NASHVILLE | TORONTO | LOS ANGELES – IMPACT Wrestling, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp., announced today that it will be launching the IMPACT Wrestling Channel on Pluto TV, the leading free Internet television service in America. Available on the Pluto TV app by tuning to channel 204, the IMPACT Wrestling Channel gives fans instant, 24-hour access to shows and series from the extensive IMPACT Wrestling catalogue.

Programming for the channel will include the flagship IMPACT! show, which features top professional wrestling stars including World Champion Eli Drake, Bobby Lashley, the high-flying X-Division, the lovely and lethal Knockouts, and talent from international partner promotions such as Johnny Impact, Naomichi Marufuji and El Hijo del Fantasma. The IMPACT Wrestling Channel will also run the original weekly show Xplosion, pay-per-view events on a second window, plus over 1,000 hours of original programming showcasing classic content featuring household industry names like Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Sting, Kurt Angle, Kevin Nash, Jeff Jarrett, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode and many more.

“Digital growth has been a top priority in our global expansion strategy,” said Ed Nordholm, president of IMPACT Wrestling. “With our launch on Pluto TV, IMPACT Wrestling fans can now access our live feed 24/7 on the IMPACT Wrestling Channel, bringing them more content and exclusive coverage of their favorite professional wrestling stars from past and present.”

“We are proud to partner with IMPACT Wrestling to bring world-class professional wrestling programming to fans for free,” said Tom Ryan, CEO of Pluto TV. “This partnership further establishes Pluto TV as the premier destination for passionate wrestling fans nationwide.”

Xplosion will premiere Friday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. ET and run weekly on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET. The show features exclusive original matches, recaps from the latest episodes of IMPACT!, classic matches from the past and exclusive interviews with IMPACT Wrestling personalities.

The 24-hour live stream of the IMPACT Wrestling Channel can be accessed at www.impactwrestling.com and www.Pluto.tv.

The Pluto TV app is available via web at www.Pluto.tv or on any mobile, tablet or connected living room device such as Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation or Xbox, as well as most Smart TVs, including Samsung, Vizio, Sony and Hisense.

For more information, visit www.impactwrestling.com and www.Pluto.tv.

About IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling is one of the world’s largest wrestling entertainment properties, creating more than 200 hours of original content annually across television and other digital platforms. IMPACT Wrestling specializes in events, products, merchandise and music, as well as the management and promotion of professional wrestlers. The roster features such greats as Eli Drake, Bobby Lashley, EC3, Eddie Edwards, James Storm, the high-flying X-Division, plus the lovely and lethal Knockouts, including Sienna, Rosemary and Gail Kim, as well as talent from international partner promotions such as Johnny Impact, Naomichi Marufuji and El Hijo del Fantasma. Its highly successful flagship, IMPACT, broadcasts in more than 120 countries around the world, including Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Pop (a joint venture of CBS Corporation and Lionsgate) in the United States, Fight Network and GameTV in Canada, Sony ESPN in India, Spike UK in the United Kingdom, SuperSport in Africa and ranFIGHTING in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

About Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp.

Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp. is a global sports media company with offices and studios in New York, Toronto, Los Angeles and Nashville. Anthem’s portfolio includes Fight Network, the world’s premier combat sports channel now broadcasting in the U.S., Canada and over 30 other countries, GameTV, featuring game shows, reality series, movies and sports available in over 9 million homes, IMPACT Wrestling, a professional wrestling promotion seen in 120 countries specializing in television programs, events, products, merchandise, music, as well as the management and promotion of professional wrestlers, and Edge Sport, an extreme and action sports network recently launched in Canada in partnership with IMG. Anthem also has a significant ownership interest in Pursuit Channel, one of the top outdoor channels in the U.S. available in 45 million homes.

Anthem also owns the Fantasy Sports Entertainment Group (FSEG), which includes Fantasy Sports Network(FNTSY), the world’s first and only channel dedicated to fantasy sports, FNTSY Sports Radio Network, a 24/7 audio channel, RotoExperts.com, a leader in season-long fantasy sports news and analysis, DailyRoto.com, the most comprehensive and far-reaching daily fantasy sports website, and SportsGrid.com, a leader in general sports entertainment commentary.

About Pluto TV

Pluto TV, the leading free OTT television service in America, carries and programs more than 100 channels in partnership with major TV networks, movie studios, publishers, and digital media companies. It also recently launched its free Video on Demand offering. Millions of viewers tune in each month to watch premium news, TV shows, movies, sports, live events, cartoons, and trending digital series. Download the Pluto TV app free on mobile, web, and living room devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Playstation, Xbox, and more.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in Berlin, New York City, and Silicon Valley, Pluto TV is backed by USVP, ProSiebenSat.1 Media, Scripps Networks Interactive, Sky, United Talent Agency, Luminari Capital, Chicago Ventures, Pritzker Group and other prominent investors.