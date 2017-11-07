The Raw Score: A look at this week’s Monday Night Raw

Hosted by: “Candy Man” Jay Shannon

Some major changes came down for Survivor Series. We jumped the “Big Pond” to Manchester, England. (Tip of the hat to my dear friend, Peter Jay and his family).

The show began with a graphic about the massacre here in Texas. I want to send my deepest thanks to the WWE for that. We stand TEXAS UNITED but getting support from the rest of the world helps us heal just a little bit faster.

Time for a flashback video of Braun Strowman’s return, last week. He arrived in a trash truck and then just beat the stuffing out of Miz, Bo Dallas and especially Curtis Axel.

MIZTv

Axel was in a neck brace. Miz got booed, big time. Miz had a message for Baron Corbin. Baron has been talking about Maryse and the unborn child she is carrying. That got a “Who’s your Daddy?” chant going. It irritated Miz and he went off on the crowd. Miz demanded respect from Baron and the fans. Miz said he would make Baron “relevant” at Survivor Series.

Miz then switched to talking about Kurt Angle. Kurt is the Team Raw Captain. Kurt joined the Miz-tourage, in the ring. Miz got right into Survivor Series. Kurt tried to be supportive of Miz but the Intercontinental Champ was being a bit of a jerk. Miz brought up the threat from Stephanie, last week, where she mentioned she would replace Kurt if Raw didn’t win. Kurt promised he was not going anywhere. Kurt stated that Smackdown will always be the “B” Show. Miz then brought up the Siege from 2 weeks back. Video clips of the chaos. Miz then showed how Daniel Bryan was attacked by Kane. Miz accused Kurt of putting Kane up to attacking Daniel. Miz was expecting another Siege, tonight. Kurt apologized for Kane’s actions. Miz laughed at Kurt’s words. Miz then suggested that Kurt had it out for the Miz-Tourage. Curtis Axel got a nice pop from the crowd. Miz felt Axel deserved an apology from Kurt. That didn’t happen. Miz calmed Kurt back down. Miz wanted to know why Braun was rewarded after attacking the Miz-Tourage. Kurt said Braun was a fantastic talent. He also considered him a good negotiator. He talked himself into a match…tonight…against Miz! Oh crap.

Elias was on his way out for a “Guitar on a Pole” Match.

Elias vs Jason Jordan (Angle)

Guitar on a Pole Match

Highlights:

Elias did a typical intro, asking “Who wants to walk with Elias?” Elias felt naked without his guitar. Nice Ax. Elias was determined to sing. The fans wanted to hear Wonder Wall but he wanted to do an original. He sang insults to Manchester. He was cut off by the arrival of Jason.

Both of them rushed to get the guitar. They slugged it out. Jason hit a nice Dropkick and Elias went to the floor. They slid back in the ring, just in time for a commercial break.

European Uppercut by Elias and Knife Edge Chop. Jason came right back with clubbing blows. Jason flipped out of a Back Suplex. Jason hit Rolling Northern Lights. Jason then headed up for the guitar. Elias yanked the ankle and Jason hit hard. Shoulder Tackle by Elias. Elias went after one of his “Babies”. He got it. Jason ducked and kicked Elias. Jason got the ax and Elias bailed out. They ran around the ring. Elias stomped Jason as they slid in the ring.

Elias got his ax and drew back. He missed with the swing. Jason ran Elias into multiple corners, back first. Overhead Belly to Belly Throw by Jason. Jordan got the guitar and blasted the Hell out of Elias’ back. DAMN!

Your Winner: Jason Jordan (Angle)

Raw Score: 3.0 out of a possible 5

We got a promo video for Asuka. I have so many friends in the industry. Can someone PLEASE introduce me to her? Grin.

Kurt Angle talked with Sheamus and Cesaro. Cesaro felt Kurt hadn’t made The Shield prove their worth for Survivor Series. Sheamus said they wanted to represent Raw as the tag champs. They asked for a title shot. Kurt gave them one final tag title shot.

Asuka vs Stacy Coates

This was just another Asuka Squash. Can’t wait until Asuka gets some true competition. No disrespect to Miss Coates but they are seriously on different levels. Asuka kicked away on Stacy. Stacy threw a few shots but they had no effect. Rear View by Asuka. It Kicks to Stacy’s chest. Asuka Lock.

Your Winner (by Submission): Asuka

Raw Score: 2.0

Alicia Fox came on the screen. Fox made it official that Asuka was on the Women’s tag team at Survivor Series.

Charlie interviewed Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews. She showed how Samoa Joe destroyed both Titus and Apollo, last week. Titus has asked to fight Samoa Joe, tonight. Titus was set on Samoa Joe, who was going to be in trouble, soon.

