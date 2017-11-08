I just got back from “The Price of Fame” and overall I thought the movie was done well, even though some of it appeared to perhaps been pre-planned.

The film featured a variety of infused interviews from: Harley Race, Terry Funk, Mean Gene, Jake Roberts, Rowdy Piper, Bruce Prichard, George Steele, Virgil, Pat Paterson, Mick Foley, Lex Luger, and X-Pac

Additionally, their were some great historical family photos and videos, along with various clips of different matches intertwined within the film from the likes of Mid-South, WWF, and other companies.

Interestingly enough, the movie shifted the focus from Ted DiBiase’s party heavy lifestyle in the business to his son’s (Ted DiBiase Jr) quest for answers about the pitfalls his father made. Making him appreciate and know his father in a much more meaningful and deeper way.

And throughout the film, you could see how their entire family was transformed by Christ, but it wasn’t aggressively pushed into the faces of the audience.

And those are just a few quick thoughts, and I hope that you will get a chance to see the movie if they eventually stream it, or release it on DVD.

“Preacher” Shawn Colonna