Upcoming Indy Wrestling Events

** Below are events, alphabetized by state/province/country. This listing is sent weekly.

** Wrestling on Facebook LIVE! Add your stream at facebook.com/groups/WatchLiveWrestling

** Send events you would like added to Phil Stamper at stamper@wrestlereality.com , Twitter @PSPhenom, or facebook.com/deskofphilstamper

Wed, Oct 11 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Oct 11 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Oct 11 – CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – New CZW Arena at Rastelli’s Complex, 1855 Hurffville RD, Sewell, NJ – 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, Oct 11 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Thu, Oct 12 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Oct 12 – Appalachian Mountain Wrestling – Jackson County Middle School, 139 Highway 587, McKee, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/appalachianmountainwrestling

Thu, Oct 12 – Fortitude Championship Wrestling Federation – Vortex, 1167 Brittain RD, Akron, OH – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/FCWFwrestling

Thu, Oct 12 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Pitstop Bar and Grill, 8407 Highway 26/Boulevard 26, North Richland Hills, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Fri, Oct 13-Sat, Oct 14 – Melbourne City Wrestling – MCW Arena, Essendon Ukrainian Hall, 11 Russell ST, Eddendon, Australia – 6:30 pm - melbournecitywrestling.com.au

Fri, Oct 13-Sat, Oct 14 – CWF Mid-Atlantic – Mid-Atlantic Sportatorium, 1001 Springwood Ave, Gibsonville, NC – Fri 6 pm, Sat 10 am - facebook.com/cwfmidatlantic

Fri, Oct 13 – Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Oct 13 – International Wrestling Australia – Even Theatre, 123 Mulgoa RD, Penrith, New South Wales, Australia – 8 pm - iwawrestling.com.au

Fri, Oct 13 – All Star Wrestling – Cloverdale Fair Grounds, 6050 176 Sthmphpppi, Surrey, BC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/ASWCANADA

Fri, Oct 13 – Big West Wrestling – Lake City Bowling & Billiards, #100-2789 Hwy 97N, Kelowna, BC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/BigWestWrestling

Fri, Oct 13 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Jammerz Bar, 598 N Broad ST, Globe, AZ – 9 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Fri, Oct 13 – Empire Wrestling Federation – EWF Arena at Knights of Columbus Hall, 4315 N Vincent Ave, Covina, CA – 8 pm – EmpireWrestlingFederation.com

Fri, Oct 13 – Underground Empire Wrestling – UEW Arena, 926 Clela Ave, Los Angeles, CA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/undergroundempirewrestling

Fri, Oct 13 – Vendetta Pro Wrestling – Radisson Hotel, 3455 SKyway DR, Santa Maria, CA – 7:35 pm - facebook.com/vendettaprowrestling

Fri, Oct 13 – Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT – 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Oct 13 – I Believe In Wrestling – 6923 NArcoossee RD, Orlando, FL – 8 pm - facebook.com/believewrestling

Fri, Oct 13 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Oct 13 – National Championship Wrestling – Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/NationalChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Oct 13 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Oct 13 – Westwide Xtreme Wrestling – Saal der Burgeresellschaft, Poststrabe 6, Hof, Germany – 8 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Fri, Oct 13 – AAW – Berwyn Eagles 2125, 6309 26th ST, Berwyn, IL – 7:30 pm - aawrestling.com

Fri, Oct 13 – New Wave Pro Wrestling – 1439 Ash ST, Terre Haute, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/NewWavePro

Fri, Oct 13 – Pro Wrestling Freedom – Jeffersonville Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 8 pm - facebook.com/wrestlingfreedom

Fri, Oct 13 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, Oct 13 – SCW – Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon, 4919 Walleye DR SE, Iowa City, IA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/scwpro

Fri, Oct 13 – NWL – Abdallah Shriners, 5300 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWLKC

Fri, Oct 13 – NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Oct 13 – House of Bricks – Moose Lodge 914, 119 Rockdale Ave, New Bedford, MA – 7 pm - facebook.com/HoBwrestling

Fri, Oct 13 – Northern Lights Wrestling – Eagles Aerie No 33 Foe, 287 Maria Ave, Saint Paul, MN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/NorthernLightsWrestlingMN

Fri, Oct 13 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623/

Fri, Oct 13 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Oct 13 – WrestlePro – 172 Freneau Ave, Matawan, NJ – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/wrestlepro

Fri, Oct 13 – Grassroots – Crossfit Eden, 612 Henry ST, Eden, NC – 7 pm - facebook.com/GrassrootsProWrestling

Fri, Oct 13 – ? – Elote Cafe and Catering, 514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa, OK – 10 pm

Fri, Oct 13 – Ring of Honor – Stage AE, 400 N Shore DR, Pittsburgh, PA – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/ringofhonor

Fri, Oct 13 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm

Fri, Oct 13 – Ego Pro Wrestling – Athens Army National Guard, 413 County RD 554, Athens, TN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/EGOProWrestling

Fri, Oct 13 – Glasgow Pro Wrestling Asylum – Wood Street Social Club, 15 Wood ST, Dennistoun, G31 3BZ Glasgow, Scotland – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/GlasgowProWrestlingAsylum

Fri, Oct 13 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Oct 13 – Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Oct 13 – AIWF Sabotage Wrestling – Come and Take It Live, 2015 E Riverside DR, Bldg 4, Austin, TX – 6:30 pm

Fri, Oct 13 – Fall Brawl – Texas Pythian Home, Inc., 1825 E Bankhead DR, Weatherford, TX – 6 pm

Fri, Oct 13 – NWA Wrestling Revolution – Cine El Rey, 311 S 17th ST, McAllen, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/WRSTX

Fri, Oct 13 – New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Oct 13 – Pro Wrestling Dallas – 2817 Carson ST, Haltom City, TX – 8 pm – ProWrestlingDallas.com

Fri, Oct 13 – Sabotage – 2015 E Riverside DR, Bldg 4, Austin, TX – 6:30 pm – SabotageTexas.com

Fri, Oct 13 – Texas Wrestling Association – Texas Wolverine All-Star, 1334 S Flores, San Antonio, TX – 7:45 pm - facebook.com/OfficialTexasWrestlingAssociation

Fri, Oct 13 – House of Pain – Hucknall George Street Working Men’s Club, George ST, Hucknall, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Fri, Oct 13 – LDN – The Curve, Williams ST, Slough, UK – 7 pm – LDNwrestling.com

Fri, Oct 13 – KAPOW – Thorngate Hall Members B ar, 71 Bury RD, P012 3QX Gosport, UK – 12 pm - facebook.com/kapowwrestlinguk

Fri, Oct 13 – Pro Wrestling 4 U – Silverdale Working Mens Club, High Street, Silverdale, ST5 6 Newcastle under Lyme, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/prowrestling4u

Fri, Oct 13 – Rock N Wrestle – Caol Community Centre, Fort William, Highland, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/rocknwrestle

Fri, Oct 13 – Welsh Wrestling – The Princess Royal Theatre, Civic Centre, SA13 1PJ Port Talbort, Neath Port Talbot, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Fri, Oct 13 – Elite Pro Wrestling Alliance – Union Educational Complex, Mt. Storm, WV – 7 pm - facebook.com/EliteProUniverse

Fri, Oct 13 – Renegade Pro Wrestling Alliance – Dead Zone Haunted Experience, 426 Beauregard ST, Charleston, WV – 6 pm - facebook.com/RPWAwv

Fri, Oct 13 – River City Championship Wrestling – Onalaska American Legion Post 336, 731 Sand Lake RD, Onalaska, WI – 7 pm - facebook.com/RiverCityCW

Sat, Oct 14-Sun, Oct 15 – ACW – Cotee River Bike Fest, 5443 Main ST, New Port Richey, FL – 2 and 7 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Sat, Oct 14-Sun, Oct 15 – Pro Wrestling Pride – ?, Plymouth, UK - facebook.com/ProWrestlingPrideuk

Sat, Oct 14 – Fearless Championship Wrestling – 900 2nd ST, Haleyville, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Fearlesswrestling

Sat, Oct 14 – RCW – Springbrook General Store, 3216 22nd ST, Red Deer, AB – 7:30 pm

Sat, Oct 14 – Superstar Wrestling – Moulin de la Guiguette Fleurus, Belgium – 5 pm - facebook.com/Superstar-Wrestling-468964926771648

Sat, Oct 14 – Elite Canadian Championship Wrestling – Russian Community Centre, 2114 W 4th Ave, Vancouver, BC – 7 pm - eccw.com

Sat, Oct 14 – Pro Championship Wrestling – Oroville Municipal Auditorium, 1200 Myers ST, Oroville, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Oct 14 – SoCal Pro Wrestling – Oceanside Boys & Girls Club, 401 Country Club LA, Oceanside, CA – 7 pm – SoCalProWrestling.com

Sat, Oct 14 – Descension Pro Wrestling – Wolcott VFW Post 1979, 1115 Wolcott RD, Wolcott, CT – 6 pm - facebook.com/DescensionProWrestling

Sat, Oct 14 – West Coast Wrestling Federation – Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds Franklin Hall, 448 Franklin Ave, Yuba City, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/WestcoastWrestlingFederation

Sat, Oct 14 – Go Wrestle – Sunshine Park Mall, 2400 Ridgewood Ave, Suite 19B, South Daytona, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/gowrestle

Sat, Oct 14 – Southeastern Wrestling Association – Possum PL, Wausau, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/southeasternwrestlingassociation

Sat, Oct 14 – National Syndicate Wrestling – St. Luke United Methodist Church, 301 11st ST, Columbus, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/NATIONALSYNDICATEWRESTLING

Sat, Oct 14 – Viral Pro Wrestling – Sweetwater Park Gymnasium, 1742 Wrens Hwy, Thomson, GA – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/ViralProWrestling