I want to thank all the good people at Baylor Hospital in Waxahachie. I especially want to thank the lovely Ebony Angel, Monica. She was so kind to a very sick old man watching wrestling. Smile.

Titus O’Neil (w/Apollo Crews) vs Samoa Joe

Joe jumped both men before the bell. Joe applied the Kokina Clutch, on the ramp. Titus was out cold. Joe stormed down to the ring. He called for the stick. Joe said it didn’t matter who it was, all who stand in his way will be put down.

Your Winner: No Match

Raw Score: N/A

Joe threw out an open challenge. He got…Finn Balor!

Samoa Joe vs Finn Balor

The two circled each other and Joe kicked away. Joe backed up to the corner and waved off Finn. Collar and Elbow and they ended up in the ropes. Joe kicked Finn and grabbed a Side Headlock. Shoulder Tackle by the big Samoan. Joe ran Finn’s face across the top rope. Knife Edge Chop and Headbutt by Joe. Finn with the Double Stomp to Joe’s ribs. Joe reversed a Whip. Jumping Enziguri by Finn. Balor headed up top but Joe tripped him.

Joe Boxed away at the much smaller man. Joe did his typical Sudden Impact Corner Attack. 2 count. Snap Mare and Cravat by Joe. Finn got up and punched away. Joe blew it off and then attacked. 2 count for Joe. Driving High Elbow by Joe to pull yet another 2.

Finn punched away but Joe drove in a knee. Finn kicked Joe in the face and threw wild Forearms. Flying Forearm by Finn. Corner attacked by Finn. Thrust Kick by Joe. Joe got on the ropes but got kicked. Joe tumbled over and hit the floor. Baseball Slide Dropkick by Balor. Field Goal Kick, from the apron. Joe was down and stunned. Finn lifted Joe and threw him into the ring. Joe rolled out the other side. Finn raced around the ring and threw a massive Forearm. Break time.

Sling Blade. Joe avoided the Shotgun Dropkick and hit a Backsplash Senton. This match was amazing. 2 count. Finn almost knocked Balor of the top. Finn rolled up Joe from a Fireman’s Carry. They threw wild punches. Pele by Finn. The ref started to count them down. Sling Blade, again. Shotgun Dropkick. Joe was down. Finn headed up to his perch. He missed the Coup de Grace. Corner Uranage to pull a deuce. Both men were down and exhausted. The fans were chanting “This is Awesome” and it was.

Joe set for the Kokina Clutch. Finn used the ropes to flip out of the move. Double Stomp and Joe headed out to the floor. Flip Dive by Balor. The two kept fighting on the floor until the ref reached the 10 count.

Your Winner: Double Count-Out

Raw Score: 4.5

They kept going at it on the ramp until Kurt Angle showed up. He loved the power and commitment. He placed both men on Team Raw for Survivor Series.

Finn seemed to be leaving but turned and flew off the stage and took out Joe and several security guards.

Miz walked around, backstage. Bo and Axel tried to calm Miz down. Bo said Halloween is over and Monsters are not real. Bo said they were smarter than Braun and they had the numbers advantage. Axel couldn’t agree with Bo’s thoughts. Curtis said they should break and run. That offended Miz. Axel flipped character and got all brave.

Kurt was ono the phone, leaving a message for Daniel Bryan. After that, Kurt talked with Jason. Kurt put Jason on Team Raw. What the heck? I don’t think it was the best of ideas. Jason was tickled pink. Booker T made it clear that he didn’t like it. So, Team Raw is complete: Kurt Angle, Jason Jordan (Angle), Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe and Finn Balor.

Sasha Banks and Bayley were interviewed. The duo will face Alicia Fox and Nia Jax, in a few minutes. Bayley knew Fox was smart enough to choose them for the team. Sasha said Fox had better name them to the team. They headed to the ring.

Nia Jax and Alicia Fox vs Sasha Banks and Bayley

The Finish:

Fox took the tag and got kicked by Bayley. Bayley waned a tag but couldn’t’ get it. She Dropkicked Nia and then ran Fox into the corner. Hot Tag and Sasha kicked Fox. Air Bourne by Banks. Tilt-a-Whirl by Sasha. Corner Double Knees. Mosh Pit. Fox went for a Roll up but Sasha turned it into the BankStatement. Tap Out by Fox.

Your Winners (by Submission): Sasha Banks

Raw Score: 2.75

Fox asked for the house microphone. Fox said she needed and wanted Banks on her team. Banks accepted. What about Bayley? Bayley looked ready to cry.

Braun walked backstage. People made a wide path for the Monster amongst Men.

We got a flashback video from TLC, showing how Braun got thrown in the trash truck. Kane took offense to Braun’s claim of being a monster. That is his gimmick.

