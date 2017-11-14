MAJOR TITLE CHANGE ON SMACKDOWN

Posted November 14th, 2017 by Bill Apter

In her hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina CHARLOTTE FLAIR won the SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S TITLE from NATALYA by submission to the “Figure-8-leglock.”

This sets up a match with champion-vs-champion Charlotte vs. RAW’s title holder ALEXA BLISS.

The match was a **** one and both women were excellent!

AS CHARLOTTE WAS GOING UP THE RAMP HER FATHER, FILLED WITH TEARS IN HIS EYES, SURPRISED HER WITH HIS APPEARANCE. (Ric did give a few hugs to her and of course a slight strut for the fans as well)!