Sat, Oct 14 – Westwide Xtreme Wrestling – Pentagon3, Bruckenstrabe 17/Terminal 3, Chemnitz, Germany – 8 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Sat, Oct 14 – Wrestle Club – ?, Eagle, ID – 12:45 pm - facebook.com/idahowrestleclub

Sat, Oct 14 – AAW – Berwyn Eagles 2125, 6309 26th ST, Berwyn, IL – 7:30 pm - aawrestling.com

Sat, Oct 14 – Centrali Pro Wrestling – 612 Dial ST, Kincaid, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Centralil-ProWrestling-1505156686479237

Sat, Oct 14 – Kaiju Attack! Wrestling – Wire, 6815 W Roosevelt, Berwyn, IL – 9 pm - facebook.com/kaijuattackwrestling

Sat, Oct 14 – World Powerhouse Wrestling – Amvets Post 204, 1711 Kennedy DR, Madison, IL – 6 pm - facebook.com/worldpowerhousewrestling

Sat, Oct 14 – ARW – American Legion Post 100, 1800 Central Ave, Lake Station, IN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Arwpro-LIVE-859953854039827

Sat, Oct 14 – All Star Pro Wrestling – Shelby County Fairgrounds, 500 Frank ST, Shelbyville, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/allstarprosh

Sat, Oct 14 – Backbreaker Wrestling – Hildebrandt Hall, 525 N Lafayette ST, Griffith, IN – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/backbreakerwrestling

Sat, Oct 14 – Funkdafied Entertainment – CCAC, 3215 W Old 30, Warsaw, IN – 6 pm

Sat, Oct 14 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme

Sat, Oct 14 – Appalachian Mountain Wrestling – Emmalena Elementary School, 8343 Highway 550 W, Emmalena, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/appalachianmountainwrestling

Sat, Oct 14 – Big Pro Wrestling – Dugan Best Center, 1003 Omega ST, Owensboro, KY – 7 pm

Sat, Oct 14 – Elev8 Pro – Gauthier Gym, 2302 Bobolink DR, St. Bernard, LA – 7 pm - facebook.com/elev8pro

Sat, Oct 14 – Avalanche Wrestling Entertainment – Valley Rivers High School, Fort Kent, ME – 7 pm - facebook.com/AvalancheWrestlingEntertainment2015

Sat, Oct 14 – Lucky Pro Wrestling – Elks Function Hall, 128 School ST, Clinton, MA – 7:30 pm – LuckyProWrestling.com

Sat, Oct 14 – New England Championship Wrestling – Americal Civic Center, 467 Main ST, Wakefield, MA – 7 pm - facebook.com/necwwrestling

Sat, Oct 14 – Pro Wrestling All-Stars of Detrioit – Rocky’s Pub, 12850 Sibley RD, Riverview, MI – 7 pm - facebook.com/PWASDETROIT

Sat, Oct 14 – Minnesota Indpenedent Wrestling – Chanhassen American Legion Post 580, 290 Lake DR E, Chanhassen, MN – 8 pm - facebook.com/groups/150580712706/

Sat, Oct 14 – Diamond Championship Wrestling – American Legion Post, 701 Green Meadow RD, Bay Saint Louis, MS – 6 pm - facebook.com/DCW2017

Sat, Oct 14 – Central States Championship Wrestling – Newburg High School New Gym, 701 Wolf Pride DR, Newburg, MO – 6 pm - facebook.com/nwaccw

Sat, Oct 14 – Glory Pro – Chesterfield Ampitheater, 631 Veterans Place DR, Chesterfield, MO – 12 pm - facebook.com/glorypro2017

Sat, Oct 14 – MMWA – South Broadway Athletic Club, 2301 S 7th ST, St. Louis, MO – 8 pm - saintlouiswrestling.com

Sat, Oct 14 – APW – 1000 Fairgrounds RD, Winnamucca, NV – 7 pm - facebook.com/apwnv

Sat, Oct 14 – Capitol Wrestling – 301 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/capitolwrestling

Sat, Oct 14 – Combat Zone Wrestling – Rastelli Complex, 1855 Hurffville RD, Sewell, NJ – 8 pm - facebook.com/officialczw

Sat, Oct 14 – Monster Factory – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/The-World-Famous-Monster-Factory

Sat, Oct 14 – Superstars of Wrestling – American Legion Riders, Post 232, 499 N Main ST, Barnegat, NJ – 8 pm - facebook.com/SWFLIVE

Sat, Oct 14 – United Wrestling Coalition – Kelly’s Banquet Hall, 14 Railroad Ave, Wrightstown, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/real.newjersey

Sat, Oct 14 – Evolve – La Boom, 56-15 Northern Blvd, Woodside, NY – 6 pm

Sat, Oct 14 – Fight The World – La Boom, 56-15 Northern Blvd, Woodside, NY – 2:30 pm - ftw-wrestling.com

Sat, Oct 14 – Upstate Professional Wrestling – Pineapple Jacks, 507 Spencerport RD, Gates, NY – 4 pm - facebook.com/upstateprowrestling

Sat, Oct 14 – WrestlePro – 9511 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/wrestlepro

Sat, Oct 14 – Impact Pro Wrestling New Zealand – Mt. Eden War Memorial Hall, 487 Dominion RD, Balmoral, Auckland, New Zealand – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactProwrestlingNZ

Sat, Oct 14 – Carolina Championship Wrestling – Sloan Lake Community Church, 10255 Old Concord RD, China Grove, NC – 5 pm - facebook.com/CCW-Carolina-Championship-Wrestling-1090909374278830

Sat, Oct 14 – CWF Mid-Atlantic – Mid-Atlantic Sportatorium, 1001 Springwood Ave, Gibsonville, NC – 7 pm - facebook.com/cwfmidatlantic

Sat, Oct 14 – Nueva Revelacion de Lucha Libre – Be A Sport, LLC, 309 Etta LA, Thomasville, NC – 7 pm - facebook.com/NRLL.NC

Sat, Oct 14 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Oct 14 – Innovative Hybrid Wrestling – Ecole Acadienne de Truro, 50 Aberdeen Rue, Truro, Nova Scotia – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/IHWwrestling

Sat, Oct 14 – American States Wrestling Alliance – Malabar Gym, 205 W Cook RD, Mansfield, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/ASWAfanzone

Sat, Oct 14 – IWA – 110 S Main ST, New Holland, OH – 8 pm - facebook.com/IWAProWrestling

Sat, Oct 14 – Ohio Championship Wrestling – Rock of Canal Fulton Gym and Activity Center, 709 Elm Ridge Ave, Canal Fulton, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/OhioChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Oct 14 – Ring of Honor – Express Live, Columbus, OH – 3 pm - facebook.com/ringofhonor

Sat, Oct 14 – Savage Anarchy Wrestling – SAW Castle (Marion Cadet Hall), Marion, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/SAW-Savage-Anarchy-Wrestling-1033208333360910

Sat, Oct 14 – Impact Zone Wrestling – 1009 SW F Ave, Lawton, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactZoneWrestling

Sat, Oct 14 – Wrestling for a Cause – Claremore Community Center, 2301 N Sioux Ave, Claremore, OK – 3:30 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingForACause

Sat, Oct 14 – Barrie Wrestling – 49 Ferris Ln, Barrie, ON – 5 pm - facebook.com/BarrieWrestling

Sat, Oct 14 – Border City Wrestling – St. Clair College SportPlex, 2000 Talbot RD W, Windsor, ON – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/bordercitywrestling

Sat, Oct 14 – Live Pro Wrestling – RCAF Assn 433 Wing, 164 Argyle ST S, Renfrew, ON – 7 pm

Sat, Oct 14 – NXW – CWF Training Facility, 20 Hartzel RD, St. Catharines, ON – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/xcitewrestling

Sat, Oct 14 – Queen Street Entertainment – RCAF Association 433 Wing, 164 Argyle ST S, Renfrew, ON – 7 pm

Sat, Oct 14 – Apex – A1 Wheels and Deals, 5676 US 15, Montgomery, PA - facebook.com/apexwrestling1

Sat, Oct 14 – Excellence Professional Wrestling – Forrest Lodge VFW, 2118 Old Bethlehem Pike, Sellersville, PA – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/Excellence-Professional-Wrestling-176481609218547

Sat, Oct 14 – Grand Slam Wrestling – 1 Maxson Drive, Old Forge, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/grandslamwrestlingpa

Sat, Oct 14 – International Wrestling Cartel – Court Time Sports Center, 95 Enterprise ST, Elizabeth, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/iwcwrestling

Sat, Oct 14 – Keystone Championship Wrestling – Edward Bacon Rec Center, 1022 Ridge Ave, Darby, PA – 6 pm - facebook.com/kcwkeystonechampionshipwrestlingllc

Sat, Oct 14 – Pro Wrestling Rampage – Saga Club, 3828 Washington Ave, Erie, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingRampage

Sat, Oct 14 – Super Star Wrestling – Scotland Community Center, 3832 Scotland Main ST, Chambersburg, PA – 5 pm - facebook.com/sswrestling

Sat, Oct 14 – Drummondville Championship Wrestling – 125 Rue De L’Eglise, Roxton, Falls, QC – 8 pm

Sat, Oct 14 – Sherbrooke Championship Wrestling – Bishop’s University, 2600 COllege ST, Sherbrooke, QC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/luttescw

Sat, Oct 14 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Oct 14 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Oct 14 – Innovate – Kingspot Civic Auditorium, 1550 Fort Henry DR, Kingsport, TN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/InnovateWrestling

Sat, Oct 14 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Oct 14 – Overdrive Pro Wrestling – 500 Wedgewood Ave, Nashville, TN – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/Overdrive-PRO-Wrestling-1313553678763850

Sat, Oct 14 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Oct 14 – SPWA Championship Wrestling – 11071 Hwy 57 W, Pocahontas, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/ramertn

