NXT Recap

NXT Arena

Full Sail University

Orlando, Florida

Air Date: October 11, 2017

Good evening everyone and welcome to this week’s addition of the NXT recap. We kick off tonight’s show focusing on the the NXT Women’s Championship and the Fatal-Four-Way match that will take place at Takeover: Houston to crown a new champion. Most people know that Kari Sane is in the four-way match but the other three spots are up for grabs. So, tonight we have the first of those matches to determine the second entrant in the match. A video package sets up the match then the opening credits roll.

We enter the arena just as Peyton Royce and Billie Kaye are making their entrance. We check-in at the announce desk with Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness and Percy Watson. Ranallo tells us that, in addition to this match, we have a rematch from Takeover: Brooklyn as Andrade “Cien” Almas will face Johnny Gargano later in the show.

Next, Liv Morgan comes out with a high-energy entrance. Sanity member, Nikki Cross is out last.

Match 1: Peyton Royce (with Billie Kaye) vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki Cross in a triple threat match. Winner is granted a spot in the women’s title match at Takeover: Houston.

The three ladies argue to begin things before Morgan and Cross push Royce to the outside. Cross tries a quick rollup on Morgan right after but Morgan slips out. Morgan avoids the Cross offense and flattens Royce with an enziguri. Cross tries for a sleeper on Morgan but instead throws Morgan into Royce. Cross goes for a double-cross body but instead gets caught and slammed down by both Morgan and Royce.

Royce and Morgan fight over pinning Cross and Royce ties her up in the ropes before Cross breaks the hold. Cross takes out Royce, Morgan and Kaye who tries to interfere. Cross tries to pin Morgan with a neckbreaker but only gets a two count. Cross puts Morgan on the turnbuckle and tried to mount the ropes only to get caught by Royce. Royce tries to mount the ropes and perform a superplex but Cross comes back and sets up the “ Tower of Doom” drop.

With all three women laying in the ring, Undisputed Era is shown on the stage talking up Taynara Conti. She made her way to the ring and it is difficult to know why until she tries to attack Cross. Cross fends her off but almost gets rolled up by Royce in the process. Cross tries to pin Morgan but gets pulled outside the ring by Conti. Conti runs from Cross and Cross gets nailed by a spinning heel kick by Royce who nails a Fisherman’s suplex on Cross for the three count.

Winner: Peyton Royce. Royce is the second participant in the Women’s Fatal Four-Way championship match.

Nigel McGuinness sets up the next match. Lio Rush gets a chance at revenge against Velveteen Dream and that match is next as the show heads to a break.

We are back as Lio Rush makes his entrance. The announce team reminds us that this is Lio’s debut appearance on NXT but that his first appearance would have been earlier but he was attacked by Velveteen Dream. Velveteen Dream makes his entrance.

Match 2; Lio Rush vs. Velveteen Dream

As the bell rings, Dream tries to talk to Rush but gets slapped across the face for his trouble. Dream tries to attack him but Rush uses his lightning speed to avoid even being touched by Velveteen Dream. He disorients Dream and rocks him with a corner clothesline but Dream recovers and whips Rush so hard into the corner that he slides out of the ring and onto the floor. Dream attacks Rush and tries to pin him with a back breaker but Rush is out at two.

Rush is able to duck out of the way of Velveteen Dream offense and connect with a tilt-a-whirl DDT for a near fall. Dream doesn’t stay down long as he connects on the Death Valley Bomb and the Purple Rain Maker for the win.

Winner: Velveteen Dream

After the match, Dream sits Indian style in center ring mocking Aleister Black.

The main event of Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas is coming up later in the show. We are taken to some footage from two weeks ago when Danny Burch stopped the post-match attack of Lars Sullivan on Oney Lorcan. As a result, Sullivan was upset so a match was made between the two and that match is next.

We return to NXT Arena as Sullivan and Burch make their entrances for the next bout.

