In her hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina CHARLOTTE FLAIR won the SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S TITLE from NATALYA by submission to the “Figure-8-leglock.”

This sets up a match with champion-vs-champion Charlotte vs. RAW’s title holder ALEXA BLISS.

The match was a **** one and both women were excellent!

AS CHARLOTTE WAS GOING UP THE RAMP HER FATHER, FILLED WITH TEARS IN HIS EYES, SURPRISED HER WITH HIS APPEARANCE. (Ric did give a few hugs to her and of course a slight strut for the fans as well)!