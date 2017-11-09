NXT Written Recap:

NXT Arena

Full Sail University

Orlando, Florida

Air Date: November 8th, 2017

NXT is gearing up for Takeover:Houston and this week we got further build and some new matches were added to a pretty strong card. The tag team Wargames match is the highlight of the show and tonight’s NXT episode further built to the big show with an opening recap video from last week of Sanity, Undisputed Era and Authors of Pain and its new ally, Roderick Strong all fighting each other. The brawl prompted NXT General Manager, William Regal to come out and declare that the triple threat match at Takeover will take place in the Wargames.

After the opening vid, we hear Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson as Ranallo welcomes everyone to the show. Heavy Machinery was making its way to the ring for the first match.

Match 1: Heavy Machinery (Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight) vs. Sean Maluta and Chris Pain.

This is fun squash match for Heavy Machinery who are way over with the crowd. Dozovic just bulled down both Pain and Maluta. The big fella then decided to do the worm which led to a big elbow drop.

When Knight tagged in, the pair performed some double team manuvers before Knight hit an impressive springboard elbow. Maluta tried to come in and save his partner but got taken out by a battering ram. Machinery finished with a Trash Compactor and covered both men for the win.

Winner: Heavy Machinery

Backstage, Ember Moon is interviewed to get her comments about what Mercedes Martinez said last week. Moon challenged her to a match. McGuinness put over the main event, Adam Cole vs. Roderick Strong for later in the show. Kairi Sane is backstage on her way to the ring for the next match.

Kairi Sane came out to the ring followed by the Iconic Duo for the next match.

Match 2: Kairi Sane vs. Billie Kay (with Peyton Royce)

Kay is much bigger than Sane and it played dividends early but Sane quickly adapted and took her down with a hurricanrana and dropkick. Royce distracted Sane just enough for Kay to gain the upperhand and pound on Sane.

Kay locked Sane in a Torture Rack but instead of keeping it on, threw Sane into the buckle and tried for a pin but Sane kicked out. Sane was able to recover and answer back with chops and a running knee. Kay recovered after Royce tried another distraction and rolled up Sane for a two count. Sane recovered and nailed the Insane Elbow for the three count.

Winner: Kairi Sane

We cut to Regal’s office where is he is on the phone. Kassius Ohno comes in to talk to Regal about his current winning streak. Ohno believes he is ready to get back in the title hunt. Regal admits that he has been on quite the streak lately and asks him who he would like to face. Ohno says Lars Sullivan and Regal does not enthused but books the match for Takeover.

We return from commercial to see the annonce table in all its splendor. Ranallo sets up a video package on Wargames to get people excited for the match. The video featured footage from previous Wargames and some history about the match. The video featured comments from Dustin Rhodes, Arn Anderson, and Booker T and tried to sell the brutality of the match.

The announcers shifted gears to talk about the NXT Championship match at Takeover. They cut to an interview with Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega. Vega was asked about the strategy for the match that she refused to answer. Vega was asked to respond to McIntyre’s comments that Almas is not a real because he has her. Vega we did exactly what Drew wanted and met him face to face but he wasn’t ready. The pair then dodged questions about their relationship before saying that Almas would be the next NXT champion at Takeover. The show goes to break.

We return to hear Ranallo announce the match for Takeover between Velveteen Dream and Aleister Black. Dream is set for the next match. Dream’s opponent, Cezar Benoni makes his way to the ring followed by Dream.

Match 3: Velveteen Dream vs. Cezar Bononi

Dream hit a suplex early but Bononi was able to recover and land some elbows. This proved to anger Velveteen Dream as he was able to recover and attack Bononi with a kick then a lariat. He then put the boots to him in the corner leading to the referee having to pull him off. Dream yelled at the ref for pulling him off and executed a spinebuster. Dream finished the match with his Death Valley Driver cartwheel for the three count.

Winner Velveteen Dream

After the match, Dream grabbed a mic. He said he gave Black what he needed and now is on his mind. Dream then said, at Takover, he will get what he wants when Black says his name.

We cut to Ruby Riot in the medical room getting her sprained ankle evaluated. The doctor said two more weeks. Sonya Deville crashed the party and told Riot she should have tapped so she wouldn’t be injured now. Deville called her a coward for trying to reach the ropes and costing Deville a shot at the title.

Riot responded telling Deville she is good at blaming everyone else for her losses. She also told her she should have broken her leg. Riot challenged Deville to match and Deville accepted. Riot told the video guy that she is ready for the match as the show goes to break.

We come back to find the Street Profits in the lobby bouncing merchandising ideas off each other holding black plastic cups that they gave away to random passers by. A delivery guy came in looking for Tino Sabatelli carrying a suit. Seeing an opportunity to have some fun, Monteze Ford tells him he is Sabatelli and gets the suit.

The open the garment bag to check out the threads when Sabatelli and Riddick Moss showed up. A shouting match ensues where Moss and Sabatelli acuse the Profits of wanting to be them. A match is set for next week.

The announce table hyped the proceedings for next week which include Ember Moon against Mercedes Martinez and Drew McIntyre and Andrade “Cien” Almas finally having their face to face confrontation.

Roderick Strong and Adam Cole made their entrances for the main event.

Match 4: Adam Cole vs. Roderick Strong

It was pointed out by McGuinness that these men know each other very well and they wrestled the opening sequence to a standoff until Cole used the referee as a shield and superkicked Strong as we go into the final commercial break.

Cole was putting the boots to Strong after the break. Cole locks Strong in a headlock and Strong fights out only to get hit with a running elbow. The two men went back and forth until Strong hits a backbreaker. Strong worked Cole over in the corner and then nails a perpendicular lariat. Strong tried for the Angle Slam but Cole blocked it only to have Strong turn it into a backbreaker.

Cole was able to come back with an enziguri, a superkick and a shoulder breaker for a near-fall. Strong makes his comeback with a jumping knee then a backbreaker to Cole on the apron. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly came out to pull Strong to the floor for a disqualification.

Winner: Roderick Strong

The interference brought out the Authors of Pain and Sanity and the three teams engage in another battle to close the show.