The Miz vs Braun Strowman

Non-Title Match

Highlights:

Bo and Curtis came out with their leader. We saw, again, the destruction of Miz and his posse, by Strowman. Miz yelled at Braun, who stood stone faced. Miz oozed between the ropes to start this one. Miz then headed to the floor as the bell rang. Miz talked strategy with his boys. Bo and Axel distracted Braun but it only worked for a moment. The 3 regrouped. Yawn.

Braun caught Miz and moved him to the corner. Massive Biel. Miz rolled out to the floor. Bo and Axel protected the boss until Braun came out. Miz tried to run away but got caught. Braun threw Miz into the ring post.

Braun got Miz and pitched the ICD champ up into the ring. Braun warned Bo and Axel to back off. Dominator Slam by Braun. Damn! Braun slid out and clocked Bo. Axel begged off. Braun threw Curtis into the retaining wall. Braun then returned to get Miz. Braun threw Miz into the Tourage.

Suddenly, Kane’s music hit and the Big Red Monster limped from the back. Kane got in the ring and stood up to Braun. Braun warned Kane “You Can’t Kill the Only Monster on Monday Night Raw!”. The two slugged it out. Kane kicked Braun in the face. Goozle. Braun broke the grip. Bulldog Bounce!

Your Winner: Match Thrown Out

Raw Score: 2.0

Braun hit a Clothesline to Kane, who did the Taker Rise. Miz and his boys Pearl Harbored Braun. This time, the home team was ready. Bounce to Miz.

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose were interviewed, backstage. Dean knew they had to expect the unexpected. Foley Pop for Manchester. Dean was confident they would retain. Seth agreed. Dean rambled on until Seth got them back on task. Seth also threw out his warning to The Usos. Seth again mentioned being dominant. Renee tried to do the Shield Fist Bump but Seth and Dean had already left. Funny.

We went back to 205 Live to see Enzo retain his Cruiserweight title against Kalisto.

Enzo Amore came out to do his typical schtick. He needs something new to say. He chicken walked around the apron. Enzo pushed how great he is. Enzo got all cocky, which drew cheap heat. Enzo danced around and it irritated Corey Graves. I want to see those two fight. Enzo just kept rambling on. Fortunately, the cute nurse came in and distracted me.

The announcers were getting as bored as the fans with this rant by Enzo. Shut the Hell Up and Fight! The Lucha music finally kicked in to save us from this torture.

Kalisto bounced up into the ring. Kalisto took a seat as Enzo kept running off at the mouth. Suddenly, we were graced by the United Kingdom Champion…Pete Dunne. Kurt Angle came out to introduce Pete.

Enzo Amore vs Pete Dunne

Champion vs Champion

Oh Hell Yeah! The Bruiserweeight was ready to shut up the loud mouth

Enzo danced around and Pete smirked. Pete blasted Enzo and stomped away. Enzo bailed out of the ring. Go Pete! Enzo argued with Kalisto and it cost him. Pete Suplexed Enzo onto the apron. Pete twisted the fingers of Enzo. Enzo yanked Pete into the top rope. Enzo got a 2. Enzo applied a modified Surfboard and then slammed Pete’s face into the mat, several times. Vicious Forearms to Pete’s neck. Enzo stopped to insult Kalisto. Punt to Pete’s ribs. Pete with a Roll Up for 2. Huge Dropkick by Dunne. Modified Curb Stomp by Enzo. Enzo had his feet on the ropes but Kalisto got the ref’s attention. Pete hit a running Forearm. Bitter End (Pump Handle Flapjack) by Pete.

Your Winner: Pete Dunne

Raw Score: 3.0

Kalisto stood over Enzo and clapped.

Thee announcers talked about Total Divas and Survivor Series. That led to a profile piece about Jindar Mahal vs Brock Lesnar. That match COULD change if A.J. Styles were to defeat Mahal on Tuesday for the WWE Title.

Alexa Bliss was interviewed. Bliss almost got into it with Charlie. Bliss let it be known that she doesn’t run away. Bliss bragged about being a 4 time champion. Bliss praised herself as the Goddess off WWE.

Cesaro and Sheamus vs Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins

Raw Tag Team Title Match

The Finish:

This was a very even match…until The New Day showed up. Things broke down into complete chaos. New Day was up in the crowd. They started talking as the Raw troops rallied in the back. Xavier Woods insulted Raw as being the true “B” show. Woods said Raw could do “Nothing” to stop them. The entire roster came out to ringside. The Raw guys went after New day. In all the chaos, Sheamus connected with a Brogue Kick on Seth.

Your Winners (and NEW Raw Tag Champs): The Bar, Sheamus and Cesaro

Raw Score: 3.0

You just KNOW we are going to see New Day vs Shield at Survivor Series!

Peace

–Jay Shannon

JayCShannon@Gmail.com