Feeling the Impact: A look at this week’s GFW Global Impact Wrestling

Hosted by: “Candy Man” Jay Shannon

Moose wanted revenge against America’s Top Team. This week, he brought a friend to the party.

The show started with a highlight reel of E-Li Drake in Japan.

LAX kicked off the live portion of he show by being in the ring. Konnan demanded that LAX get their rematch against oVe. The Crist brothers came out to chat with Koonan and crew. Dave wanted to know what kind of match Konnan wanted. It was explained It would be a 5150 Street Fight. Diamonte clarified that the boys would have to fight the entire LAX group. LAX then jumped oVe and left them laid out.

We got an extended look at GFW’s Japanese tour.

After that, the Moose vs Lashley situation was examined. More video higlights.

Rosemary came out and challenged Taya Valkyrie. Taya took forever to come out but when she did, she Misted Rosemary and laid her out with the Road to Valhalla.

Moose was on his phone and telling someone that he was on his way back to America’s Top Team HQ. Who was he talking to?

Taryn Terrell waltzed out for…yes another…interview segment. She bad mouthed Gail Kim and her hubby, Bobby aka Robert Irvine. Gail came out and said she just wanted to talk with the contender to the title. On second thought, Gail smacked the taste out of Taryn’s mouth and put her on the mat. Taryn scooted out of the ring and looked all bent out of shape.

We got our Never Say Never moment when GFW ran a video package about the returning Alberto El Patron.

McKenzie interviewed Sienna, KM, Caleb Konley and Texano Jr about tonight huge tag match.

It was time for another Grado gets abused by a promoter segment. Grado was ready to lose it when Joseph Park rolled up in a fancy car with several really hot girls. Grado tried to go off on his “boss” but Park had some special projects to work on.

Promos for Bound for Glory aired as various stars discussed what the show means to them.

We got a review of GFW’s new and improved streaming service. That led us to the Hour Turner moment and our FIRST MATCH OF THE NIGH.

Sienna, Caleb Konley and Texano Jr vs Allie, Desmond ZXavier and “Cowboy” James Storm

Mixed Gender Six Person Tag Match

The Finish:

Storm got booted by everyone, including Sienna. He finally made the Hot Tag to Xavier. Xavier went wild on everyone in sight and ended up top. He got knocked off the top but Storm nailed the Last Call on Caleb to end this one.

Your Winners: James Storm, Allie and Desmond Xavier

Global Impact: 3.5 out of a possible 5

We got a video recap of E-Li Drake’s title defenses in Japan and Canada. Next up, Drake heads to Bound For Glory.

Eddie Edwards then discussed his success in capturing the GHC title in Japan. He showed great respect to the competitors there.

Garza Jr really liked his time in Japan, as well.

Next up, we got the latest episode of Global Forged.

We headed off to the LAX Compound. Konnan was proud of his crew for what happened to oVe earlier. Konnan promised that Low Ki would return in time for Bound For Glory.

Moose and his buddy showed up at the ATT (America’s Top Team) training facility. They had steel pipes and took out several guys.

Johnny Impact vs Garza Jr

Number One Contender Match

The Finish:

Garza avoided Starship Pain, twice. He then caught Impact with a Butterfly Backbreaker. Garza got a near fall after a Standing Moonsault. Garza went to the Penthouse but Johnny rocked him with a Jumping Enziguri. Garza recovered and nailed a Missile Dropkick to pull another 2 count. Garza applied a Boston Crab but converted it over into the Pendulum Swing. Johnny twisted around and they went back and forth with pin attempts. Johnny eventually came out on top.

Your Winner: Johnny Impact

Global Impact: 3.0

Jim Cornette came out to congratulate Impact for getting the title shot at B4G. Johnny goes off on E-Li Drake for hiding from him. In all the confusion, Chris Adonis came in and blith-whapped Impact with a piece of wood.

Our final segment saw Moose and his buddy destroying America’s Top Team trophy Case and other areas. Moose nad friend stole the title belts within the case and a few other things.

And that’s how we called it a day.