Sat, Oct 14 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Oct 14 – Branded Outlaw Wrestling – Hooligan’s Bar and Grill, 13920 N IH 35, Live Oak, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/Branded-Outlaw-Wrestling-1787565808147942

Sat, Oct 14 – Imperial Wrestling Revolution – Bell County Expo Center, 301 W Loop 121, Belton, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/Imperialwrestlingrevolution

Sat, Oct 14 – Main Event Pro Wrestling – Henderson Civic Center, 1500 Lake Forest Parkway, Henderson, TX – 5 pm - facebook.com/OfficialMEPW

Sat, Oct 14 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Oct 14 – NWA Wrecking Ball Wrestling – The Venue80 of Forney, 123 E US Highway 80, Forney, TX – 6 pm - facebook.com/WBWAmerica

Sat, Oct 14 – North American Wrestling Allegiance – KJT Society #35, 1216 S Paris ST, Ennis, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/nawadallas

Sat, Oct 14 – Rampage Wrestling – Nightmare on 19th ST, 602 E 19th ST, Lubbock, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/Rampagewrestling

Sat, Oct 14 – SOAR Championship Wrestling – Elks Lodge #71, 8550 Lullwater DR, Dallas, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/soarcw

Sat, Oct 14 – Texas Wrestling Federation – JB Wells Multi-Purpose Show Barn, 2301 CR 197, Gonzales, TX – M&G 5 pm, Event 7:30 pm - facebook.com/TWFONLINE

Sat, Oct 14 – Xtreme Cruces Wrestling – 1220 Barranca DR, Suite 5A, El Paso, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/XcwInElPaso

Sat, Oct 14 – Ironfist Wrestling – ?, ?, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/pages/Ironfist-Wrestling/241388815891287

Sat, Oct 14 – AIWF England/HCW – Subscription Rooms, Stroud, UK - facebook.com/HcwProWrestlingAllNewPage

Sat, Oct 14 – British Wrestling Entertainment – North Bridge Leisure Centre, North Bridge, HX3 6TE Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/BWEwrestling

Sat, Oct 14 – Full House Wrestling – Queen Katherine Academy, Peterborough, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/PGSM.Wrestling

Sat, Oct 14 – LDN – Guildford County Hall, Farnham RD, Guildford, UK – 6:30 pm – LDNwrestling.com

Sat, Oct 14 – Premier British Wrestling – Airdie Town Hall, Stirling ST, ML6 0AS Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/pbwwrestling

Sat, Oct 14 – Torquay Wrestling – So-Fly, Great Parks Community Centre, Queen Elizabeth Drive, Paignton, TQ3 3YS Paignton, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/torquaywrestling

Sat, Oct 14 – United Pro Wrestling (Benefit for Teddy Bear Support Group) – The Fishermans Hall, Pringle ST, AB56 1 Buckie, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/UPWONLINE

Sat, Oct 14 – Welsh Wrestling – Neuadd Tysul Hall, New Road, SA44 4QL Llandyssul, Carmarthenshire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Sat, Oct 14 – Awesome Wrestling Entertainment – Waynesboro High School, 1200 W Main ST, Waynesboro, VA – 5 pm - facebook.com/officialawe

Sat, Oct 14 – All Star Wrestling – Madison Civic Center, 261 Washington Ave, Madison, WV – 7 pm - facebook.com/allstarwrestlingwv

Sat, Oct 14 – Appalachian Wrestling Alliance – Ellamore VFD, 9797 Old Elkins RD, Ellamore, WV – 7 pm - facebook.com/WRESTLINGAWA

Sat, Oct 14 – World Domination Wrestling – Rankin Physical Therapy and Fitness Center, 23 Fitness LN, Berkeley Springs, WV – 1:30 pm - facebook.com/worlddominationwrestlingalliance

Sat, Oct 14 – 4th Wall Wrestling – Saint Thomas More High School, 2601 E Morgan Ave, Milwaukee, WI – 6 pm - facebook.com/4thWallWrestling

Sat, Oct 14 – River City Championship Wrestling – Codgers, 310 Depot ST, Chaseburg, WI – 3 pm - facebook.com/RiverCityCW

Sun, Oct 15 – Sun, Jul 16 – Tapout Wrestling – Central Bar, Camberley Working Mens Club, GU15 3SD Camberley, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/tapoutwrestling

Sun, Oct 15 – Best of the West – Veterans Memorial District, 609 W Center Ave, Visalia, CA – 6 pm - facebook.com/BOTWest

Sun, Oct 15 – Lucha Libre Mexicana – 1427 N Hacienda Blvd, La Puente, CA – 6:30 pm

Sun, Oct 15 – Supreme Pro Wrestling – 6200 McMahon DR, Sacramento, CA – 5 pm - facebook.com/supremeprowrestling|

Sun, Oct 15 – Mundial de Lucha Libre – Imperium Event Center, 3051 W 74th Ave, Westminster, CO

Sun, Oct 15 – Evolve – 67 Hudston ST, East Haven, CT – 6 pm

Sun, Oct 15 – Paraside Alley Professional Wrestling – Joseph Melillo Middle School, 67 Hudson ST, East Haven, CT – 6 pm - facebook.com/PAPWOfficial

Sun, Oct 15 – APC Catch – Studio Jenny, 1 Avenue Jenny, 92000 Nanterre, France – 5 pm - facebook.com/apccatch

Sun, Oct 15 – Westwide Xtreme Wrestling – Hellraiser Leipzig, Werkstattenstrabe 4, Leipzip, Germany – 5 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Sun, Oct 15 – Glory Pro – Spaulding Club, 405 E 4th ST, Alton, IL – 3 pm - facebook.com/GloryPro2017

Sun, Oct 15 – Wrestling Over Everything – Swansea Improvement Association, 301 Service ST, Belleville, IL – 5 pm - facebook.com/WRESTLINGOVEREVERTHING

Sun, Oct 15 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, Oct 15 – Total Action Zone – Sand Hills Event Center, 4601 N Plum, Hoisington, KS – 5 pm - facebook.com/Tazwrestling

Sun, Oct 15 – Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling – The Imperial House, 34701 Groesbeck Hwy, Clintown Township, MI – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/DetroitXICW

Sun, Oct 15 – Gateway Elite Wrestling – MCB Thrift Store, 2713 N Kansas Expy, Springfield, MO – 5 pm - facebook.com/TheGatewayElite

Sun, Oct 15 – Bulldozer’s Bash (Benefit for Matt Tremont) – Kevin Hogan Memorial Hall, 1041 Glassboro RD, Williamstown, NJ – 2 pm

Sun, Oct 15 – ViolenceXSuffering – VXS, 106 Bergen Ave, Ridgefield Park, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/vxswrestling

Sun, Oct 15 – Fire Star Pro Wrestling – 517 Medley ST, Greensboro, NC – 5 pm - facebook.com/firestarpro

Sun, Oct 15 – Wrestling & Respect – Lima Memorial Hall, 7 Town Square, Lima, OH – 3 pm - facebook.com/WARWrestling

Sun, Oct 15 – Mid South Wrestling Alliance – 7000 Crossroads Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK – 3 pm - facebook.com/Mid-South-Wrestling-Alliance-by-RITC-Productions-264287253724201

Sun, Oct 15 – Absolute Wrestling Entertainment – 1180 Barton ST E, Hamilton, ON – 3 pm

Sun, Oct 15 – Destiny – Don Kolov Arena, 4880 Tomken RD< Mississauga, ON – 7:30 pm – DestinyWorldWrestling.com

Sun, Oct 15 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Oct 15 – Classic Championship Wrestling – West Short Elks Lodge #2257, 107 B Saint Johns RD, Camp Hill, PA – 3 pm - facebook.com/Classic-Championship-Wrestling-164672283545358

Sun, Oct 15 – World Wrestling League – Coliseo Pedrin Zorrilla, Roosevelt Ave, Hato Rey, San Juan, Puerto Rico – 4:30 pm - facebook.com/wwlmundial

Sun, Oct 15 – Live Pro Wrestling – Black Box Theater, 95 Empire ST, Providence, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/liveprovwrestling

Sun, Oct 15 – Glasgow Pro Wrestling Asylum – 210 Kennedy ST, G4 0 Glasgow, Scotland – 11 am - facebook.com/GlasgowProWrestlingAsylum

Sun, Oct 15 – Insane Championship Wrestling – The Potterrow, Bristo Square, EH8 9AL Edinburgh, Scotland – 7 pm - facebook.com/InsaneWrestling

Sun, Oct 15 – School of Morton – 2085 Chuckey Hwy, Chuckey, TN – 5 pm - facebook.com/schoolofmorton

Sun, Oct 15 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Lone Star Saloon, 2429 Milam ST, Uvalde, TX – 5 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Sun, Oct 15 – AIWF England/HCW – HCW WrestleDome, Wolverley SSC, Wolverley, UK – 1 pm - facebook.com/HcwProWrestlingAllNewPage

Sun, Oct 15 – AIWF England/HCW – Wolveryley Sports and Social Club, Shatterford Lane, DY11 5TN Wolverley, UK – 1:30 pm - facebook.com/HcwProWrestlingAllNewPage

Sun, Oct 15 – Aspire Wrestling Alliance – Bramblebrook Community Centre, Stockbrook ST, DE22 3WP Derby, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/aspirewrestlingalliance

Sun, Oct 15 – Dragon Pro – Rodney Parade, Newport, UK - facebook.com/DragonProWrestling

Sun, Oct 15 – International Pro Wrestling: United Kingdom – Angel Centre Tonbridge, Avenue le Puy, TN9 1 Tonbridge, Kent, UK – 4:30 pm - facebook.com/fightnationuk

Sun, Oct 15 – Revolution Pro Wrestling – Tramshed Cardiff, Clare RD, CF11 6QP Cardiff, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/RevolutionProWrestling

