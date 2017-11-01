Combat Zone Wrestling in China!

Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) is the only major American wrestling promotion, other than WWE, to enter into the Chinese wrestling video market via ShuaiJiao Wang!

New matches will be posted weekly on their service, translated into Mandarin by the ShuaiJiao Wang team for the Chinese audience. This aims to stop rampant piracy of CZW in China on various platform, making ShuaiJiao the exclusive, official distributor of CZW in China.

China’s Middle Kingdom Wrestling is working with Combat Zone Wrestling management to possible arrange for CZW talent to perform in front of a live audience.

This is already creating huge shockwaves within the pro wrestling industry in China. Much more to come on this huge announcement for Combat Zone Wrestling and ShuaiJiao Wang!

Combat Zone Wrestling, LLC is in its 18th year of operation. Headquarted in the United States, CZW provides monthly events in New Jersey and additional events throughout the United States and abroad, including England, Germany, Japan, and Canada. CZW talent is recognized world-wide and has recent roster members seen regularly on programming for World Wrestling Entertainment, Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground, and more.