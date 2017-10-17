The Raw Score: A look at this week’s Monday Night Raw

Heading into TLC, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns squared off in a steel cage match.

We got the opening Flashback Video Package. It showed the Rebirth of The Shield. We went live and Tables, Ladders and chairs were all over the place.

Kurt Angle came out to address the crowd. Kurt welcomed everyone to the show. Kurt confirmed that the Shield had come back together. Kurt talked about the main event of TLC. He was cut off by the arrival of The Shield. They came, OLD SCHOOL, through the crowd.. They were also dressed in their old Shield costumes. Sweet. Kurt looked so nervous.

After they got in the ring, Shield circled Kurt. Kurt diverted them by giving them the stick to talk. Roman told Kurt it was a wise choice to back down. Roman threatened Kurt but Seth calmed him down. Seth felt good in the ring. Seth did a history lesson about how the Shield debuted at TLC in 2012.

Dean took over and talked about the craziness facing them, on Sunday. Dean said their opponents should be scared of them. Dean really went over the top in discussing their dominance. Dean knew challenging several more than their own number might not be a wise choice…but it was the only choice. Dean challenged Braun, Sheamus, Cesaro and Miz to come out and fight them.

The Bar, Miz and Braun came from the back. Miz stopped them on the ramp. Kurt gave The Bar their tag team title match, later on. He also put Braun in the cage.

Elias was in the ring with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. They spent a ton of time singing and insulting the crowd. That finally led to…

Elias, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows vs Titus O’Neil, Apollo Crews and Jason Jordan (Angle)

Six Man Tag Team Match

The Finish:

Crews was stopped for getting a tag but he leaped around to reach his corner. Jason hit wild Dropkicks on Karl and Bum Rushed him to several corner. Overhead Belly to Belly. It broke down into complete chaos. Apollo got the tag and hit the Crews Control Spinning Sit Out Powerbomb.

Your Winners: Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil and Jason Jordan (Angle)

Raw Score: 3.0 out of a possible 5

The announcers pushed the WWENetwork and this Sunday’s PPV.

We got a great promo video for Asuka. She is just going to decimate Emma on Sunday.

Emma was then interviewed about Asuka. Emma was ticked off that Asuka was getting the spotlight. Emma still claims that she started the Women’s Revolution. Emma rambled on until Alexa Bliss. Alexa praised Emma and tore down Asuka and Mickie James. Alexa almost said the “Biscuit Butt” thing that Mickie said last week. There are just SO many things I could say but would get in such trouble. Grin. Alexa invited Emma to join her to fight Mickie and a mystery partner.

The announcers then brought up Enzo Amore and 205 Live. We saw the alliance between “The” Brian Kendrick and “Gentleman” Jack “The Ripper” Gallagher. They have an issue with Cedric Alexander. This fight has been growing over the past few weeks.

Cedric Alexander vs Jack Gallagher

Highlights:

Brian Kendrick was at ringside. Cedric just wore out Jack, early on. Rich Swann came out to work Ceddie’s corner. Jack used a distraction to jump Cedric from behind. Booker T compared Jack to William Regal. Snap Mare and Double Stomp by Jack led to a Rear Chin Lock.

Cedric got free but fell to a nice Dropkick. Jack talked trash to Swann. Yes Kicks to Cedric. The fans were mixed for this one. Cravat by Jack to further weaken Cedric. Jack hit several more kicks but Cedric nailed a wicked Back Elbow. Springboard Tornado Kick. Rich took out Brian with a Tornado Kick. Lumbar Check by Cedric.

Your Winner: Cedric Alexander

Raw Score: 2.5

MizTV

Miz came out with The Bar and Curtis Axel. Curtis got a fantastic pop from the crowd. It is about time that he gets some respect. He is a third gen star who has busted his butt for ears.

The ring was filled with chairs and ladders and a single table. They all took turns discussing what was going to happen to the individual Shield members on Sunday. Miz acknowledged the love for Axel. Man, Axel looks so much like his daddy. The fans brought back the “You Look Stupid” chant for Sheamus.

Miz introduced Braun Strowman as his official guest on MiztV. Braun Talked! He was upset about last week’s Triple Powerbomb. Braun knew no one man could stop him. Braun was ready to destroy The Shield, for good. Braun looked forward to keeping Roman from running away in the steel cage.

