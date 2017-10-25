Jerry “The King” Lawler and Glenn Moore chat about Kurt Angle’s WWE in-ring return, and the situation surrounding the illness going around in the WWE. He also talks about Jim Carrey’s documentary about filming ‘Man on the Moon’, which his going to be on Netflix on November 17. On this week’s episode of ‘Dinner With The King,’ co-hostsandchat about Kurt Angle’s WWE in-ring return, and the situation surrounding the illness going around in the WWE. He also talks about Jim Carrey’s documentary about filming ‘Man on the Moon’, which his going to be on Netflix on November 17.

The King also discusses his new Memphis Wrestling television show, potential Vince McMahon biopic, and much more!

Here are some highlights:

On the WWE illness:

“I think it was probably some bug they picked up on one of the over seas tours or something like that.”

On Kurt Angle’s return to in-ring competition:

“Kurt and I talked at-length about that [in the past], how much he wanted to still wrestle with WWE.





He was happy with the contract and happy to be back with the WWE, but he was not crazy about the fact, I guess they had already told him that they didn’t think they wanted him to do things like get in the ring and wrestle.





I know he was lobbying for that [to wrestle] and I know he really wanted to do that. I’m happy for Kurt.”





