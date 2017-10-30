Looking as intimidating as always Samoa Joe returned to MONDAY NIGHT RAW and told the fans they mean nothing to him and that any opponent he wrestles tonight will be beaten as Joe will think of that person as the representative of the fans.

Apollo Crews answered the challenge (with Titus O’Neil at ringside). Crews put up a good fight but the Coquina Clutch proved to be Crews downfall. After the victory he put Titus in the submission move and left them both lying in the ring.