Match 3: Lars Sullivan vs. Danny Burch

As the bell rings, Burch uses his quickness to stick and move and stay away from Sullivan. Sullivan grounds Birch quickly by simply just running over him. Sullivan splashes Burch in the corner before Burch comesto lifeand tries to chop his way back in this match. The offense is short-lived as Sullivan plants him with a clothesline. Sullivan ends things with a side spinebuster.

Winner: Lars Sullivan

Nigel McGuinness keeps us up-to-date on the title picture by reminding us with video what happened last week after Drew McIntyre defeated Roderick Strong. It was also brought up that The Undisputed Era came out and met Strong after the match. McIntyre will be here next week to address all world championship topics in an interview.

A Street Profits vignette is shown because they are coming up after this commercial break.

The Street Profits make their entrance while their opponents wait in the ring

Match 4: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs. Damien Smith & Markos Espada

Ford and Smith start the match and Ford ducks some offense and runs the ropes allowing Dawkins to blind-tag himself in. Dawkins comes in and puts all of his weight across the back of Smith. Espada comes in to try and help and gets knocked out for his efforts.

Ford takes a lap around the ring before tagging back in and dropping a top-rope splash for the three count.

Winner: The Street Profits

The main event is next as we head to a commercial timeout.

We return to get the rundown on the matches signed for next week. In a women’s championship qualifying match, Ember Moon, Ruby Riot and Sonya Deville will face off. In addition, Sanity will battle the Undisputed Era.

Gargano and Almas make their entrances for the main event

Match 5: Andrade “Cien” Almas (with Zalena Vega) vs. Johnny Gargano

The two men lock up and show off their amateur wrestling skills early on as they do a series of moves and counter-moves on the mat. Almas gets caught in a hammerlock and escapes with a hard back elbow. He runs over Gargano with a shoulder tackle. Gargano comes back and tries to end it with the Gargano escape but Almas escapes to the floor

When Almas makes it back in the ring, Gargano takes control. Gargano gets reversed into the corner and the two men start fighting on the apron where Almas gains the advantage with a hard kick to the mouth. Almas drops Gargano across the apron as the show breaks for commercial.

Back from break, Almas remains in control with the triangle arm bar. Almas goes for a lazy pin attempt and Gargano is out at two. Gargano blocks several shots from Almas and counters with shots of his own. He nails Almas with an enziguri followed by a top-rope flatliner. Gargano goes for a corner move but Almas ducks and sends him out to the apron. Gargano tries to turn that into a spear but Almas blocked it so Gargano countered and threw Almas to the floor. Gargano follows him out with a suicide dive.

Almas connects with a boot to the face again and tries to set him up for something off the ropes but Gargano counters pulling Almas off the ropes and hitting a reverse powerbomb for a near-fall. Almas comes back and connects on a German suplex for a near-fall of his own.

Almas tried to end the match with the hammerlock DDT but it was blocked by Gargano. After some jousting, Almas finds himself on the outside and eats a massive mule kick from Gargano. The two men make it back inside the ring and start slugging it out with each other. Gargano gains the upper-hand catching Almas with a superkick for a near-fall.

Gargano tries to go to the top rope but Almas causes him to lose his balance before the two men start slugging away on the ropes. Gargano attempts a sunset flip powerbomb but Almas counters by landing on his feet. Unphazed by this, Gargano connects with a running lariat then throws Almas with the lawn dart into the corner. Gargano tries to end it here with a rolling crucifix into the Gargano Escape. Vega tries to distract Gargano with a DIY t-shirt but it doesn’t work. Vega hops to the apron and distracts Gargano just enough to let Almas make the ropes.

Gargano finishes screaming at Vega and gets rolled up by Almas for two. The two men then go into a sequence of counter pin attempts until Almas puts Gargano head first into the turnbuckle and follows up with the running knees to the back of the head. Almas ends it with the hammerlock DDT for the three count.

Winner: Andrade “Cien” Almas

The show closes this week with Gargano stunned while the announce team wonders whats next for him. Meanwhile, Almas and Vega celebrate.