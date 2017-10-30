STUARTS DRAFT, VA; (October 30, 2017) – Awesome Wrestling Entertainment presents an historic gathering of the most elite group in wrestling history, THE 4 HORSEMEN on Saturday February 24, 2018 at the Waynesboro High School in Waynesboro Virginia. ONE NIGHT ONLY, wrestling fans will witness ‘The Nature Boy’ RIC FLAIR, ‘The Enforcer’ ARN ANDERSON, TULLY BLANCHARD, and ‘The Total Package’ LEX LUGER together again as the 4 Horsemen. This will be the first time in 30 years these 4 men have gathered as the Horsemen and it will be ONE TIME ONLY!

“Being a Horseman isn’t something you put on in the morning and take off at night,” Arn Anderson said. “It’s a state of mind. It’s excelling to the best of your ability. It’s four individuals thinking singularly, acting collectively.” That was the attitude behind the greatest stable in sports-entertainment history and the blueprint that every future faction in wrestling has tried to copy but could never duplicate.

Through the years there have been 4 Horsemen reunions consisting of Ric Flair, Tully Blanchard, Arn Anderson and or Ole Anderson and Barry Windham. But on February 24, 2018, AWE will make history as on this special night, AWE presents Ric Flair, Tully Blanchard, Arn Anderson, and Lex Luger for the first time since 1987.

The 4 Horsemen will take part in a very rare and special “HORSEMEN MEET AND GREET & PHOTO OP” with fans starting at 5pm. This special meet and greet will be limited to Ringside Ticket Holders Row 1, 2, and 3 only. You will receive a photo op with the Four Horsemen as a group, a 11×17 Horsemen Autographed Poster, a limited addition Total Horsemen T Shirt and more.

Then, later that evening, Night of the Horsemen will take place inside the Waynesboro High School Gym starting at 8pm with a rare appearance in the ring by the 4 Horsemen. Also on the card will be WWE Hall of Famers, The Rock N Roll Express taking on the Russians inside a 10ft high STEEL CAGE. Also appearing with be Tracy Smothers, CW Anderson, Short Sleeve Sampson, Prince Akeem, Jamin Olivencia, Dani Fererra, Jesse Belle Smothers, and many more!

Tickets are on sale now at: www.officalawe.com or www.facebook.com/officialawe