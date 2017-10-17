Jermaine Royster Reporting

Smackdown comes to us live from the the Key Arena in Seattle, Washington and tonight Sami Zayn is scheduled to open up the show and after his recent moments it should be intresting. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal will name his next opponent at Survivor Series, also Bobby Roode & Dolph Ziggler have a rematch from Hell in a Cell. Daniel Bryan then comes to the ring to kick off the Smackdown Live.

Bryan says tonight is a special event with a six women tag match as well as Roode vs Ziggler, Bryan then brings up Sami Zayn saying he isnt happy with his actions as of late. Sami then comes to the ring to confront Smackdown Live GM Daniel Bryan. Sami says he is still the same person but all he did was make a choice. Sami tells Bryan that they arent the same because Bryan had the fans where Sami didnt. Zayn says the fans didnt back him the way the backed Daniel Bryan, but Sami says he doesnt care anymore. Zayn says if Bryan would have worked smarter he would still be wrestling now, this causes “Sami Sucks” chants. Sami says Bryan was the best of his generation but now he is the last person he would want to be like, then we hear Kevin Owens music. Owens says he is so happy that Sami is seeing the light then chimes in by saying Bryan has become a hypocrite. Bryan says Owens cares about himself and no one else, Owens then says Bryan cares about whats best for business. Sami Zayn then calls Bryan a sellout then thanks Kevin Owens for saving him from the same fate. Daniel Bryan then says he is going to find two people to punch them in the face.

Smackdown Live Womens Division

Six Women Tag Match

Naomi, Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch vs Natalya(c), Lana & Tamina

*Carmella w/James Ellsworth om commentary*

Natalya starts with Naomi and Natty gets Naomi in the corner then scores with an atomic drop but Noami counters with a slap in the face. Natty goes to the outside but Naomi goes flying over the ropes and takes out all three women. Back in the ring Natalya scores with a headlock but Naomi gets away and tags in Lynch. Lynch hits a kick then a legdrop for a two count then Natty goes to the outside. Tamina gets the tag and she now takes care off Naomi blasting away in the corner, Lana gets the tag next. Lana is now in control with a headlock on Naomi then drags her to the corner for the double team. Charlotte comes in and scores with chops to Lana then hits a knee drop and a t bone suplex. Charlotte hits the big boot the tries the Figure Four but Natalya comes in for the save. Charlotte then locks on the Figure Eight to Lana and she is forced to tap out.

Your Winners: Charlotte Flair, Naomi & Becky Lynch

Singles Match

Baron Corbion(c) vs Sin Cara

Corbin forces Sin Cara in the corner but Cara comes back with strikes and a drop kick, Sin Cara then hits a big suicide dive to Corbin on the outside. Sin Cara gets back in the ring then goes off the top rope again and scores with ahigh cross body, this causes Corbin to not answer the ten count.

Your Winner: Sin Cara via countout

The Singh Brothers appear next and introduce WWE Champion Kinder Mahal to the crowd. Mahal talks about his recent trip to his motherland and how he met a young boy and he asked him who was next? Mahal says he has to beat someone who American respects, Mahal then challenges WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. AJ Styles then comes out and he says Mahal hasnt beaten AJ Styles yet. Mahal says AJ is a loser and is not worthy competition, Styles says if he is a loser then he should face him for the title. Mahal says Styles should be at the back of the line and he is dellusional. Both men then start throwing punches but Mahal takes a Pele Kick and retreats to the outside while AJ’s music hits.

Singles Match

Bobby Roode vs Dolph Ziggler

Dolph goes straight for Roode with right hands but Roode slams him in the corner, both men go to the outside. Dolph catches Roode with a drop kick on the outside, Dolph then scores with a seated headlock. Roode counters with a slingshot then delivers some right hands then an STO for a two count. Ziggler then tries a roll up but Roode gets away but then Dolph rolls up Roode again but this time grabs the tights and gets the win.

Your Winner: Dolph Ziggler

Smackdown Live Main Event

Tag Team Match

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs Shinsuke Nakamura & Randy Orton

Nakamura starts with Zayn and Sami starts with a hammer lock to a reversal from Nakamura back to an armbar from Zayn. Sami then scores with another arm bar to Shinsuke but he gets away. Nakamura then gets a bunch of kicks off on Zayn and one to his jaw, Orton gets the tag and Zayn backs up so Owens can get the tag. Orton attacks Owens in the corner then teases the RKO but Owens gets outta dodge. On the outside we see Owens & Zayn gain control as Owens hits a fall away slam to Orton against the guard rail. Back from commercial we see Nalamura attacking Kevin Owens but Zayn gets in the way so Owens can attack Nakamura. Zayn works the legs of Nakamura then tags in Owens who continues the punishment on Makamura. Owens hits the running senton for a two count then Owens goes back to the chin lock. Nakamura then counters Owens and hits the corner knee lift then tags in Randy Orton. Orton takes out Owens sending him to the outside, Sami Zayn then tries a move gets countered and sent to the outside. Orton then back drops Zayn through the announce table, Orton the ducks the Helluva Kick and hits a Powerslam for a two count. Orton tries the apron DDT to Zayn but Sami hits a low blow to Orton, Sami then scores with the Helluva Kick to Orton and thats all he needs to get the win.

Your Winners: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

