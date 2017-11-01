The Raw Score: A look at this week’s Monday Night Raw

Last week, Team Smackdown Live invaded Raw and kicked the stuffing out of everyone in sight. This week, the reinforcements were on the way.

After the flashback video, Kurt Angle brought out the entire roster to apologize for what happened, last week. He was cut off by the return of…Stephanie McMahon. She beat down the former Olympic Gold Medalist for his failure against Smackdown’s invasion. Stephanie put Kurt in as the Captain of the Male Raw team. She warned Kurt that if he failed, at Survivor Series, she might well be looking for a new General Manager.

Kurt tried to apologize to Stephanie before she left but she was having none of it. Her limo pulled away and another one backed in. Out stepped a late Miz. Miz couldn’t believe that Kurt was given the Captain position on Team Raw. Miz started to whine but Kurt told him to shut his mouth. Kurt went off on Miz for not joining the fight, last week. Kurt told Miz he had a surprise Intercontinental Title Match, later on.

Bayley bounced out to the ring for our opening contest.

Bayley vs Nia Jax

Alicia Fox was supposed to fight but the Captain of the Women’s Team felt Bayley was below her time. Fox also needed to take her Captain’s duties seriously. She brought out the returning Nia Jax. Wow! I heard she had left WWE.

Bayley charged but Nia caught her. Bayley unloaded on Nia but it had minimal effect. Nia threw Bayley out of the ring and then went and got her. Baseball Slide by Bayley as Raw took a break.

Alicia watched as Nia cranked away at a Rear Chin Lock. Nia Bieled Bayley and Corner Splashed her, multiple times. Bayley kicked away at Nia and the two ended up on the floor. Bayley beat on Nia and kicked her in the face. Bayley almost pinned the big Island girl. Guillotine by Bayley. Nia just powered out of it. Nia with a wicked Cannonball Spear into a Legdrop!

Your Winner: Nia Jax

Raw Score: 2.0 out of a possible 5

Alicia Fox was tickled at Nia’s brutality and immediately placed Nia on her Survivor Series team.

Samoa Joe returned and blew past the girls. He got in the ring and went off on the crowd for not caring about him being gone. Joe was ready to destroy anyone in his path.

Samoa Joe vs Apollo Crews

Joe stuck true to his words and just annihilated Crews. Joe just Boxed away and dropped elbows. Go Behind into a Side Headlock by Crews. Shoulder Tackle by Joe. Joe dissected Crews. Universal into a Crews Dropkick. Corner Attack by Crews by Joe pushed Apollo away. Snap Powerslam brought Joe a two count.

The two traded hard punches. Corner Joe Attack by Samoa Joe. Titus O’Neil tried to cheer his client. Joe spat his gum at Titus. Joe weakened Crews but Apollo still had a few Enziguris left. Joe rolled through the Sit Out Powerbomb. Corner Uranage set up the Kokina Clutch.

Your Winner (by Submission): Samoa Joe

Raw Score: 3.0

After the match, Joe took out Titus O’Neil with a vicious Kokina Clutch.

The announcers talked about the upcoming 25th Anniversary of Raw show, in January.

The Miz vs Matt Hardy

Intercontinental Title Match

The Finish:

Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas both got involved. Miz hurt his hamstring. Matt punched away and bounced Miz’s face in the corner. Corner Clothesline and Running Bulldog gave Matt a near fall. Ax Bomber and Savage Elbow by Matt. Twist of Fate blocked. Side Effect. 1-2-no. Miz blocked another Twist of Fate. Matt kicked away and went up for a picture perfect Moonsault. 2 count. Miz ran Matt into the corner. Miz Kicks to Hardy’s chest. Twist of Fate but Miz rolled under the ropes. Matt pulled Miz up and Miz snapped Hardy’s neck on the top rope. Skull Crushing Finale!

Your Winner: The Miz

Raw Score: 3.0

Kurt talked with Alexa Bliss. She talked garbage about Mickie James and suggested James and other should be pushed out for new talent. Kurt didn’t like that Alexa didn’t jump in last week’s fight. Kurt made her face James for the Women’s title.

Asuka vs Stacie Cullen

This was such a Squash. Spinning Back Fist opened it up and Asuka just kicked and stomped away. This was almost ridiculous. Stacie was thrown into the corner. It Kicks to Stacie’s chest. Asuka got smacked in the face with an elbow. That set her off. She exploded on the poor girl and applied the Asuka Lock.

Your Winner (by Submission): Asuka

Raw Score: 2.25

Kurt freaked out when Daniel Bryan showed up. Break time.

Daniel said no one knew he was there. He wanted to make things right. Daniel didn’t agree with Shane McMahon’s stunt, last week. Kurt had a message to send to Shane. Raw will take out Smackdown and Shane.

Raw did a rewind video package about the pending Brock Lesnar vs Jindar Mahal. Paul knew Jindar was nowhere in Brock’s class. I can not in my wildest of dreams, and they can be pretty wild, imagine Mahal besting Brock. Jindar does have tons of confidence.

Daniel Bryan was talking with someone, probably Brie. Suddenly, the lights went out. Bryan was attacked by Kane.

Finn Balor vs Cesaro

The Finish:

Cesaro hit a wicked Full Power Superplex. 2 count. Cesaro tried for the Sharpshooter and locked it in. Finn would not submit. Cesaro slid around into a Crippler Crossface. Finn escaped and Double Stomped the mid-section. Sling Blade and Shotgun Dropkicks by Finn. Sheamus tried to get involved but was negated. Cesaro was tossed over the ropes. Flip Dive and then a Balor Stomp to the back of Cesaro’s neck.

