95 Enterprise ST, Suite 100, Elizabeth, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/iwcwrestling

Sat, Dec 9 – Super Star Wrestling – Scotland Community Center, 3832 Scotland Main ST, Scotland, PA – 6 pm

Sat, Dec 9 – Sherbrooke Championship Wrestling – Bishop’s University, 2600 COllege ST, Sherbrooke, QC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/luttescw

Sat, Dec 9 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Dec 9 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Dec 9 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Dec 9 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Dec 9 – SPWA Championship Wrestling – 11071 Hwy 57 W, Pocahontas, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/ramertn

Sat, Dec 9 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Dec 9 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Dec 9 – Old School Wrestling, Inc – Tommy Thompson Blvd, Kermit, TX – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/OSW.Wrestling

Sat, Dec 9 – Evolution Wrestling – Sir Thomas Rich’s School, Oakleaze, Longlevens, GL2 0LF Gloucester, Gloucestershire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/evowrestling

Sat, Dec 9 – Extreme American Wrestling – Fenside Community Centre, Taverner RD, Boston, Lincolnshire, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/eawuk

Sat, Dec 9 – Fight Nation – Causeway School, Larkspur DR, BN23 8 Eastbourne, East Sussex, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/fightnationuk

Sat, Dec 9 – KAPOW – 4th Littlehampton Scout Hall, Linden Park, East Ham RD, Littlehampton, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/kapowwrestlinguk

Sat, Dec 9 – Wrestle Midlands – Rowley Learning Campus, b65 9AN Rowley Regis, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WrestleMidlands2008

Sat, Dec 9 – World Domination Wrestling – 23 Fitness LN, Berkeley Springs, WV – 1:30 pm - facebook.com/worlddominationwrestlingalliance

Sat, Dec 9 – Wisconsin Professional Wrestling – Holiday Inn Hotel and Convention Center Stevens Point, 1001 Amber Ave, Stevens Point, WI – 7 pm - facebook.com/wisconsinprowrestling

Sun, Dec 10 – APC Catch – Studio Jenny, 1 Avenue Jenny, 92000 Nanterre, France – 5 pm - facebook.com/apccatch

Sun, Dec 10 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, Dec 10 – Prime Time Wrestling – Georgetown Bingo Hall, Georgetown, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/primetimewrestlingky

Sun, Dec 10 – United Pro Wrestling – National Guard Recruiting, 920 Morgantown RD, Bowling Green, KY – 3 pm - facebook.com/UnitedProWrestlingKY

Sun, Dec 10 – FIGHT – Montgomery Community Media, 7548 Standish PL, Rockville, MD – 12 pm - facebook.com/fightprowrestling

Sun, Dec 10 – Evolve – Melrose Memorial Hall, 590 Main ST, Melrose, MA – 7 pm

Sun, Dec 10 – Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling – The Imperial House, 34701 Groesbeck Hwy, Clintown Township, MI – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/DetroitXICW

Sun, Dec 10 – Kansas City Xtreme Wrestling – Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 1400 Main ST, Kansas City, MO – 6 pm – KCWrestling.com

Sun, Dec 10 – Imperial Wrestling Revolution (Toys for Tots Benefit) – ?, Armore, OK – 3 pm - facebook.com/Imperialwrestlingrevolution

Sun, Dec 10 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Dec 10 – Pro Wrestling Subjective – Station Hotel, Castle Hill, DY1 4RA Dudley, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/PWSubjective

Sun, Dec 10 – PROGRESS – O2 Academy Sheffield, 37-43 Arundel Gate, S1 2PN Sheffield, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/ProgressWrestling

Sun, Dec 10 – Pro Wrestling Subjective – Station Hotel Dudley, Castle Hill, DY1 4RA Dudley, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/PWSubjective

Sun, Dec 10 – Tidal Wrestling – LO2 Academy Leeds, 55 Cookridge ST, LS2 5AW Leeds, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/tidalchampionshipwrestling