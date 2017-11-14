Jermaine Royster Reporting

Smackdown comes to us live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina and tonight Charlotte Flair retruns to her homestate with an opportunity to capture the Smackdown Live Womens Championship as she faces Natalya. Also Sin Cara meets Baron Corbin with the US Title on the line plus Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn battle The New Day. With Survivor Series this coming Sunday night as well as both brands shaping up thier respective teams will there be more drama tonight? The show opens with Shane McMahon backstage giving a speech to the roster mentioning that Raw may invade tonight. Shane says Smackdown will be “The” show, Becky Lynch says she will break Asuka’s arm. Corbin says it will be the end of The Miz at Suvivor Series and Shane says it doesnt matter that Triple H is back because John Cena is back for Smackdown Live as well. Shane says there is no one who can stop them and The Shield will fall to the New Day.

Daniel Bryan’s music hits and the Smackdown Live GM makes his way to the ring to a thunderous ovation. Bryan talks about the last time he tried to go talk to Kurt Angle but was attacked by Kane in the dark. Bryan says the Raw brand is afraid because of what the Smackdown Live roster has done, Bryan says he never agreed but its to late now. Bryan says if Team Raw tries to retaliate then they will be ready. Bryan then brings out the newly crowned WWE Champion, “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles. Daniel asks Styles does he need an advocate like Brock Lesnar has, Daniel then introduces AJ Styles a la Paul Heyman. Daniel Bryan call Lesnar a quitter than bad mouths Lesnar’s UFC bouts. Bryan says AJ wil push Brock into deep waters and Brock will mentally quit because thats what he does. He says it doesnt matter how big and strong Brock is because AJ will outlast him. Daniel then says at Survivor Series Brock will fall to AJ, then AJ chimes in saying he can talk because he is not a puppet like Brock Lesnar. AJ says he is the underdog but he wouldnt have it any other way, he says he will find a way to beat Brock Lesnar.

Singles Match

United States Championship

Baron Corbin(c) vs Sin Cara

Sin Cara goes with speed right from the start with a flying hurricanranna followed by several kicks to Corbins back, Corbin goes to the outside. Baron gets back in control with a big right hand knocking down the smaller Sin Cara. Baron throws Sin Cara off the steel steps & outside barricade before sending him back inside the ring. Baron throws Sin Cara into both turnbuckles attacking his head and back then applies a submission hold but Sin Cara gets away. Corbin again comes back with another quick right hand that drops Sin Cara. Sin Cara then throws a few body shots then sends Corbin to the outside, Sin Cara then hits a suicide dive. Sin Cara hits a high cross body for a two count but Corbin comes back with the Deep Six for a two count. Corbin then gets caught by Sin Cara then Cara hits a second rope moonsault but Baron then hits the End of Days face buster and Corbin gets the win.

Your Winner: Baron Corbin retains his United States Championship

Womens Division

Smackdown Live Womens Championship

Singles Match

Charlotte Flair vs Natalya(c)

The crowd chants for Charlotte from the get go as she quickly tries a roll up to start off, both women then start brawling on the mat and it follows to the outside where Natalya gets rammed off the barricade. Charlotte then hits a big boot off the ropes with Natalya retreating to the outside. Charlotte comes back with reverse knife edge chops but Natalya scores with a discuss clothesline for a two count. Natalya slaps on a rear chin lock mid ring but Natalya lets go and blasts Charlotte with a kick to the back. Charlotte comes right back with a spear for another two count then teases the Figure four but Natalya gets away. Natalya covers Charlotte twice but to no avail and Natalya belts out screams in disaproval. Charlotte fires back with a right hand and a suplex in the corner. Natalya rolls to the outside to collect herself but Charlotte catches Natalya with a boot on the apron. Charlotte then tries a moonsault off the apron but Natalya catches her and slams Charlotte of the steel post. Nattie throws Charlotte back in the ring and Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter, Charlotte tries to get to the ropes but Natalya drags her back to the middle of the ring. Charlotte once again tries to escape and she does clinching the bottom rope. Charlotte then scores with another big boot and Natalya is down, Charlotte then locks on the Figure Four and turns the Figure Eight and Natalya has no choice but to tap out.

Your Winner: Charlotte Flairs is now Smackdown Live Womens Champion.

After the match is over “Nature Boy” Ric Flair shows up celebrate with Charlotte Flair.

Singles Match

Jimmy Uso w/Jay Uso vs Chad Gable w/Shelton Benjamin

Jimmy goes right at Gable with right hands in the corner, Gable tries to get away but Jimmy gets in one more right hand. Gable then wrenches Jimmy’s left knee and Jimmy is down, Gable attacks the injured leg with submission holds as Jimmy screams in pain. Gable shows great innovative offense as every move is directed at Jimmy’s left knee but Jimmy comes back with big kick to the back of Gables leg. Jimmy hits the samoan drop then hits the rear view in the corner then covers Gable for a two count. Gable comes back with a big kick then Gable sends Jimmy back to the outside but Jay Uso & Shelton Benjamin get into causing a distraction for Jimmy Uso, he blasts Gable with a Superkick and Jimmy gets the three count.

Your Winner: Jimmy Uso

Tag Team Match

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs The New Day(Big E & Xavier Woods)

Sami starts with Woods and after a bit of trash talk Sami wraps up Woods then drops him with a shoulder block off the ropes. Woods comes back with a swinging hurricanranna off the ropes, Woods gets Sami in the corner and Woods & Big repeatedly stomp out Sami for a two count. Owens gets the tag and he blasts away with gut shots to Woods in the corner, Owens misses his next move as Woods hits a drop kick. Big E comes in and hits the Honor Roll then Woods comes in for the double team. Woods tries to run the ropes but he gets pulled outside by Owens then Kevin hit a senton onto Woods by the announce table. Owens comes back in and goes with a head lock trying to wear down Woods. Xavier gets to his feet fighting back but Owens comes back with a DDT for a two count. Sami Zayn gets the tag and he too continues to use the headlock but Woods gets away and tags in Big E. E hits the belly to belly then the big splash off the ropes to Sami, Xavier Woods then hits a toupee over the top rope to Owens. All of a sudden we hear the music of The Shield and the “Hounds of Justice” make there way to the ring. Zayn, Owens & The New Day all square up to fend off The Shield but Owens & Zayn just walk away. The Shield attacks The New Day then The Uso’s come to the aid of The New Day, The Bar(Sheamus & Cesaro) come to the ring as well. The Raw Womens team also join the fight then Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Titus & Apollo Crews hit the ring. Shane McMahon then leads the charge for Smackdown Live with the rest of the roster but Braun Strowman shows up and just takes out everyone. Team Raw then makes sure Shane McMahon sees the damage that they have done then they hold Shane down as Kurt Angle hits the ring and tells Shane to just wait until Sunday, The Shield then hit the triple power bomb to Shane in the middle of the ring then Angle hits the Angle Slam on Shane as Smackdown Live goes off the air.