Sun, OCt 15 – Sacrifice Pro Wrestling – Cedars Upper School, Mentmore RD, Lu7 2AR Leighton Buzzard, UK – 4 pm - facebook.com/SacrificePro

Sun, Oct 15 – Wrestling In Hinckley – Greene King Stadium, Leicester RD, LE10 3DR Hinckley, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingInHinckley

Sun, Oct 15 – IWWA Championship Wrestling – Union Junior High, Marshall ST, Benwood, WV – 1:30 pm - facebook.com/IWWAProWrestling

Wed, Oct 18 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Oct 18 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd, Manhattan, KS – 9 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Wed, Oct 18 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Oct 18 – CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – New CZW Arena at Rastelli’s Complex, 1855 Hurffville RD, Sewell, NJ – 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, Oct 18 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Thu, Oct 19 – RCW – Royal Canadian Legion Branch #10, 230 2nd Ave, Strathmore, AB – 7 pm

Thu, Oct 19 – Fighting Evolution Wrestling – Coral Springs High School, 7201 W Sample RD, Coral Springs, FL – 7 pm

Thu, Oct 19 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Oct 19 – Appalachian Mountain Wrestling – BeechFork Community and Wellness Center, 2761 Highway 421, Helton, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/appalachianmountainwrestling

Thu, Oct 19 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – 129 E Washington ST, Kearney, MO – 8 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Fri, Oct 20 – Fearless Championship Wrestling – North Alabama Fairgrounds, Muscle Shoals, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Fearlesswrestling

Fri, Oct 20 – Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Oct 20 – RCW – Royal Canadian Legion #1, 116 7 Avenue SE, Calgary, AB – 7:30 pm

Fri, Oct 20 – Invasion Championship Wrestling – Rutland Centennial Hall, Kelowna, BC

Fri, Oct 20 – Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT – 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Oct 20 – Atomic Wrestling Entertainment – Cocoa Sports Center, 500 Friday RD, Cocoa, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/AtomicWrestlingEntertainment

Fri, Oct 20 – Federated Wrestling/Pro Wrestlng Ego/United State Wrestling Alliance – Snyder Armory, 9900 Normandy Blvd, Jackonsville, FL – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/USWAJax

Fri, Oct 20 – Manor Pro Wrestling – Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee, FL – ManorProWrestling.com

Fri, Oct 20 – Shine Wrestling – Orpheum, Ybor City, FL – 9 pm

Fri, Oct 20 – All Star Wrestling Network – AWN WrestlePlex, 1361 Peach Pkwy, Fort Valley, GA – 8 pm - allstarwrestlingnetwork.com

Fri, Oct 20 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Oct 20 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Oct 20 – Westwide Xtreme Wrestling – Stadthalle Vennehof, Am Vennehof 1, Borken, Germany – 8 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Fri, Oct 20 – EHF – Palmer Center, Lakeville, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/EHFEntertainment

Fri, Oct 20 – New Wave Pro Wrestling – 1439 Ash ST, Terre Haute, IN – 5 pm - facebook.com/NewWavePro

Fri, Oct 20 – Pro Wrestling King – Palmer Center, Lakeville, IN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/PWKProWrestlingKING

Fri, Oct 20 – World’s Finest Wrestling – 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/Wfwrestlingindiana

Fri, Oct 20 – New Wave Pro Wrestling – 1439 Ash ST, Terre Haute, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/NewWavePro

Fri, Oct 20 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena

Fri, Oct 20 – NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling

Fri, Oct 20 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623

Fri, Oct 20 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Oct 20 – NWL – 301 N Woodbine RD, St. Joseph, MO – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWLKC

Fri, Oct 20 – Innovative Hybrid Wrestling – Moncton Lions Club, 55 Mark Ave, Moncton, New Brunswick – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/IHWwrestling

Fri, Oct 20 – Hardcore Hustle Organization – Old Time Wrestling/Kevin Hogan Arena, 1041 Glassboro RD, Bldg C, Suite 1, Monroe Business Center, Williamstown, NJ – 8 pm - facebook.com/HardcoreHustleOrg

Fri, Oct 20 – Monster Factory – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/The-World-Famous-Monster-Factory

Fri, Oct 20 – Five Borough Wrestling – 5601 Avenue N, Brooklyn, NY – 8 pm - facebook.com/fiveboroughwres

Fri, Oct 20 – Premier Wrestling Federation – Hashimoto Hall, 400 Hubert Blvd, Hubert, NC – 7:30 pm – ProWrestlingPWF.com

Fri, Oct 20 – Pro Wrestling Eclipse – Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43, 471 Simcoe ST S, Oshawa, ON – 6 pm - facebook.com/Pro-Wrestling-Eclipse-633966616641335

Fri, Oct 20 – Ring of Honor – 2300 Arena, 2300 S Swanson ST, Philadelphia, PA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/ringofhonor

Fri, Oct 20 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm

Fri, Oct 20 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Oct 20 – Resolute – National Guard Armory, 144 Sparta DR, Crossville, TN – 6 pm - facebook.com/ResoluteWrestling

Fri, Oct 20 – Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Oct 20 – NWA Wrestling Revolution – Cine El Rey, 311 S 17th ST, McAllen, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/WRSTX

Fri, Oct 20 – New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Oct 20 – Texoma Pro – The Sherman Elks Lodge BPOE 2280, 1713 East FM 1417, Sherman, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/TexomaProWrestling

Fri, Oct 20 – Attack! Pro Wrestling – Frog and Fiddle, 313-315 High ST, GL50 3HW Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, UK – 8 pm - facebook.com/ATTACKProWrestling

Fri, Oct 20 – House of Pain – Rainworth Welfare Social Club, Kirklington RD, NG21 0JY Rainworth, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Fri, Oct 20 – LDN – Venue Cymru, The Promenade, Llandundo, UK – 7 pm – LDNwrestling.com

Fri, Oct 20 – Ultimate Pro Wrestling – The Riviera Hotel, Bowleaze Coveway, DT3 6PR Weymouth, Dorset, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/UltimateProWrestling

Fri, Oct 20 – Welsh Wrestling – Lyric Theatre, King ST, SA31 1BD Carmarthen, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Fri, Oct 20 – Eastern Panhandle Professional Wrestling – Middleway Volunteer Fire Company, 110 Darkhill RD, Middleway, WV – 7 pm - facebook.com/wveppw

Fri, Oct 20 – Renegade Pro Wrestling Alliance – Dead Zone Haunted Experience, 426 Beauregard ST, Charleston, WV – 6 pm - facebook.com/RPWAwv

Fri, Oct 20 – Brew City Wrestling – KC West Allis, 1800 S 92nd ST, West Allis, WI – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/BrewCityWrestling1

Sat, Oct 21 – Empire Wrestling Federation – San Bernardino Airport, San Bernardino, CA – 3:30 pm – EmpireWrestlingFederation.com

Sat, Oct 21 – AIWF Southern Legacy Wrestling – Lafayette Recreation Center, Lafayette, AL - slwrevolution.com

Sat, Oct 21 – Fearless Championship Wrestling – 900 2nd ST, Haleyville, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Fearlesswrestling

Sat, Oct 21 – Rockey City Championship Wrestling – 14981 Hwy 231/431 (Behind Cosmos Gym), Hazel Green, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Rocketcitychampionshipwrestling

Sat, Oct 21 – Canuck Pro Wrestling – Highland Park Community Association, 3716 2 ST W, Calgary, AB – 2 & 8 pm - facebook.com/CanuckPro

Sat, Oct 21 – Real Canadian Wrestling – Steele Heights Community League, 5825 140 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/groups/realcanadianwrestling

Sat, Oct 21 – WarZone Wrestling – Wellington Secondary College, 91 Police RD, Mulgrave, Australia – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/warzonewrestlingau

Sat, Oct 21 – Ultimate Kombat Wrestling Association – Volxhaus Weiz, Birkfelderstrasse, Weiz, Austria – 6 pm - facebook.com/UltimateKomabatWrestlingAssociation

Sat, Oct 21 – Invasion Championship Wrestling – Rec Centre, Vernon, BC

Sat, Oct 21 – Cen-Cal Professional Wrestling – The Graduate, 990 Industrial Way, San Luis Obispo, CA – 3 pm - facebook.com/CenCalPro

Sat, Oct 21 – Pro Wrestling Revolution – St. James Park, North Second ST, San Jose, CA – 11 am - facebook.com/PWRevolution

Sat, Oct 21 – Total Wrestling Federation – Historic Colonial Theatre, 3522 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/thetwf

Sat, Oct 21 – Power Pro Wrestling – Ellendale Fire Company, 302 Main ST, Ellendale, DE – 6 pm - facebook.com/POWERPROWRESTLING1

Sat, Oct 21 – Champ7 Pro Wrestling – 8275 Moncrief Dinsmore RD, Jacksonville, FL – 11 am - facebook.com/Champ7prowrestling

Sat, Oct 21 – Ignite – Walking Tree Brewery, 3209 Dodger RD, Vero Beach, FL – 12 pm - facebook.com/IGNITEWrestling

Sat, Oct 21 – World Xtreme Wrestling – Minneola Recreation Center, 800 N. Highway 27, Minneola, FL – 6:30 pm – WXWwrestling.com

Sat, Oct 21 – All Pro Championship Wrestling – National Guard Armory, 6784 Church ST, Douglasville, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/allprochampionshipwrestling

Sat, Oct 21 – NWA Southeastern Wrestling Association – Pavo Peacock Center, Pavo, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/pages/Southeastern-Wrestling-Association/330697750444463

Sat, Oct 21 – Deutsche Wrestling Allianz – Markthalle Delmenhorst, Rathausplatz 2, 27749 Delmenhorst, Germany – 4 pm - facebook.com/deutschewrestlingallianz