Your Winner: Finn Balor

Raw Score: 3.0

Kane came from the back. He Tombstoned Finn on the stage!

The Shield entered through the crowd to exact destruction and revenge on Kane.

Seth Rollins vs Kane

The Finish:

Seth nailed a Suicide Dive. Kane blocked a 2nd Dive, somewhat. Cesaro and Sheamus came out. Kane avoided the Blockbuster. The Bar took out Dean Ambrose. Seth jumped on The Bar. Seth came back to try for the Springboard Knee Strike but Kane Goozled him. Chokeslam!

Your Winner: Kane

Raw Score: 2.75

Dean rushed in and nailed Dirty Deeds on Kane. Kane did the Taker Rise thing. Tombstone, thanks to help from Sheamus and Cesaro. Seth tried to protect Dean but fell to his own Tombstone.

In the back, Daniel Bryan was stretchered out.

Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas came into the locker room. They found a bag filled with garbage. Miz freaked out as it dawned on him that Braun Strowman was there. Axel knew this was nothing more than a prank. Bo said they had Miz’s back. That made Miz nervous.

Miz tried to buddy up with Kane to protect himself from Braun. Miz asked if Braun was back. Kane told Braun to come and find him. Kane warned Miz that he was on his own.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs Rhyno and Heath Slater

Trick or Street Fight

I LOVE THIS ONE!

Highlights:

So, The Good Brothers were dressed as guys from Southpaw Wrestling. Rhyno and Heath were in Santa suits. They slugged away and went out to the floor. Heath was slammed down into a Bobbing for Apples tub. Rhyno, in a skirt, put a lantern on Karl’s head. Pumpkin Crasher of the Brothers. The one side of the ringside area was covered with water from the tub. Rhyno was bounced off the ring steps. Heath got Pumpkin Gutted. Karl hit the corner and took a skeleton skull to the crotch. Luke hit Rhyno with a gravestone. Rhyno flashed him and did aa Mr. Pumpkin to the face. The Brothers set up a table. Candy Corn Kendo Stick-a-thon by Heath. We got a flash up Rhyno skirt. My God, I can NOT un-see that! The Brothers put Pumpkins on. Rhyno caught Karl and spun him through a table.

Your Winners: Rhyno and Heath Slater

Raw Score: 3.0 (extra points for making me laugh)

Elias walked backstage.

Miz chatted with Sheamus and Cesaro. Sheamus told Miz to calm down. He knew Braun could not possible return, so quickly. The Bar made it clear that Miz was on his own. Miz called Axel and said to get their stuff…they were leaving.

Elias had a song to share. Elias bad mouthed Jason and sang “The Ballad of Jason Jordan”. It came complete with video highlights of the guitar shot that would make the Honky Tonk Man smile.

HEY, Maybe Elias should induct Honky in the Hall of Fame, next year?

Jason Jordan came out to stop this mess. Jason ducked the guitar and hit the Overhead Belly to Belly. Elias took off up the ramp. Is it me, or does Elias really look a lot like Randy Savage in the face? Jason put the guitar in the corner and then stomped it. Perfectly good guitar trashed. Sad Face.

The Miz-tourage were heading out but they ran into Kurt Angle. Kurt was ticked off that Miz and his boys were trying to sneak out. He warned them to stay…or else.

Enzo Amore came out for the next segment. Typical intro bit. Drew Gulak was already in the ring. He stepped in to do the old Big Cass part of the intro. He just feels like this generation’s Lance Storm. Enzo talked trash about Kalisto. Drew please don’t ever spell anything else. SOFT doesn’t have the ring of SAWFT.

Drew Gulak vs Kalisto

Drew went after Kalisto until Kalisto hit the Double Boots and Corkscrew Plancha. Springboard Enziguri….Step Up Head Scissors DDT and Salida Del Sol.

Your Winner: Kalisto

Raw Score: 2.0

Enzo attacked Kalisto, after the bell with his variation of Eat da Feet.

Miz was ordering the troops around. Miz wanted the limo ready to run into…just as soon as the show was over.

Alexa Bliss vs Mickie James

Women’s Title Match

The Finish:

Bliss climbed up top but Mickie kicked her. Bliss fell to the floor. James went out to get Alexa. Mickie threw Bliss back in and James hit the Super Thesz Press. 1-2-Kick Out. Bliss avoided the Mick Kick. James sent Bliss back in the ring. Roll Up for another 2. Jackknife for a 2/ Bridge Pin for a 2. Straight Punch knocked out Mickie. Huh?

Your Winner: Alexa Bliss

Raw Score: 2.75

Miz and his boys rushed towards the limo. The Driver got them all set in the limo. The car stopped suddenly. It was blocked by a trash truck. Miz and the boys could not get out. Tons of garbage was dumped on the limo as Braun rose like a phoenix. Miz, Axel and Bo ran like crazy from Braun. They all came out into the main arena. Bo was laid out. Miz begged off. Bo and Axel jumped Braun. Miz was thrown into the light wall. The announcers scrambled for their safety. Braun took apart the announce desk. Bo and Axel tried to save Miz but got decimated. Miz tried to scoot out of the arena but got caught. Miz was tossed down the ramp, as well. Braun pitched Miz into the ring. Axel got blasted with a Back Elbow. Corner Splash. Bo ate a Big Boot. Shoulder Tackle to Axel. Curtis helped stop the Bulldog Bounce. Axel took it himself. The fans screamed for Braun to do it again. He obliged. He planted Axel for a third time, just for fun. Oh what the heck, let’s have more Powerslams. Damn! Bo and Miz abandoned Axel. Braun hoisted Axel over his shoulder and took him to the top of the ramp. Bounce through the table!

Peace

–Jay Shannon

