THE PREDICTOR” PREDICTS: BOUND FOR GLORY 2017

By Don “The Predictor” Murphy

Sunday night, Impact Wrestling presents its annual Bound for Glory show from the Aberdeen Pavillion in Ottawa, Ontario. This should be an interesting show, as it will be the first live show to feature the company’s new creative team. Like several times throughout the company’s history, Impact is trying to find an identity and differentiate themselves from the competition. Their latest attempt involves working with promotions in Mexico, Japan and Canada to feature different talents and matches from different venues on their weekly show. It’s an interesting approach, but without cohesive storytelling, it’s fallen a bit flat. However, with a new regime coming in, combined with the company’s world champion, Eli Drake, who, in my opinion, is highly under-rated, things are slightly intriguing, as we head towards 2018. Let’s run down the card!

Main Event: Eli Drake defends the Impact World Championship against Johnny Impact

Topline Thoughts: There’s a lot of criticism to go around about Impact Wrestling. But, Eli Drake is one of the things they’ve gotten right. He’s a natural heel, with great promo skills, and his in-ring work continues to improve. I like that they didn’t automatically put the belt on Impact, a WW-alum, which they’ve had a tendency to do in the past. They’ve worked well together in the past, so I expect a solid outing here, with a highly overbooked finish, including referee bumps and outside interference from Chris Adonis and potentially the returning Alberto El Patron. When the dust settles, Drake will likely walk out on top.

The Predictor Predicts: Eli Drake retains the Impact World Championship

X Division Championship Match: Trevor Lee defends the X Division Championship against Sonjay Dutt, Dezmond Xavier, Garza Jr., Matt Sydal and Petey Williams

Topline Thoughts: This will be the typical multi-man match featuring the X Division stars. It will be full of action and high spots, but the division continues to be watered down by a lack of direction and an actual story line. They have potential with Lee as a strong heel character, and I hope the new creative team can look beyond the in-ring work to give the character some substance. I know they’re also high on Xavier, who’s solid in the ring, but hasn’t shown evidence as a compelling character. I’ll go with an Xavier win here, with a hope that they can parse out a new direction for the group post-event.

“The Predictor” Predicts: Dezmond Xavier wins the X Division Championship

Impact Tag Team Championship Match: Ohio Versus Everything (OVE) defends the Impact Tag Team Championship against LAX in a 5150 Street Match

Topline Thoughts: This match won’t offer much, in terms of a mat classic, but it has probably been the match that has been built the best. OVE hasn’t established itself as credible babyface team yet, so I suspect that the crowd may be pro-LAX. If we don’t see El Patron in the main event, we will likely see him here, and there are rumors of a new OVE member as well, so watch for that.

“The Predictor” Predicts: LAX wins the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship

Knockouts Championship Match: Sienna defends the Knockouts Championship against Gail Kim and Allie

Topline Thoughts: Sienna has potential, but has been unable to show an improvement in the ring or on promos in recent months. Allie is a crowd favorite, but I feel like her charm has been in her innocence as the underdog, which has been missing from her act recently. This has been set up and positioned for Gail to get one more run as champion before she retires at the end of the year.

“The Predictor” Predicts: Gail Kim wins the Knockouts Championship

Tag Team Match: Moose and Stephen Bonnar meet King Mo and Lashley

Topline Thoughts: It won’t be the best match on the show, but the creative team and Dan Lambert worked really hard to sell this story. Lashley will have to carry the load here, as everyone else is really limited. I suppose the intrigue of this match is seeing if Lambert will get his, and UFC fans will be interested to see what Bonnar and King Mo can do. Once this angle ends, it will be interesting to see where they go with Moose and Lashley, particularly with the Impact title picture.

“The Predictor” Predicts: Moose and Stephen Bonnar defeat King Mo and Lashley

Monster’s Ball Match: Abyss meets Grado

Topline Thoughts: Call me crazy, but Grado is one of Impact’s best kept secrets. He’s not a five-star wrestler by any means, but he’s a true babyface and the fans really take to him. This will be a fun story to see play out with Grado as the underdog trying to keep up with Abyss. It will be particularly refreshing to see James Mitchell, as he is definitely someone who deserves to be employed by a wrestling company full-time.

“The Predictor” Predicts: Abyss defeats Grado

Knockouts Match: Rosemary meets Taya Valkyrie

Topline Thoughts: It’s clear that the company is high on Valkyrie. She’s green but has a great look, so elevating here against the seasoned Rosemary is the logical choice, before moving her into the title picture. Rosemary’s job in this one is to make her larger opponent shine and mask any flaws.

“The Predictor” Predicts: Taya Valkyrie defeats Rosemary

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Team Impact (Eddie Edwards, Ethan Carter III and James Storm) meet Team AAA (El Hijo del Fantasma, Pagano and Texano)

Topline Thoughts: They tried to sell an invasion angle here, but it wasn’t put together well between all the in-fighting among the groups and the blurring of the lines between heels and babyfaces. It will be a solid effort and I’m fairly certain the host-team wins in this one.

“The Predictor” Predicts: Team Impact defeats Team AAA