Sat, Oct 21 – Westwide Xtreme Wrestling – Forum Bielefeld, Meller Strasse 2, Bielefeld, Germany – 6 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Sat, Oct 21 – WrestlingKULT – Kulttempel Oberhausen, Mulheimer Strabe 24, Oberhausen, Germany – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingKULT

Sat, Oct 21 – Chicago Style Wrestling – Edison Park Inn, 6715 N Olmsted Ave, Chicago, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ChicagoStyleWrestling

Sat, Oct 21 – Proving Ground Pro – TS VFW Post #1306, 8354 Illinois Route 127, Taylor Springs, IL – 7:05 pm - facebook.com/PGPwrestling

Sat, Oct 21 – Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling – East Carondelet Community Center, 832 State ST, East Carondelet, IL – 8 pm - sicw.org

Sat, Oct 21 – Zero1 USA – Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Ave, Mattoon, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/zero1supreme

Sat, Oct 21 – AACW – Front Row Live, Inc., 1833 S Plate ST, Kokomo, IN – 7 pm

Sat, Oct 21 – Black Label Pro – On the Square Sprots Academy, 105 N Court ST, Crown Point, IN - facebook.com/BlackLabelProWrestling

Sat, Oct 21 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme

Sat, Oct 21 – Tri-State Wrestling – Eagles Lodge, 1325 Willow ST, Vincennes, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/TSWUnleashed

Sat, Oct 21 – White River Wrestling – Pinheads Entertainment Center, 13825 Britton Park RD, Fishers, IN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/whiteriverwrestling

Sat, Oct 21 – SCW – Walcott Coliseum, 116 E Bryant ST, Walcott, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/scwpro

Sat, Oct 21 – Liberty States Wrestling – John E. McCarty, 76 Lake ST, Peabody, MA – 7 pm - facebook.com/libertystateswrestling

Sat, Oct 21 – Pioneer Valley Pro Wrestling – American Legion, 162 Russell ST, Hadley, MA – 7 pm - facebook.com/PioneerValleyPro

Sat, Oct 21 – Showcase Pro Wrestling – Taunton VFW, 82 Ingell ST, Taunton, MA – 7:05 pm - facebook.com/spwrestling

Sat, Oct 21 – Truly Independent Wrestling – TIW Arena, Lanesborough, MA – 6 pm - facebook.com/TrulyIndependentWrestling

Sat, Oct 21 – Takedown Wrestling Alliance – The Wayne-Westland Salvation Army, 2300 S Venoy RD, Westland, MI – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/TakedownWrestligAlliance

Sat, Oct 21 – Eldon Community Center, 309 E 2nd ST, Eldon, MO – 7 pm - facebook.com/NewBreedMO

Sat, Oct 21 – APW – Edward C. Reed High School, 1350 Baring Blvd, Sparks, NV – 7 pm - facebook.com/apwnv

Sat, Oct 21 – Innovative Hybrid Wrestling – Campbellton Lions Bowling Center, 4 Ramsey ST, Campbellton, New Brunswick – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/IHWwrestling

Sat, Oct 21 – Jersey All Pro Wrestling – Rahway Recreation Center, 3 City Hall Plaza, Rahway, NJ – 7:45 pm - facebook.com/japwrestling

Sat, Oct 21 – Jersey Premier Championship Wrestling – Eakfest Day, Brick Township, NJ – 3 pm - facebook.com/ProWArena

Sat, Oct 21 – Lucky Pro Wrestling – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 390 Forsgate DR, Monroe, NJ – 9 am - facebook.com/LuckyProWrestling

Sat, Oct 21 – WrestlePro – 172 Freneau Ave, Matawan, NJ – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/wrestlepro

Sat, Oct 21 – House of Glory – NYC Arena, 91-12 144th PL, Jamaica, NY – 8 pm - facebook.com/HouseOfGloryWrestlingSchool

Sat, Oct 21 – New York Wrestling Connection – 435 Brook Ave Unit 13, Deer Park, NY – 7 pm – NYWCwrestling.com

Sat, Oct 21 – Destiny Wrestling – Westside Community Center, 1250 Isleta Blvd SW, Albuquerque, NM – 7 pm - facebook.com/dwowrestling

Sat, Oct 21 – Hughes Academy – Kelston Intermediate School, Kelston, Auckland, New Zealand - hughesacademy.co.nz

Sat, Oct 21 – Pro Wrestling Xperience – Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4551 Old Airport RD, Concord, NC – 7 pm - facebook.com/pwxwrestling

Sat, Oct 21 – Ring Wars Carolina – Lumberton Indoor Flea Market, 612 E 2nd ST, Lumberton NC – 7 pm - facebook.com/RingWarsCarolina

Sat, Oct 21 – Shockwave – Havelock Rec Center, Havelock, NC – 7 pm

Sat, Oct 21 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Oct 21 – UPWA – National Guard Armory, 2221 Carolina Beach RD, Wilmington, NC – 7 pm - facebook.com/UPWA-Pro-Wrestling-167867653274760

Sat, Oct 21 – Mid Ohio Wrestling – Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 4275 Lincoln Way W, Massillon, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/Mid-Ohio-Wrestling-174312449321673

Sat, Oct 21 – New Era of Wrestling – 1900 Carlton RD, Parma, OH – 6 pm

Sat, Oct 21 – Premier Championship Wrestling – Turner’s Hall, 7325 Guthrie Ave, Cleveland, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/premierchampionshipwrestling

Sat, Oct 21 – X-treme Wrestling Entertainment – Hocking College Student Center, 3301 Hocking Parkway DR, Nelsonville, OH – 8 pm - facebook.com/XWEWrestlingOhio

Sat, Oct 21 – Imperial Wrestling Revolution – FireLake Arena, 18145 Old Rangeline RD, Shawnee, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/Imperialwrestlingrevolution

Sat, Oct 21 – Battle Arts – Wilmer Heights Event Centre, 963 Pharmacy Ave, Toronto, ON – 6 pm - battleartswrestling.com

Sat, Oct 21 – Crossfire Wrestling – 1100 Niagara ST N, Welland, ON – 4 pm - crossfirewrestling.com

Sat, Oct 21 – CRW – Field Strip Fitness, 1115 Cochrans Mill RD, Pleasant Hills, PA

Sat, Oct 21 – Live Pro Wrestling – Field Strip Fitness, 1115 Cochrans Mill RD, Pleasant Hill, PA – 7 pm

Sat, Oct 21 – Phoenix Pro Wrestling – Bulldog Arena, LLC, 420 Main ST, Johnstown, PA – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/PhoenixProfessionalWrestling

Sat, Oct 21 – Pro Wrestling Empire – Zembo Shrine Building, 2801 N 3rd ST Suite 2, Harrisburg, PA – 4:30 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingEmpirePA

Sat, Oct 21 – PPW – YWCA, 75 S Church ST, Hazleton, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/PPWWrestling

Sat, Oct 21 – Susquehanna Wrestling Organization – Community Fire Company, 35 Main St, Seven Valleys, PA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/swoprowrestling

Sat, Oct 21 – Xtreme Zone Wrestling – 60 rue Jacque-Cartier, Sorel, QC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/xtremezonewrestling

Sat, Oct 21 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Oct 21 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga

Sat, Oct 21 – Evolution Championship Wrestling – Carver Rec Center, 322 W Watauga Ave, Johnson City, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/EvolutionChampionshipwrestling

Sat, Oct 21 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Oct 21 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Oct 21 – Southern Pride Championship Wrestling – 157 Myers LN, Building 205, La Follette, TN – 4 pm - facebook.com/SPCWLafollette

Sat, Oct 21 – SPWA Championship Wrestling – 11071 Hwy 57 W, Pocahontas, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/ramertn

Sat, Oct 21 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Oct 21 – League of Lions Wrestling – D-Rocks Gym, 315 Pope ST, Marshall, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/leagueoflionswrestling

Sat, Oct 21 – Metroplex Wrestling – 510 Harwood RD, Bedford, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/MPXWrestling

Sat, Oct 21 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Oct 21 – WrestleCircus – Travis County Expo Center, Austin, TX – 6 pm - facebook.com/WrestleCircus/

Sat, Oct 21 – ? (Benefit for Scott Renwick) – 9th W Lothian Scout Group – Murieston Scout Hall, Bankton Walk, EH54 9LE Livingston, West Lothian, UK – 6 pm

Sat, Oct 21 – 4 Front Wrestling – Swindon Meca, Regent Circus, SN1 1PR Swindon, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/Official4FW

Sat, Oct 21 – Evolution Wrestling – Stratford Park Leisure Centre, Stratford RD, GL5 4AF Stroug, Gloucestershire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/evowrestling

Sat, Oct 21 – Fight Nation – Causeway School, Larkspur DR, BN23 8 Eastbourne, East Sussex, UK – 5:30 and 6:30 pm - facebook.com/fightnationuk

Sat, Oct 21 – House of Pain – Beeston Youth and Community Centre, West End Beeston, NG9 1GL Nottingham, UK – 4 and 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Sat, Oct 21 – Insane Championship Wrestling – Plug, 14-16 Matilda ST, S1 4 Sheffield, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/InsaneWrestling

Sat, Oct 21 – International Pro Wrestling: United Kingdom – Causeway School, Larkspur DR, BN23 8EJ Eastbourne, East Sussex, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/fightnationuk

Sat, Oct 21 – Ironfist Wrestling – Bengeworth Club, 18 Coronation ST, WR11 3DA Evesham, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/pages/Ironfist-Wrestling/241388815891287

Sat, Oct 21 – LDN – Spelthorne Leisure Centre, Knowle Green, Staines, UK – 7 pm – LDNwrestling.com

Sat, Oct 21 – Leicester Championship Wrestling – West End Working Mens Club, Braunstone Ave, Leicester, UK – 6:30 pm - lcwrestling.co.uk

