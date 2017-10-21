“THE PREDICTOR” PREDICTS: WWE TLC 2017

By Don “The Predictor” Murphy

As we head toward Sunday night’s Tables, Ladders and Chairs event, presented by the WWE’s Raw brand and emanating from the Target Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, one could argue that the ultimate heel or babyface (depending on your point-of-view) is the viral infection, which has caused major changes to the lineup at the eleventh hour. These changes have elevated the show from a standard event to “must-watch” television, with the return of WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle, as well as a dream match between AJ Styles and Finn Balor. Let’s run down the card!

Main Event/TLC Handicapped Match: Kurt Angle, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose meet The Miz, Sheamus, Cesaro, Kane and Braun Strowman

Topline Thoughts: There’s really no question as to who’s going to win this one, as the move was clearly a last-minute scramble by the WWE to present a compelling main event, with Roman Reigns out-of-action. I am a bit confused as to why the decision was made to rush Angle’s return with no build or fanfare, without first looking to replacement options on the existing roster. If this was WrestleMania, I’d understand more, but this just seems to be the result of internal panic. I will be interested to see Angle’s level of participation, but in the end, you can pretty much guarantee that the babyface team goes over. On a side note, it will also be good to see Kane back. They’re using him in the right way and it will be interesting to see what he contributes.

The Predictor Predicts: Kurt Angle, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeat The Miz, Sheamus, Cesaro, Kane and Braun Strowman

Singles Match: Finn Balor meets AJ Styles

Topline Thoughts: This was the announcement that caused the wrestling purist to stand up and take notice. Whether you know their history from New Japan, or you’ve enjoyed their WWE bodies of work, this already has the makings of a late entry for “Match of the Year.” With no storyline to draw on, it’s very difficult to pick a winner here. I’ll go with my gut and give the nod to Balor, given that it’s a Raw-brand event. But, I give that pick with the slightest of confidence.

“The Predictor” Predicts: Finn Balor defeats AJ Styles

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss defends the WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Mickie James

Topline Thoughts: I love that they finally got around to putting James in matches where she can help build the younger talent. This is likely a one-and-done program, but I’ve enjoyed the journey, particularly the chemistry between the two on the microphone. What Alexa Bliss lacks in the ring, Mickie will be able to help carry, so I am expecting a solid match, with Bliss retaining.

“The Predictor” Predicts: Alexa Bliss retains the WWE Women’s Championship

Women’s Match: Asuka meets Emma

Topline Thoughts: NXT fans are cringing. Can the main roster’s creative team create the same magic with their beloved Asuka? If you look at Bayley and Tyler Breeze, you’d have a right to be concerned. But, I think they’ll get it right this time, and Emma is the right opponent for Asuka’s debut to showcase her talent. I also like that they’re not rushing the eventual title program and are giving it time to build.

“The Predictor” Predicts: Asuka defeats Emma

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Kalisto defends the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Enzo Amore

Topline Thoughts: I will give them credit for trying to elevate the 205 Live roster and I have really enjoyed Enzo’s heel persona. The challenge now will be to elevate the other performers on the roster, who have really been damaged over the past year. Kalisto has been a nice addition, but he’s not a long-term solution. I think we’ll see Enzo regain the title and then we’ll have to see who’s next in the top-challenger spot.

“The Predictor” Predicts: Enzo Amore regains the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Cruiserweight Tag Team Match: Rich Swann and Cedric Alexander meet Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick

Topline Thoughts: I like all four performers in this match, but again, there’s no substance to them. There’s a little bit of a story here, but it’s flat. I’ll predict a solid match with the babyfaces going over. I do think they have something with Gallagher as a heel, so I’ll be interested to see how that plays out.

“The Predictor” Predicts: Rich Swann and Cedric Alexander defeat Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick

Pre-Show Match: Sasha Banks meets Alicia Fox

Topline Thoughts: This is a bit of a throw-away match. I’m not sure if they can’t figure out what to do with Sasha, or if this just a way to tide her over until a heel turn and program with Bayley. This will be pretty standard with a Banks’ win to get the crowd ready for the main show.

“The Predictor” Predicts: Sasha Banks defeats Alicia Fox