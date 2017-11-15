WWE Survivor Series Preview

WWE Survivor Series, the final major pay-per-view of the year will take place this Sunday at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. This is one of the most anticipated events of the year because Raw and SmackDown LIVE superstars go head-to-head for brand supremacy.

WWE has almost finished building this card, and it has truly come together. Here’s a preview of the best two matches of the event and don’t forget to review betting sites before placing action on this event.

The Beast vs. The Phenomenal One

The WWE did the unthinkable last Tuesday, when they made a world title change hands on a taped show in England, very close to a big pay-per-view.

AJ Styles became the new WWE Champion after a back-and-forth match against Jinder Mahal on last Tuesday’s SmackDown LIVE taping and now he will take on WWE Universal Champion Brock in a dream match that few expected to see.

Lesnar vs. Styles is a much more exciting Survivor Series main event than Lesnar vs. Mahal. There’s not much time left to build this match but it really doesn’t need much more hype. AJ Styles against Brock Lesnar sells itself. We are talking about two of the biggest superstars in history facing each other for the first time in a match that many of us never thought we would see. It can’t get better than that and it can easily steal the show.

Time to Play The Game

Triple H returned to WWE on last Monday’s episode of RAW and replaced Jason Jordan on the 5-on-5 traditional Survivor Series elimination match.

The popular star had not been seen on WWE programming after losing to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33 but his return made an immediate impact. Jason Jordan, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle’s storyline son, was the last member of Team Raw but his status as part of the team was in doubt after Bray Wyatt attacked him after their match earlier on the night, which injured the former SmackDown LIVE Tag Team Champion.

Jordan’s injury led to him pleading with Angle to keep him on the team when Angle was about to announce his replacement. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H came out and The Game announced himself as the fifth member of Team Raw before hitting a Pedigree on Jordan to make a statement.

Having Triple H involved in the match adds star power to Survivor Series. The Raw vs. SmackDown LIVE 5-on-5 match is stacked with top level talent and it has the makings of an instant classic. Survivor Series is a four-hour show, so hopefully this match receives ample time. This should be a special event for the WWE, one with the potential to be remembered for years to come.

The Goddess vs. The Queen

Charlotte beat Natalya for the SmackDown Women’s Championship last night and now she’ll face Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at Survivor Series. After the match, Charlotte gave an emotional victory speech and dedicated the win to her father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who has been battling a serious illness in recent months. The Nature Boy surprised his daughter by showing up to congratulate her in what was one of the most emotional moments of the night.

SmackDown LIVE Under Siege

Raw finally decided to strike back. The New Day was facing Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a tag match when the The Shield’s entrance theme played and everyone lost their minds.

Owens and Zayn left The New Day alone with The Shield, The Usos tried to save them from The Shield but Sheamus and Cesaro joined the attack as well. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss and the rest of the Raw women’s division attacked the SmackDown women’s roster in the locker room.

After that, more chaos ensued. Members of Raw and SmackDown brawled in the ring before Kurt Angle unleashed Braun Strowman, who helped clean house and left Shane McMahon in the ring with Angle and The Shield. McMahon took two triple powerbombs from The Shield and an Olympic Slam from Angle to end the show, as Raw made a statement before Sunday.

Full Survivor Series card:

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles (WWE)

The Shield vs. The New Day

Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown LIVE Women’s Champion Natalya or Charlotte

WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin or Sin Cara

Raw Tag Team Champions Sheamus & Cesaro vs. SmackDown LIVE Tag Team Champions The Usos

Men’s Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Raw (Kurt Angle (captain), Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe and Triple H) vs. Team SmackDown LIVE (Shane McMahon (captain), Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura and John Cena)

Women’s Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Raw (Alicia Fox (captain), Nia Jax, Asuka, Sasha Banks and Bayley) vs. Team SmackDown LIVE (Becky Lynch (captain), Charlotte, Naomi, Carmella and Tamina)

Survivor Series Pre-Show:

Cruiserweight Championship Match

Enzo Amore (c) vs. Kalisto