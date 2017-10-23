IMPACT Wrestling announced this morning on Twitter that they have terminated their relationship with Jeff Jarrett and Global Force Entertainment effective immediately.

The full tweet reads, “Impact Wrestling announced today that it has terminated its business relationship with Jeff Jarrett and Global Force Entertainment Inc., effective immediately.”.

Jarrett had been on a leave of absence for the last several weeks to deal with personal issues.

Over the weekend, news surfaced online that there was some kind of an incident involving Jarrett at an independent show in Calgary. Jarrett had been booked for shows in Calgary and Edmonton this weekend, but only worked the Calgary event and returned home on Saturday.