Sat, Oct 21 – Rebel Championship Wrestling – ATIK Gloucester, 141 Eastgate ST, GL1 1QB Gloucester, Gloucestershire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/RebelChampionshipWrestlingUK

facebook.com/truegritwrestling1 Sat, Oct 21 – True Grit Wrestling – Fibbers, 3 Toft Green, 701 6JT York, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/GrappleWrestling

Sat, Oct 21 – Eastern Townships Wrestling Association – Newport Municipal Building, Newport, VT – 7 pm - facebook.com/ETWA.PRO.WRESTLING

Sat, Oct 21 – ACW – The Press Box, 251 Forest Ave, Fond du Lac, WI – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/acwwisconsin

Sat, Oct 21 – MIAW – Papa Luigi’s II, 1919 12th Ave, South Milwaukee, WI – 6:30 pm

Sat, Oct 21 – Wisconsin Professional Wrestling – Baba Louies, 419 Main Ave, De Pere, WI – 8 pm - facebook.com/wisconsinprowrestling

Sun, Oct 22 – Empire Wrestling Federation – San Bernardino Airport, San Bernardino, CA – 3 pm – EmpireWrestlingFederation.com

Sun, Oct 22 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, Oct 22 – Mid-West Championship International Wrestling Association – Winslow Community Center, 411 E Porter ST, Winslow, IN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/MCIWMid-West-Championship-International-Wrestling-Association-156279057765862

Sun, Oct 22 – FIGHT – Montgomery Community Media, 7548 Standish PL, Rockville, MD – 12 pm - facebook.com/fightprowrestling

Sun, Oct 22 – International Bigtime Wrestling – The Token Lounge, 28949 Joy RD, Westland, MI – 3 pm

Sun, Oct 22 – Michigan Wrestling Organization – Hubert-Fortiers-O’Grady VFW Post 345, 27345 Schoolcraft, Redford, MI – 3 pm - facebook.com/Michigan-Wrestling-Organization-294443287149

Sun, Oct 22 – Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling – The Ritz, 24300 Hoover RD, Warren, MI – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/DetroitXICW

Sun, Oct 22 – Ultimate Championship Pro Wrestling South – Marshall County Fairground, 1569 Highway 7N, Holly Springs, MS – 5 pm - facebook.com/UCPWS

Sun, Oct 22 – NWL – Joplin Memorial Hall, 212 W 8th ST, Joplin, MO – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWLKC

Sun, Oct 22 – Lucha Libre Promotion – 319 E 115th ST, New York, NY – 2 pm - facebook.com/LuchaLibrePromotions

Sun, Oct 22 – Fire Star Pro Wrestling – 517 Medley ST, Greensboro, NC – 5 pm - facebook.com/firestarpro

Sun, Oct 22 – Powerbomb Championship Wrestling – 2990 Tremainsville RD, Toledo, OH – 5 pm - facebook.com/PBWexcitement

Sun, Oct 22 – Courage Pro Wrestling – Holy Trinity Banquet Hall, 880 Barton ST E, Hamilton, ON – 5 pm - facebook.com/courageprowrestling

Sun, Oct 22 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Oct 22 – Northern Tier Wrestling – Towanda High School, Towanda, PA – 2 pm - facebook.com/northerntierwrestling

Sun, Oct 22 – Gala de Lutte – 150 Bout Perrot, L’ile Perrot, QC – 2 pm

Sun, Oct 22 – Rhode Island Championship Wrestling – The Chop Shop Part 2, 225 Conant ST, Pawtucket, RI – 6 pm - facebook.com/RhodeIslandChampionshipWrestling1

Sun, Oct 22 – Midwest All Pro – Icon Event Hall and Lounge, 402 N Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD – 4 pm - midwestallpro.com

Sun, Oct 22 – Next Generation Wrestling – Newport National Guard Armory, 7055 Armory RD, Newport, TN – 7:15 pm - facebook.com/NextGenTN

Sun, Oct 22 – Anarchy Championship Wrestling – Mohawk Austin, 912 Red River ST, Austin, TX – 5:35 pm - facebook.com/AnarchyChampionshipWrestling

Sun, Oct 22 – AIWF England/HCW – Droitwich WMC, Droitwich, UK - facebook.com/HcwProWrestlingAllNewPage

Sun, Oct 22 – CSF Professional Wrestling – Komedia Bath, 22-23 Westgate ST, BA1 1EP Bath, UK – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/csfprofessionalwrestling

Sun, Oct 22 – Insane Championship Wrestling – The Marble Factory, 74-78 Avon ST, BS2 0PX Bristol, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/InsaneWrestling

Sun, Oct 22 – Pro Wrestling Pride – Exeter Corn Exchange, Market ST, EX1 1BW Exeter, Devon, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingPrideuk

Sun, Oct 22 – Revolution Pro Wrestling – Leamington Assembly, Spencer ST, CV31 3NF Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/RevolutionProWrestling

Sun, Oct 22 – Tidal Wrestling – LO2 Academy Leeds, 55 Cookridge ST, LS2 5AW Leeds, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/tidalchampionshipwrestling

Sun, Oct 22 – WrestleForce – The Harlington, 236 Fleet RD, GU51 4BY Fleet, Hampshire, UK – 4 pm - facebook.com/pg/WrestleForceUK

Mon, Oct 23 – LDN – Haverhill Abbey Town Hall, Highbridge ST, Waltham Abbey, UK – 7 pm – LDNwrestling.com

Mon, Oct 23 – Revolution Pro Wrestling – Portsmouth Guildhall, PO1 2AB Portsmouth, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/RevolutionProWrestling

Tue, Oct 24 – LDN – Pheonix Theatre, Crewe RD, Castleford, UK – 7 pm – LDNwrestling.com

Wed, Oct 25-Thu, Oct 26 – Lucha va Voom – The Mayan Theatre, 1038 S Hill ST, Downtown Los Angeles, CA – 8 pm - luchavavoom.com

Wed, Oct 25 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Oct 25 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Smiley’s Pub and Beer Garden, 29 N 8th ST, Richmond, IN – 8 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Wed, Oct 25 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Oct 25 – CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – New CZW Arena at Rastelli’s Complex, 1855 Hurffville RD, Sewell, NJ – 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, Oct 25 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Wed, Oct 25 – Prestige Championship Wrestling – Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E Airport RD, Hermiston, OR – 7 pm - facebook.com/PCProWrestling

Wed, Oct 25 – LDN – Thurrock Civic Hall, Blackshots Lane, Grays, UK – 7 pm – LDNwrestling.com

Wed, Oct 25 – Welsh Wrestling – The Blake Theatre, Almshouse ST, NP25 3XP Monmouth, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Thu, Oct 26 – All Star Wrestling – Abbotsford Arts Centre, 2329 Crescent Way, Abbotsford, BC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/ASWCANADA

Thu, Oct 26 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Oct 26 – LDN – Princes Theatre, Station RD, Clacton on Sea, UK – 7 pm – LDNwrestling.com

Fri, Oct 27 – Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Oct 27 – All Star Wrestling – Cloverdale Fair Grounds, 6050 176 Sthmphpppi, Surrey, BC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/ASWCANADA

Fri, Oct 27 – Lucha va Voom – Riverside Municipal Auditorium, Riverside, CA – 7 pm - luchavavoom.com

Fri, Oct 27 – Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT – 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Oct 27 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Oct 27 – Georgia Independent Wrestling Alliance – National Guard Armory, 107 Hwy 49 West, Milledgeville, GA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/GIWAProWrestling

Fri, Oct 27 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Oct 27 – Freelance Underground – Baderbrau Brewery, 2515 S Wabash, Chicago, IL – 8:30 pm - facebook.com/FreelanceUnderground

Fri, Oct 27 – Zero1 USA – Lincoln’s Challenge Academy Fitness Gym, 118 Borman DR, Rantoul, IL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/zero1supreme

Fri, Oct 27 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, Oct 27 – 3XWrestling – American Legion Hispanic Post 731, 1511 S Union ST, Des Moines, IA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/3XWrestling

Fri, Oct 27 – NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Oct 27 – Chaotic Wrestling – Northern Essex Communty College, 100 Elliott ST, Haverhill, MA – 8 pm - chaoticwrestling.com

Fri, Oct 27 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Oct 27 – Prime Time Wrestling – Bloomington Event Center, 1114 American Blvd W, Bloomington, MN – 7 pm - facebook.com/primetimewrestlingmn

Fri, Oct 27 – Create-A-Pro – The Sports Arena, 620 Middle Country RD, St. James, NY – 8 pm – CreateAProWrestling.com

Fri, Oct 27 – NXW – CWF Training Facility, 20 Hartzel RD, St. Catharines, ON – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/xcitewrestling

Fri, Oct 27 – Superkick’D – The Great Hall’s Longboat Hall, 1087 Queen ST W, Toronto, ON – 8 pm - facebook.com/superkickd

Fri, Oct 27 – Prestige Championship Wrestling – Easterm Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E Airport RD, Hermiston, OR – 7 pm - facebook.com/PCProWrestling

Fri, Oct 27 – Hybrid Wrestling Association – Eddystone Lighthouse Hall, 1401 E 9th ST, Eddystone, PA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/hybridwrestlingassociation

Fri, Oct 27 – Project Wrestling – Sanctuary, 172 N Wyoming ST, Hazleton, PA – 8 pm - facebook.com/projectwrestlingofficial

Fri, Oct 27 – International Wrestling Cartel – Wheeling Island Hotel, 1 S Stone ST, Wheeling, WV – 7:30 pm

Fri, Oct 27 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm

Fri, Oct 27 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Oct 27 – Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Oct 27 – NWA Wrestling Revolution – Cine El Rey, 311 S 17th ST, McAllen, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/WRSTX