Miz said The Shield was no match for them. Miz brought up Dean’s comment about dealing with 5 guys. Miz accepted Dean’s challenge…

Kurt Angle came out to stop this. Kurt made them earn the 5th man. Braun would have to defeat Roman to get the fifth dude. If Braun fell to Roman, later on, Braun would get pulled from the match at TLC. Interesting stipulation. Braun eagerly accepted. Oh and Kurt said bans were in place for both the tag title match and the steel cage match. Only those involved in the match would be allowed out there.

Sasha Banks vs Alicia Fox

The Finish:

Fox was dominant for a big part of this match. She dropped Banks with a Back Elbow and slapped away. Rear Chin Lock by Fox. Sasha spun under and bashed away. Sasha converted the Tilt-a-Whirl Backbreaker into the BankStatement.

Your Winner (by Submission): Sasha Banks

Raw Score: 2.0

Fox completely lost it, after the match. She initially refused to leave the ring until she got a rematch. We went to the back when Enzo walked. Corey said it was time for a “Pity Party”.

After the break, Sasha was being interviewed. Alicia attacked her. It got nasty and even a ref got taken out. I like this feud.

Enzo came out as Corey Graves complained about the loud mouthed FORMER champion. He did his old intro thing. That feels so stale to me. Just saying. It still draws reaction and money so it will stay. Enzo was doing ok, despite getting booed and ripped off for his Cruiserweight title aka his Boo. Enzo showed footage of how Enzo lost. Mustafa Ali did get involved but it was a Super Salida Del Sol to capture the purple strap.

Enzo grinned at the whole thing. Enzo grumbled how he got screwed over. Enzo had issues with Kurt Angle, who he called corrupt. Enzo was cut off by the arrival of Kalisto. Kalisto talked in Spanglish at the former champ. Kalisto was cool with Enzo blaming everyone in sight for his loss but he still lost. Kalisto was confident that he would retain at TLC. Enzo bragged about all the money that he has. Enzo warned Kalisto that the Zo-Train was coming through. Daivari, Gulak and Dar rushed the ring and attacked the champion. Enzo talked trash as the other three stomped away on Kalisto. Enzo insulted Kalisto as a cheap Rey Mysterio knock off. Mustafa Ali rushed out and took out all he could reach. Enzo with a cheap shot and then the numbers worked over Ali. Kalisto and Ali were just mugged by Enzo and his buddies.

Raw did a cool video honoring a lady named Angelica Frey. She is a breast cancer survivor who not only survives but thrives. So awesome.

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs Sheamus and Cesaro

Raw Tag Team Title Match

The Finish:

Cesaro kicked Dean off the apron. Set had no one to tag. Sheamus came in and they hit the Elevated European Uppecut combo. 1-2-not yet. Sheamus took too much time going off on the ref. Sheamus popped Seth in the face and hit a European Uppercut. Seth started to fight back with hard chops. Seth escaped a Powerslam and Sheamus hit the ring post. Cesaro tagged in to prevent the tag. Cesaro was flipped out of the ring. Super Hot Tag to Dean. He exploded on Cesaro with Clotheslines. Cesaro pushed out of the Bulldog but fell to the Rolling Neckbreaker. Dean almost flipped Cesaro intot he corner but Cesaro landed on the ropes. Cesaro was sent outside. Double Suicide Dives.

Dean went up top for the Standing Savage Elbow. 2 count. Backbreaker by Sheamus. Back Body Drop by Cesaro. Tag to Sheamus. Sheamus changed gears but they still hit a wild Double Team. Seth made the save. Seth was laid out with a European Uppercut. Double Team on Dean failed. Superkick Party. Jumping Knee and Dirty Deeds to take this one home.

Your Winners: Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins

Raw Score: 3.25

Curtis Axel did a pep talk to Sheamus and Cesaro and Braun Strowman. Axel was fired up. He wanted to fight Roman but backed down, quickly. Cesaro accused Curtis of being afraid. Sheamus said their team needed people without fear. Axel took the bait and headed out to find Roman. Not a good move.

The arrival of Sister Abigail was explored. This is one of the weirdest things since the days of the Boogeyman or Papa Shango. Perfect for the Halloween season. Just don’t go in the shower up the stairs. (grin).

