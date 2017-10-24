Jermaine Royster Reporting…

Smackdown comes to us live from the BMO Harris Bank Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. After the closing events of Monday night when Team Smackdown took over Raw all want to know what happens next. Tonight we will also see Shane McMahon deal with the Kevin Owens/Sami Zayn situation as he will confront both men. AJ Styles will battle Sunil Singh as well as Baron Corbin taking on Sin Cara as Corbin says he feels a rematch is in order. Shane McMahon opens the show and makes his way to the ring. Shane says he is happy to be back after rehabbing as the crowd approves. Shane says the Survivor Series is among us and Smackdown vs Raw is coming, he says thats why team smackdown invaded Raw. Shane says when Raw wanted Styles for TLC & Raw he knew what to do. Shane took offense to this and thats when #undersiege took place, Sami Zayn then hits the ring. Zayn tries to shake Shane’s hand but McMahon refuses, Shane says Zayn didnt care when he pulled Owens on top for the win. Zayn says if Shane was a competitor, he would take him out in a second. Zayn says maybe thats for another daym Sami then says Kevin Owens says they will be apart of Survivor Series and carry the big load. Sami says Shanes needs them to represent Smackdown Live and he is not a stupid man. Shane says he doesnt want them on the Smackdown Live team but Shane says if Sami beats Randy Orton he will be the first member on the team.

Tag Team Match

Shelton Bemjamin & Chad Gable vs The New Day(Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

Gable starts with Woods and Xavier scores with a drop kick then tags in Kofi, Kingston locks up with Benjamin. Shelton hits a monkey flip but Kofi lands on his feet, Benjamin tries the same move with Benjamin landing on his feet as well. Afterwards Benjamin sends Kofi to the outside with a clothesline, Gable comes in and attacks Kofi in the corner. Benjaminhits a Tiger Suplex for a two count, Kofi counters with a face buster then tags in Woods as is Gable. Woods hits the back drop kick on Gable for a two count, Woodsthen gets countered with a kick for a two count. Benjamin & Gable double team Woods for a two count but Wood kicks his way to a two count over Shelton. Benjamin scores with a spine buster then tags in Gable. Gable takes out Kofi then Woods catches a kick to the back of his neck by Benjamin on the ropes and Gable wraps him up for the win.

Your Winners: Gable & Benjamin

Backstage we see Carmella walking past Charlotte Flair, Carmella, Tamina, Becky Lynch & Naomi. James Ellsworth is no were to be seen but Daniel Bryan walks in, he says all of them will be apart of the Smackdown Live Womens team at Survivor Series but they will have a Five Way match to see who is the team captain.

Singles Match

Baron Corbin(c) vs Sin Cara

Corbin throws Sin Cara in the in conrer and atacks with right hands then throws Sin Cara across the ring. Corbin attacks the back of Sin Cara but Sin Cara counters with an elbow in the corner. Sin Cara chops and uses his speed then hits a suicide dive to Corbin on the outside. Sin Cara then hits a missile drop kick for a two count as Corbin retreats. Corbin comes back in the ring relentless and just pounds away on Sin Cara with right hands in the corner, the referee reaches his count of five and Corbin does not care as he is disqualified.

Your Winner: SIn Cara

After the match Baron Corbin delivers the End of Days to Sin Cara on the outside floor.

Micheal Cole then mentions that all the entrances in the building are heavily guarded because of what happened on Monday night Raw.

Jinder Mahal is seen next with The Singh Brothers and Jinder calls Paul Heyman a liar, Mahal says he has earned everything he has. Mahal says he has beaten Nakamura & Orton but still cannot get the same respect he gets in his homeland of India. He says he is Bork Lesnar’s worse nightmare and the Maharaja-era has just begun. AJ Styles then interrupts as he has the next match.

Singles Match

AJ Styles vs Sunil Singh

AJ scores with a right hand then a headbutt then rolls into the calf crusher and Sunil taps out in an instant.

Your Winner: AJ Styles

Sami Zayn is shown lacing his boots in the back as Kevin Owens shows up, he says he will be facing Shinsuke Nakamura next week in order to qualify for Team Smackdown. Sami Zay says this is perfect because after they both win thier matches it will be the Sami & Kevin show.

Smackdown Live Womens Division

Fatal Five Way Match

*Winner gets to be Captain of Survivor Series Team*

Charlotte Flair vs Naomi vs Becky Lynch vs Tamina vs Carmella

*Natalya on commentary*

All women atack each otherand Tamina comes out on top at first dumping everyone to the outside. The action spills to the outside as Charlotte hits a fall away slam to Tamina on the outside. Becky gets in the action but she gets cut down by Carmella then Charlotte tosses Noami off the barricade. Tamia super kicks Charlotte and she gets sent over the railing, Tamina then works over Becky. Lynch then tries to pin Naomi but Carmella gets in the way for a two count as well. Carmella slaps away at Becky on the mat but Lynch counters with the Dis-Armher and Carmella quickly taps out.

Your Winner: Becky Lynch(DQ), Becky Lynch is now the Team Captain of the Smackdown Live Womens Team at Survivor Sreies.

Smackdown Live Main Event

Singles Match

Sami Zayn vs Randy Oton

*Winner becomes the First member of Team SMackdown at Survivor Series*

Sami Zayn scores first with a toupee over the to rope then goes with a reverse chin lcok, Orton gets away then attacks Zayn with a heel kick for a two count. Zayn quickly comes back dropping Orton but Randy counters and suplexes Zayn over the top rope. Orton tries the second rope DDT but Sami counters him and both men are on the outside, zayn takes a shot on the announcers table then back in the ring. Orton scores with a suplex for a two count then Zayn comes back with a high cross body splash for a two count. Zayn then scores with a kick dropping Orton then Sami goes to the top rope, Orton counters and hits a superplex to Zayn from the top rope. Zayn goes to the outside as Orton follows, Sami then flies through the ring ropes and plants Orton with a DDT on the outside. Zayn misses The Helluva Kick in the ring as Orton counters with the second rope DDT, Kevin Owens then shows up distracting Orton as Sami gets in a two count. Orton then hits a deliberate low blow to Zayn as Owens looks upon, Randy then hits the RKO quickly after and Orton gets the win.

Your Winner: Randy Orton

Randy Orton is the first member of Team Smackdown at the Survivor Series.

Daniel Bryan is backstage with Shane McMahon and Daniel says he thought Raw would strike tonight after what happened last night. Shane says they didnt but Daniel Bryan warns Shane that they will attack and when Raw does Shane better be ready, Smackdown Live then goes off the air.