Fans were standing and chanting “The is awesome” before the match started (broadaster Michael Cole said he never witnessed this happening in the WWE before). Balor was in full “Demon” character makeup. The broadcast team also pointed out that both these competitors made their reputations in Japan.

In an amazing match Balor won with his “Coup de Grace” finisher. This was a “dream match” added to the show when Bray Wyatt wass taken off the show due ot illnes. AJ flew 18 hours (he was competing overseas) to get to this match. They bonded with the Bullet Club hand gesture afterwards.