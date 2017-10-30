MVP confirmed for MLW: Never Say Never on December 7th in Orlando

ORLANDO – MVP looks to go 2-0 in Major League Wrestling with MLW officials confirming today that MVP will compete on the December 7th card, MLW: Never Say Never , at Gilt Nightclub in Orlando.

Matchmakers are in extensive negotiations with his opponent, who remains unnamed as of press time.

Stay tuned to MLW.com for more announcements. Tickets are on sale now at http://mlw.eventbrite.com

th Matt Riddle vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor was announced last week as a featured match for the December 7 MLW: Never Say Never event.

Tony Schiavone and Rich Bocchini will be in the house calling the action for the broadcast, which will be available within 72 hours at MLW.tv

December 7th ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “Golden Ticket” VIP Packages also available.

The full card for December’s MLW: Never Say Never event will be announced in the coming days and weeks.

Stream MLW: One-Shot anytime anywhere now at MLW.tv featuring Tony Schiavone and Rich Bocchini calling the action. Priced at just $4.99, this is a can’t miss event featuring a stacked line-up.

MLW Never Say Never is an all ages event.

MORE ABOUT MLW:

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

MLW Radio Network is the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.

MLW content has been distributed commercially in in the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, India, Denmark and Bangladesh among other territories.

Like MLW on Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/MajorLeagueWrestling

Follow MLW on Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/MLW

Learn more about MLW at: http://www.MLW.com