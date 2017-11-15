LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) November 15, 2017

Arolucha, Inc. announced today that Carlos “Konnan” Ashenoff will lead the writing team for its upcoming Lucha Libre project. Effective November 1st, 2017, Konnan will lead the writing team to produce character-driven, authentic, and original storylines for the Aro Lucha world of Lucha Libre.

Konnan is regarded as one of the brightest and most creative minds in the wrestling and sports entertainment industry. Spanning over 3 decades, Konnan’s career has ranged from professional wrestler and on-screen talent, to color commentator, booker and creative consultant. He has worked for nearly all major professional wrestling organizations including AAA, CMLL, WCW, Impact, and WWE.

“When you’re creating an authentic Lucha Libre product in the United States, I’m not sure if there is any other person you want at the core of your company than Carlos, (Konnan)” said Jason Brown, CEO or AroLucha, Inc, “He brings an authenticity and a knowledgebase to the project that is unmatched.”

Konnan is best known to his legion of fans as one of the biggest box office draws in the history of Mexico. Breaking attendance records as the main event in virtually every major city, including Mexico City and Los Angeles. Although his success as a professional wrestler launched Konnan’s career, his lasting impact on the industry continues through his own Mexico-based promotion, The Crash Lucha Libre, where he is co-owner, lead writer, and executive producer. Konnan has a keen eye for talent, bringing to light the likes of Rey Mysterio and Psychosis, and more recently Penta Zero M and Rey Fenix. He continues to influence and foster young talent through his perpetual support of Hispanic performers within the professional wrestling industry.

“Carlos loves this industry. He has given his life to professional wrestling and there is no one else that we could see as a better partner within the US,” said Ron Harris of Aro Lucha.

