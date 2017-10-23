JARRETT SAYS HE IS “NOT GETTING OUT OF THE WRESTLING BUSINESS”
Just hours after Impact Wrestling announced they had terminated their relationship with Jeff Jarrett the Tennessean quotes Jarrett as saying “I’ve spent 31 years in the wrestling business. I’m not getting out of the wrestling business.”
Impact announced earlier today that they have terminated their relationship with Jarrett and with Global Force Wrestling effective immediately.
