MICK FOLEY STUDIO SHOOT INTERVIEW!

This week, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley joins John Cena Sr. and Dan Mirade in-studio for episode three of “Memories & Legends!” Foley discusses his #WrestlersForPuertoRico efforts, his latest literary efforts with “Saint Mick: My Journey From Hardcore Legend to Santa’s Jolly Elf,” advice to aspiring independent wrestlers, memories competing in New England, family holiday stories, plus, Halloween greetings from WWE legend Papa Shango, a sneak peak at “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase’s “Price of Fame” documentary and more! Watch the television version of the show or listen like a podcast!

Don’t miss episode four of “Memories & Legends” this Thursday night, as Gary Michael Cappetta shoots on his experiences with Vince McMahon Sr. and the entire McMahon family!

Memories & Legends Episode #1: Gary Michael Cappetta Shoots on Ric Flair

Memories & Legends Episode #2: Gary Michael Cappetta Remembers Jimmy Snuka, Bobby Heenan & George Steele