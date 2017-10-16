GARY MICHAEL CAPPETTA 80+ MIN RIC FLAIR SHOOT

In the debut edition of Boston Wrestling’s weekly “Memories & Legends” talk show series, legendary announcer Gary Michael Cappetta joins us in-studio breaking down his time sitting just inches away from the classics “Nature Boy” Ric Flair had from 1988-1995. Gary shoots on meeting Flair, all of his major feuds during that time, Flair leaving WCW while still World Champion, along with his return to the company and present day issues. GMC also takes fans on a brief walk down memory lane as to how he broke into professional wrestling in the early 1970′s. Whether you watch the video content, or just enjoy the audio, sit back, relax and go back to “the good old days” of professional wrestling.

Look for a new episode this Thursday, plus, John Cena Sr. promises a surprise, Hall of Fame, WrestleMania main event guest on 10/26!