Fri, Oct 27 – New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Oct 27 – First Class Wrestling – Parks Sports Centre, NE29 6TL North Shields, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/FirstClassWrestling

Fri, Oct 27 – Pro Wrestling Live – Gilberts Club, 54 Field ST, Willenhall, WV13 2NY, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Pro-Wrestling-Live-198567800157656

Fri, Oct 27 – LDN – Quaterhouse, Mill Ball, Folkestone, UK – 7 pm – LDNwrestling.com

Fri, Oct 27 – Leicester Championship Wrestling – Biggin Hall, 214 Binley RD, CV3 1HG Coventry, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/leicesterchampionshipwrestling

Fri, Oct 27 – Southside Wrestling Entertainment – The Gordon Craig Theatre, Danstrete, SG1 1 Stevenage, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/NBWSouthside

Fri, Oct 27 – Welsh Wrestling – Congress Theatre, 50 Gwent Square, NP44 1PL Cwmbran, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Fri, Oct 27 – Young Blood Wrestling – Retreat Day Spa/David Lloyd Health Club, Pensnett RD, Brierley Hill, Dudley, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/InYourFaceWrestling

Fri, Oct 27 – Renegade Pro Wrestling Alliance – Dead Zone Haunted Experience, 426 Beauregard ST, Charleston, WV – 6 pm - facebook.com/RPWAwv

Sat, Oct 28 – Fearless Championship Wrestling – 900 2nd ST, Haleyville, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Fearlesswrestling

Sat, Oct 28 – Universal Independent Wrestling – Funtime Skating, 255 E Bypass, Centre, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/UnivesalIndependentWrestling

Sat, Oct 28 – Canadian Wrestling Coalition – Abbey Centre, Blackfalds, Alberta – 5:45 pm - facebook.com/CanadianWrestlingCoalition

Sat, Oct 28 – Prairie Wrestling Alliance – Northgate Lions Seniors Recreation Centre, 7524 139 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB – 7:30 pm

Sat, Oct 28 – Elite Wrestling Entertainment – 3302 W Catalina DR, Phoenix, AZ – 4:30 pm - facebook.com/elitewrestlingentertainmentewe

Sat, Oct 28 – All Star Wrestling – Ridge Meadows Senior Centre, 12152 224 ST, Maple Ridge, BC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/ASWCANADA

Sat, Oct 28 – Royal City Wrestling – 610 6th ST, New Westminster, BC – 5 pm - facebook.com/RoyalCityWrestling

Sat, Oct 28 – Browbeat Wrestling – ?, Raymond, CA – 4 pm

Sat, Oct 28 – Empire Wrestling Federation – VFW Post 8737, 2018 Foothill Blvd, San Bernardino, CA – 7 pm – EmpireWrestlingFederation.com

Sat, Oct 28 – Gold Rush – The Gold Mine, 930 Oddstad Blvd, Pacifica, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/GoldRushProWrestling

Sat, Oct 28 – Venue Wrestling Entertainment – Ricochet Rec Center, 450 W Alen RD, Imperial, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/Venue-Wrestling-Entertainment-616259448532444

Sat, Oct 28 – Champ7 Pro Wrestling – 8275 Moncrief Dinsmore RD, Jacksonville, FL – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Champ7prowrestling

Sat, Oct 28 – Go Wrestle – Sunshine Park Mall, 2400 Ridgewood Ave, Suite 19B, South Daytona, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/gowrestle

Sat, Oct 28 – Platinum Pro Wrestling – Platinum Pro Arena, VFW Post 1966 Outdoor Event, 350 SW 25th ST, Ft. Lauderdale, FL – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/platinumprowrestling

Sat, Oct 28 – XWX – Kindel Lanes Amusement Center, 4679 HWY 90, Marianna, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/XWX-Wrestling-534907309882552

Sat, Oct 28 – German Wrestling Promotion – Markgrafensaal, Ludwigstrabe 16, Schwabach, Germany – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/gwpwrestling

Sat, Oct 28 – Independent Pro Wrestling – Wrestlingschule Supleschmiede, Katharinenstrasse 57-59 Lubeck, Germany – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Independent-Pro-Wrestling-1624592231127093

Sat, Oct 28 – Swiss Wrestling Entertainment – Conradin-Kreutzer-Strabe 5, 78467 Konstanz, Germany – 7 pm - facebook.com/swisswrestlingentertainment

Sat, Oct 28 – Wrestle Club – Cloverdale Funeral Home, Cemetary and Cremation, 1200 N Cloverdale RD, Boise, ID – 4 pm - facebook.com/idahowrestleclub

Sat, Oct 28 – Chikara – Logan Square Auditorium, 2539 N Kedzie Blvd, Chicago, IL – 2 pm & 7 pm - chikarapro.com

Sat, Oct 28 – Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling (Fundraiser for State Park Volunteer Fire Department) – Caseyville Community Center, Caseyville, IL – 8 pm - sicw.org

Sat, Oct 28 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme

Sat, Oct 28 – Tri-State Wrestling – Blue Jeans Community Center, 1242 Main ST, Monroe City, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/TSWUnleashed

Sat, Oct 28 – Wrestling Revolver – Seven Flags Event Center, Des Moines, IA – ProWrestlingRevolver.com

Sat, Oct 28 – Pro Wrestling 225 – The Copac Gym, 24130 Ferdinand ST, Plaquemine, LA – 2 pm - facebook.com/prowrestling225

Sat, Oct 28 – Blue Water Championship Wrestling – American Legion Post 8, 1026 6th ST, Port Huron, MI – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/BWCWStarz

Sat, Oct 28 – Missle Dropkick Wrestling Alliance – City of Inkster Dozier Recreation Complex, 2025 Middlebelt RD, Inkster, MI – 6:30 pm

Sat, Oct 28 – Ring of Honor – Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort, Mount Pleasant, MI – 8 pm - facebook.com/ringofhonor

Sat, Oct 28 – Minnesota Indpenedent Wrestling – Legion, Forest Lake, MN – 8 pm - facebook.com/groups/150580712706

Sat, Oct 28 – Revolution Wrestling Alliance – American Legion Post 65, 14590 Burma Ave W, Rosemount, MN – 6 pm - facebook.com/RevolutionWrestlingAlliance

Sat, Oct 28 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623

Sat, Oct 28 – Dynamo Pro Wrestling – Concordia Turners, 6432 Gravois Ave, St. Louis, MO – 8 pm - facebook.com/DynamoPro

Sat, Oct 28 – Beyond – GameChangerWorld, 798 Route 9 S, Howell, NJ – 1 pm - facebook.com/beyondwrestling

Sat, Oct 28 – Cosplay Pro Wrestling – 741 Helen Ave, Woodbury Heights, NJ – 3 pm - facebook.com/cosplayprowrestling

Sat, Oct 28 – Monster Factory – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/The-World-Famous-Monster-Factory

Sat, Oct 28 – On Point at Geekfest – Woodbury Heights Community Center, 741 Helen Ave, Woodbury Heights, NJ – 10 am - facebook.com/onpointwrestling

Sat, Oct 28 – Buffalo Championship Wrestling – Francis J. Donovan American Legion Post 1626, 3210 Genesee ST, Cheektowaga, NY – 6 pm - facebook.com/BCWWNY

Sat, Oct 28 – Victory 1 – Wales Center Fire Hall, 12300 Big Tree RD, Walkes Center, NY – 7 pm - facebook.com/RiverWorksProfessionalWrestling

Sat, Oct 28 – Victory Pro Wrestling – VFW Post 4927, 31 Horseblock RD, Centereach, NY – 7:30 pm - victoryprowrestling.com

Sat, Oct 28 – Southern Pro Wrestling – Invercargill Workingmens Club, Inc., 154 Esk ST, Invercargill, New Zealand – 6 pm - facebook.com/SPWNZ

Sat, Oct 28 – Alexander County Championship Wrestling – 70 Hiddenite Church RD, Hiddenite, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/alexandercountychampionshipwrestling

Sat, Oct 28 – America’s Most Liked – ?, Winston-Salem, NC – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/AMLWrestling/

Sat, Oct 28 – Next Evolution Wrestling – Elizabeth City NC National Guard Armory, 600 Westover St, Elizabeth City, NC – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/NEWNextEvolutionWrestling

Sat, Oct 28 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Oct 28 – Zone Sports – Morganton National Guard Armory, Morganton, NC – 6 pm - facebook.com/zonesportsathletics

Sat, Oct 28 – Ultimate Championship Wrestling – Spryfield Lions Rink, 111 Drysdale RD, Halifax, Nova Scotia – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/ucwprofessionalwrestling

Sat, Oct 28 – Failure to Conform – Ro-Na Culture Center, 310 S 3rd ST, Ironton, OH – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/ftcwrestling

Sat, Oct 28 – Wrestling for a Cause – VFW, 1717 W Dupont ST, Claremore, OK – 4:30 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingForACause

Sat, Oct 28 – Acclaim Pro Wrestling – Dom Polski Hall, 379 Waverley ST, Ottawa, ON – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/AcclaimProWrestling

Sat, Oct 28 – CWF – Woodstock District Community Complex, 381 Finkle ST, Woodstock, ON – 6:30 pm

Sat, Oct 28 – Canuck Pro Wrestling – Toronto Estonian House, 958 Broadview Ave, Toronto, ON – 8 pm - facebook.com/CanuckPro

Sat, Oct 28 – No Limits Wrestling – Christopher’s Banquet Hall, 746 Barton ST E, Hamilton, ON – 6 pm - facebook.com/nolimitswrestling

Sat, Oct 28 – Pure Wrestling Association – Hespeler Memorial Arena, 640 Ellis RD W, Cambridge, ON – 7 pm - facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Sat, Oct 28 – Ryse Wrestling – 1952 University DR, Lemont Furnace, PA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/rysewrestling

