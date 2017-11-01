205 Live Recap

Norfolk Scope

Norfolk, Virginia

Air Date: October 31st, 2017

Tonight’s episode promised some spooky surprises for the Holloween-themed show. Did it deliver? Let’s find out.

We begin with a video recap of Drew Gulak and his Drewtopia dreams. It includes the recent history of the feud between himself and Akira Tozawa. After the opening, Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the show. They hype the remaining matches on the card, Rich Swann vs. Brian Kendrick and The Fright-Night Fatal Four-Way coming up later in the show.

Drew Gulak makes his way to the ring. He said putting an end to Tozawa and his chanting soon. He then turned his attention to Halloween. He presented his plan for a better Halloween with a new slideshow. The first slide presented the idea of no candy. Gulak said that the high sugar content hyped people up for the dangerous aerial moves and ruins people’s teeth. Gulak suggested sweet potatoes as a healthy alternative. Slide two which read “ No Trick or Treating!” also did not go over well. Before we saw the third slide, Tozawa made his entrance.

Match 1: Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak

Tozwa started fast going right after Gulak here because Gulak had put him out of action wih a throat injury. The crowd was way into his chant. Tozawa stomped Gulak in the corner. Gulak rolls outside for a breather. Gulak gets the drop on Tozawa getting back in the ring with some chops but Tozawa comes right back.

Tozawa stayed in control until he charged into the corner and got caught with an elbow right to the throat. Gulak’s offense focuses on the throat. Gulak tries for a pin but Tozawa kicks out.

Tozawa starts the crowd chanting his war cry and fights back. Gulak rolls to the outside to avoid Tozawa’s top-rope offense so Tozawa hits him with a suicide dive. Tozawa’s throat problems prevented him from following up. Gulak tries to rollup Tozawa after chopping him in the throat but is unsuccessful. Tozawa comes back with a kick and finishes the match with asenton off the top rope.

Winner: Akira Tozawa

Joseph quickly switches gears to the feud between Brian Kendrick, Jack Gallagher, Rich Swann and Cedric Alexander. They reference video from last week that showed Kendrick and Gallagher tried to recruit Alexander but dumping Swann as his friend. Kendrick then said if he didn’t, they would come after Swann next week.

Cutting back to today, Swann and Alexander are backstage and Alexander tells Swann that he can’t believe they wanted him to ditch his friend. Alexander suggested they go to the ring dressed as clowns since Kendrick thinks Swann is a clown.

We cut to the first video message of Halloween wisdom from some members of the fatal four-way match. Mustafa Ali was first up who said “Always get your candy.”

We return to the show and we caught up on the feud between Cruiserweight Champion, Enzo Amore and Kalisto. We cut to a video from Raw where Kalisto defeated Drew Gulak to earn another shot at the Cruiserweight Title at Survivor Series.

Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher make their entrance followed by the clown-faced duo of Rich Swann vs. Cedric Alexander.

Match 2: Rich Swann (with Cedric Alexander) vs. Brian Kendrick (with Jack Gallagher)

Swann uses his clown getup to get under the skin of Kendrick which gives Swann the early upperhand. The two do a lot of running the ropes and leap-frogging until Swann catches Kendrick with a dropkick. Swann goes after Kendrick but Kendrick throws him to the floor. Gallagher was waiting to pounce with his umbrella but Swann landed on his feet. With Swann focused on Gallagher, Kendrick nails Swann with a baseball dropkick.

Kendrick takes control but is unable to put Swann away. Swann tries to tie Swann up on the mat but Swann gets free and bounces off the ropes. Kendrick tries to catch him in a Captain’s Hook but can’t grab Swann. Swann is able to use that to make a comeback. A hurricanrana off the top rope is not enough to put Kendrick away.

Swann charges Kendrick in the corner and Kendrick flips him into the Captain’s Hook. A great move but Swann was too far under the ropes and Kendrick was forced to break the hold. Kendrick tries to end with a top-rope butterfly suplex but Swann is out a two and a half!!

Swann fires back with a kick sending Kendrick to the outside. Swann hit a dive on Kendrick over the top rope. Swann tried to set up for the Phoenix splash but Gallagher provided a distraction until Alexander came around and cut him off. Kendrick tried to use the distraction to hit Sliced Bread but Swann escaped and countered with a kick and a Phoenix Splash for the three count.

Winner: Rich Swann

Gran Metalik shares his Halloween thoughts in a video setting up the main event. He says that since this the day we celebrate the dead, he is inviting all the spirits to watch him win the fatal four-way. The show cuts to commercial.

We are back to see the apron covered in pumpkins and Halloween-themed props surrounding the ring, all of which are legal in this no disqualification match.

The four participants make their entrances.

Daivari cuts a promo on the way to the ring about how he opened the 205 Live door for Enzo Amore and welcomed him with open arms.

Match 3: Fright-Night Fatal Four-Way Match: Ariya Daivari vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Gran Metalik vs. Tony Nese

In the Halloween spirit, Ali passes out candy to his opponents as the bell rings. The four pair off working together following their heel and babyface alliances. Ali and Metalik drive Daivari and Nese from the ring then run the ropes with each other. Daivari and Nese come back in to break up the kip up showdown.

The spotfest begins as Daivari drags Metalik to the outside and runs him into a table topped with Halloween candy. In the ring, Ali rolls through a move and hits Daivari in the face with a ringside pumpkin.

The four men take turns rolling from the ring to the floor. Daivari finds a spare Metalik mask and puts it on. Ali engages him and Daivari takes him to the ropes for an attempted superplex only to have Ali fire back and take the mask off Daivari. Nese and Daivari are able to isolate Ali and pepper him with candy corn colored Kendo sticks. Mtalik tries to leap back in the match and gets caught with a Kendo shot. Daivari tries to steal the win here but Metalik kicks out.

Nese finds a canvas bag under the ring that appears to have thumb tacks in it. Daivari and Nese try to set up Ali for the tacks but he fights them off. The four men battle on the floor briefly. Ali tries to pin Nese but Metalik stops the attempt. Ali and Metalik start battling each other in the center of the ring. After a sunset powerbomb superplex, Daivari nails a frog splash on a prone Ali. Ali kicks out at two.

Daivari brings a table in the ring only to have Metalik get the drop on him. Nese and a kendo stick are there to stop Metalik and Nese goes for the bag of tacks only to discover it is actually a bag of candy corn, Nese does not hide his disgust and tries to put Metalik through the table only to get backdropped through himself. Metalik attemptsa pin but Daivarimakes the save and runs Metalik into the ring post. Daivari turns his attention to Ali only to have Ali smash him in the face with a pie and end the match with the witches-broom legdrop from the top rope.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

Ali celebrates and the janitors weep to end the show this week.