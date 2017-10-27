NXT-The Written Report

NXT Arena, Full Sail University

Orlando, Florida

Air Date: October 25th, 2017

Last night’s episode of NXT answered several questions regarding NXT Takeover:Houston and posed some additional ones. It was a good episode so lets get on to the written recap.

We began tonight’s show in NXT General Manager, William Regal’s office. Regal was mulling over some loose ends from past shows. One such end was how Nikki Cross got unfairly treated during her Fatal-Four Way Qualifying match due to the outside interference. As a result of that, Regal put her in the battle royal for the fourth and final spot. Also, from last week, Regal addressed the issue with Authors of Pain, Sanity and the Undisputed Era that ended the show. Regal announced Sanity vs AoP for the titles next week. The Sanity member not competing in the match will be barred from ringside.

We go to the show opening sequence then Percy Watson, Mauro Ranallo, and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch make their entrance, followed by their opponents, Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss.

Match 1: Riddick Moss and Tino Sabatelli vs. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan

Moss and Lorcan start the contest and Moss takes some early shots from Lorcan. He tags in Burch who gets carried to the opposing corner and worked over. Sabbatelli makes the tag and works over Burch before he fires off a second-rope dropkick for a one count. Sabatelli comes right up off the deck and connects with a lariat.

Moss and Sabatelli do some nice double-team work in the corner until Burch is able to duck a double-team sequence and make the tag to Lorcan. Lorcan comes in on fire and attacks both men. He went to the well on too many times however and Moss catches him with a fall-away slam in the corner. Moss and Sabbatelli finish it with a combination Gory Special, bulldog for the three count.

Winners: Riddick Moss and Tino Sabatelli

The commentators check in from the table and rewind back two weeks to show Nikki Cross getting interefered with by Taynara Conti in her prior qualifying match. We see three entrances for Vanessa Bourne, Bianca Belair, Sage Beckett and Mercedes Martinez before we head to a commercial.

We return from the break to see Candice LeRae, Billie Kay and Nikki Cross get entrances.

Match 2: Qualifying Battle Royal for the final position in the Women’s Fatal-Four-Way Championship match at Takeover: Houston

The early portion of the battle royal was used to showcase the strength of Belair who had some impressive eliminations. When it got down to the final four, they were Belair, Cross, Kay and Martinez. Cross was able to eliminate both Martinez and Belair by knocking them off the apron. Kaye tried to sneak up on Cross and dump her over the top rope. Cross was able to hang on to the ropes to keep from hitting the floor.

Kay tries to kick her off the apron but Cross ducks and hangs Kay over the rope. Cross dumps her over the top to win the match.

Winner: Nikki Cross

Regal comes into the ring with the belt and the four entrants come to the ring to show the participants in the match.

The main event of Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Roderick Strong is hyped for later in the show, Aleister Black is next as we head to break.

We return to see a video of a press conference from earlier in the week featuring NXT Champion, Drew McIntyre. Just as he begins, Zelina Vega interrupts the proceedings to ask McIntyre where the championship contract is for Almas. McIntyre echos what he said last week that Almas just as to ask him in person and leaves.

Aleister Black makes his entrance and gets attacked from behind by Velveteen Dream. Dream runs him into the steps before tying him in the ropes, slapping him and telling him to “Say My Name” Dream tries to hit a running boot but Black works himself free and goes for the “Black Mass” kick but Dream avoids it and retreats up the ramp with a big smile on his face. The show goes to break.

We return with hype for Sanity against the Authors of Pain for next week.

Rodderick Strong and Andrade “Cien” Almas make their entrances.

Match 3: Roderick Strong vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas (with Zelina Vega)

Strong takes control early but is taken out after he gets dropped across the ring apron as the show takes its final break.

We return to find Almas still in control as he wraps Strong in the triangle arm bar before going for a pin and getting a two count. Strong is able to duck Almas and sends him out of the ring. Strong is able to follow up with a roundhouse kick and an enziguri. Almas blocks an Angle slam but Strong nails a gut buster but doesn’t go for the pin. Almas fights back and connects on a tornado DDT for a near-fall.

Almas reverses an attempted Tiger driver and sends Strong into the corner. Almas nails the double knees in the corner for a two count. Almas goes for the double knees again but Strong counters out of the corner with a knee-lift followed by the Angle Slam. Strong clotheslines Almas to the floor. Strong follows him with a basement dropkick. Strong, however, doesn’t see Vega who is perched on the apron and nails him with a hurricanrana into the steps. Almas follows up with hammerlock DDT for the win.

Winner: Andrade “Cien” Almas

Vega and Almas stop by the announce desk to call out McIntyre again and tell him they will be here next week so he better be as well.

In the ring, Strong is slowly recovering after the loss when the Undisputed Era come to the ring to make another pitch to him to join the Era. They offer him an arm band from the group and leave him to think it over as the show ends for this week.