Finn came out to counter that oddness. He rallied the crowd and then got down to business. Finn wasn’t sure if Bray Wyatt was a fool or a genius. Finn told some Celtic mythology about ghosts rising from the grave. Finn really sold the whole ghost thing. Finn fad a few tricks to counter Sister Abigail. He was ready to slay a monster with his own demon. The lights did weird stuff and suddenly Finn went back and forth into Demon mode. He looked like a demented pumpkin. The Demon King was ready to face Sister Abigail. Cool and weird.

We got another Asuka profile video. She is something so special. She is possibly the best overall wrestler in the last 20 years.

Emma and Alexa Bliss vs Mickie James and Bayley

The Finish:

Emma rammed Bayley into the corner but the Cali Cutie used a Snap Mare and Knee Drop to stun the little Aussie. Emma pushed out and snapped Bayley on the ropes. Alexa talked trash. Emma Booted Bayley into the barricade. Emma threw Bayley back in the ring. Alexa pretended to want the tag and finally took it. Double team on Bayley.

Alexa choked Bayley’s neck on the pink ropes. Rear Chin Lock and Mickie demanded a tag. Bayley flipped free but Alexa nailed a hard Clothesline. Double team on Bayley. Bayley got free and inched towards her corner. Alexa tried to stop it but Bayley rolled under and got the tag.

Mickie unloaded on Alexa. Flying Clotheslines and Spin Kicks by James. Jumping Neckbreaker by James. She missed the Mick Kick and Alexa slapped James. Flapjack and Kip Up by Mickie. James went up top and waited for the Thesz Press. Emma made the save. Mosh Pit time. Alexa took out Bayley. Superkick by Mickie to Alexa.

Your Winners: Bayley and Mickie James

Raw Score: 2.5

Curtis Axel ran into The Shield. He psyched himself up and he went towards Dean, Seth and Roman. Cut to commercial.

Miz and his gang talked backstage. Miz did the pep talk thing and then noticed Curtis Axel wasn’t there. They told Miz that Axel went after Roman. Miz wasn’t thrilled and he went on a search.

Elsewhere, Mickie and Bayley talked. They were interviewed. Bayley gave a hug and left. Mickie said her victory on Sunday would be a revenge on Alexa’s comments on Mickie being older, as well as getting her seventh title. James was hurt by Alexa’s hard comments. James was proud of who she is now. She brought up her son. He is a great little kid. I met him here in Dallas a couple years back. Donovan is her inspiration. She was determined to whip “Biscuit Butt”.

Sasha vs Alicia has been added to the pre-show of TLC. The announcers ran down the TLC card. It is going to be a great show. Sister Abigail will fight on Sunday. Ok, so Bray makes the ugliest woman to ever draw a breath. I am surprised that hasn’t drawn complaints.

Miz finally found a beaten and bloody Curtis Axel. He was tied, upside down, and covered in blood.

Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman

Steel Cage Match with special stipulations

The Finish:

Roman hit an amazing Samoan Drop. Braun still kicked out. Sheamus and Cesaro came out to stop Roman from escaping. Seth and Dean ran down to neutralize The Bar. Those four fought all around ringside and then to the back. Roman started to leave but Braun got the wrist of the Big Dog. Braun pulled Roman into a wicked Superplex off the top of the cage. 2 count only.

Miz got up and left the announce area. He closed a door, trapping Seth, Dean, Sheamus and Cesaro outside the building. Why? Back in the ring, Roman fought up to his feet. Roman fought out of the Bulldog Bounce. Roman headed up top, again. Braun stopped him. They fought up near the top of the cage. Braun used a Headbutt to drop Roman. Reigns pulled Braun down and crotched the Monster. Roman set for the Superman Punch and connected. Roman nailed a 2nd one.

Braun fell to a Superman Punch as Braun deflected the Spear. Wild series. Roman got ready for his next move. He didn’t get to use it as Kane’s music hit. Kane came up through the ring. Spear by Roman! I guess Kane is back for revenge for his brother, Undertaker. Roman was completely confused. Kane avoided the Superman Punch and Chokeslammed Roman, twice. Braun got back up and looked at The Big Red Monster. Bulldog Bounce. Tombstone by Kane. Braun dropped the straps and hit another Bounce. 1-2-3.

Your Winner: Braun Strowman

Raw Score: 3.0

Miz then officially announced that Kane was the fifth member of his team at TLC.

