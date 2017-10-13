IMPACT WRESTLING 10/12/17: MOOSE BRINGS IN THE BIG GUNS AS STEPHAN BONNER IS BY HIS SIDE!
Category: Wrestling.
Tags: Impact Wrestling 12-10-17 Moose & Stephan Bonnar Review, Impact Wrestling 12-10-2017 Review, Impact Wrestling 12/10/17 Moose & Stephan Bonnar Vandalize America Top Team's Gym, Impact Wrestling 12/10/2017 Stephan Bonnar & Moose Review, Impact Wrestling Oct 12 2017, Impact Wrestling Oct 12th 2017, Impact Wrestling October 12 2017, Impact Wrestling October 12th 2017, Impact Wrestling Results.