Sat, Oct 28 – TRUE – A1 Wheels and Deals, 5676 US-15 Montgomery, PA – 7 pm – TrueProWrestling.com

Sat, Oct 28 – Northern Championship Wrestling – Centre Culturel Et Communautaire, 120 Blvd Du Seminaire, Sainte-Therese, QC – 7:30 pm - ncw.qc.ca

Sat, Oct 28 – Reckless Intent Wrestling – Twechar Healthy Living Center, St. Johns Way, G65 9 Glasgow, Scotland – 6 pm - facebook.com/RECKLESSINTENTWRESTLING

Sat, Oct 28 – Scottich Wrestling Entertainment – Ardler Complex, Turnberry Avenue, Dundee, Scotland – 6:15 pm - sweonline.co.uk

Sat, Oct 28 – Extreme Warriors Championship – 1 Margaret Ave, Bardene, Boksburg, South Africa - facebook.com/ewchampionship

Sat, Oct 28 – Dynasty (Benefit for Parent Guardian Association) – Coastal Center, 9995 Miles Jamison ST, Ladson, SC – 5 pm - facebook.com/Wearethedynasty

Sat, Oct 28 – Pro Wrestling Live – Fight Gym Club Lugano, la Stampa 1A, 6952 Canobbio, Switzerland – 8 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingLiveEvents

Sat, Oct 28 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Oct 28 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Oct 28 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Oct 28 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Oct 28 – SPWA Championship Wrestling – 11071 Hwy 57 W, Pocahontas, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/ramertn

Sat, Oct 28 – Southern Underground Pro – The Basement East, 917 Woodland ST, Nashville, TN - facebook.com/supgraps

Sat, Oct 28 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Oct 28 – Galatic Professional Wrestling – Nelson City Dance Hall, 825 US Hey 289, Boerne, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/thegalacticpro

Sat, Oct 28 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Oct 28 – 4 Front Wrestling – OX4 at The Oxford Academy, Sandy Lane West, OX4 6JZ Oxford, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/Official4FW

Sat, Oct 28 – Alternative Wrestling – The Cornbow Hall, Hagley ST, B63 3AT Halesowen, UK – 7 pm - altwrestling.co.uk

Sat, Oct 28 – British Heritage Wrestling – Wallington Sports and Social Club, SM6 9BY Wallington, London, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/BritishHeritageWrestling

Sat, Oct 28 – Evolution Wrestling – GL1 Leisure Centre, Bruton Way, GL1 1DT Gloucester, Gloucestershire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/evowrestling

Sat, Oct 28 – KAPOW – Hanham Community Centre, High ST, Hanham, BS15 3EJ Bristol, UK – 2:30 pm

Sat, Oct 28 – Knockout Wrestling Entertainment – Sarisbury Green Community Centre, The Green, Sarisbury Green, SO31 7AA, Southampton, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/kweuk

Sat, Oct 28 – LDN – Medina Theatre, Fairlee RD, Newport, Isle of Wight, UK – 6:30 pm – LDNwrestling.com

Sat, Oct 28 – Leeds Professional Wrestling – Stanningley Rugby Club, The Arthur Miller Stadium, Coal Hill DR, LS13 1PA Leeds, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/Leeds-Professional-Wrestling-162055303944809

Sat, Oct 28 – PCW – PCW Academy CIC, 31 St. Mary’s ST, PR2 1QR Preston, Lancashire, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/PCWlive

Sat, Oct 28 – Pro Wrestling Chaos – Hanham Community Centre, High ST, Hanham, BS15 3EJ Bristol, UK – 2 and 6 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingChaos

Sat, Oct 28 – Shropshire Wrestling Alliance – Dawley Town Hall, New ST, TF4 3JR Telford, UK – 6:45 pm - facebook.com/ShropsWrestling

Sat, Oct 28 – Southside Wrestling – Gordon Craig Theatre, Lyton Way, SG1 1LZ Stevenage, UK – 6:30 pm - southsidewrestling.co.uk

Sat, Oct 28 – Westwide Xtreme Wrestling – The Dome, Tufnell Park, 2 Dartmouth Park Hill, London, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Sat, Oct 28 – Off the Chains Wrestling – 6835 Valley RD, Berkeley Springs, WV - facebook.com/OTCW10

Sat, Oct 28 – Real Shoot Wrestling – 405 9th ST, Fairmont, WV – 8:05 pm

Sat, Oct 28 – SuperFriends (Benefit for Mykenna, battling Hepatoblastomain) – Circle B Recreation, 6261 State Road 60, Cedarburg, WI – 7 pm - facebook.com/PWRSuperFriends

Sat, Oct 28 – Wisconsin Professional Wrestling – Two Rivers Community House, 1702 W Park ST, Two Rivers, WI – 7 pm - facebook.com/wisconsinprowrestling

Sun, Oct 29 – Living Faith Wrestling – 100 Hill RD, Bryant, AR – 6 pm - facebook.com/Livingfaithwrestling

Sun, Oct 29 – UGW – The Ritz, 400 S 1st ST, San Jose, CA – 5 pm

Sun, Oct 29 – XWW – American Legion Post 241, 4725 Maine Ave, Baldwin Park, CA – 8 pm - facebook.com/thexwwpro

Sun, Oct 29 – FEST – Eight-Seconds Gainesville, 201 W University Ave, Gainesville, FL – 2 pm - facebook.com/festwrestling

Sun, Oct 29 – Warrior Breed Wrestling – Florida Swap Shop, 3291 W Sunrise Blvd, Ft. Lauderdale, FL – 2 pm - facebook.com/warriorbreedwrestlingllc

Sun, Oct 29 – Power Championship Wrestling – 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 6 pm

Sun, Oct 29 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, Oct 29 – Over the Top – Wexford Spiegeltent Festival, No 1 North Main ST, Wexford, Ireland – 12 pm - facebook.com/OTTwrestlingLive

Sun, Oct 29 – Beyond – Electric Haze, 26 Milbury ST, Worcester, MA – 1 pm - facebook.com/beyondwrestling

Sun, Oct 29 – Heavy On Wrestling – Clyde Iron Works, 2920 W Michigan ST, Dublin, MN – 3:30 pm - facebook.com/heavyonwrestling

Sun, Oct 29 – CWF – Tillsonburg Community Centre, 45 HArdy Ave, Tillsonburg, ON – 2:30 pm

Sun, Oct 29 – Canuck Pro Wrestling – 211 Bronson Ave, Ottawa, ON – 7 pm - facebook.com/CanuckPro

Sun, Oct 29 – Championship Wrestling from Ontario – Rockpile, 5555 Dundas ST W, Toronto, ON – 7 pm

Sun, Oct 29 – Smash – Opera House, 735 Queen ST E, Toronto, ON – 5 pm - facebook.com/SmashWrestling

Sun, Oct 29 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Oct 29 – Southern Underground Pro – The Basement East, 917 Woodland ST, Nashville, TN – 2 pm - facebook.com/supgraps

Sun, Oct 29 – Attack! Pro Wrestling – Trinity Centre, Trinity Road, Bristol, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/ATTACKProWrestling

Sun, Oct 29 – Exposure Entertainment – Pill Millenium Centre, NP20 2 Newport, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/ExposureEntertainment

Sun, Oct 29 – Future Championship Wrestling – Baggeridge Club, Lower Gornal, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/FCW2003

Sun, Oct 29 – Kamikaze Pro – Meadway Sports and Social, 235 Kelynmead RD, B33 8LJ Birmingham, UK – 4 pm - facebook.com/KamikazeProUK

Sun, Oct 29 – LDN – Shoreham Centre, Pond RD, Shoreham by Sea, UK – 2:30 pm – LDNwrestling.com

Sun, Oct 29 – PROGRESS – Electric Ballroom, 184 Camden High ST, NW1 8QL London, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/ProgressWrestling

Sun, Oct 29 – Torquay Wrestling – The Acorn Centre, Lummaton Cross, TQ2 8ET Torquay, UK – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/torquaywrestling

Mon, Oct 30 – Welsh Wrestling – Grand Pavilion Porthcawl, The Esplanade, CF36 3YW Porthcawl, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Tue, Oct 31 – Santino Bros. – Downey Elks Lodge 2020, 11233 Woodruff Ave, Downey, CA – 8:30 pm - facebook.com/santinobros

Tue, Oct 31 – Lucha Forever – The Frog and Bucket Comedy Club, 102 Oldham ST, M4 1LJ Manchester, UK – 6:45 pm - facebook.com/LuchaForeverUK

Wed, Nov 1 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Nov 1 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Nov 1 – CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – New CZW Arena at Rastelli’s Complex, 1855 Hurffville RD, Sewell, NJ – 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, Nov 1 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Wed, Nov 1 – International Pro Wrestling: United Kingdom – Unit Nine, 9 Bridgeturn Ave, MK12 5QL Milton Keynes, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/IPWuk

Wed, Nov 1 – Welsh Wrestling – The Riverfront, Kingsway NP20 1HG Newport, Wales, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Thu, Nov 2 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Nov 2 – Welsh Wrestling – Stiwt, Broad ST, LL14 1 Rhosllanerchrugog, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Fri, Nov 3 – Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, Nov 3 – Empire Wrestling Federation – EWF Arena at Knights of Columbus Hall, 4315 N Vincent Ave, Covina, CA – 8 pm – EmpireWrestlingFederation.com

Fri, Nov 3 – Hoodslam – Oakland Metro, 522 2nd ST, Oakland, CA – 9 pm - facebook.com/Hoodslam

Fri, Nov 3 – Pro Wrestling Revolution – San Francisco State University, 1600 Holloway Ave, San Francisco, CA – 8 pm - facebook.com/PWRevolution

Fri, Nov 3 – Samoan Swat Team Wrestling – Eden Gardens Event Center, Elk Grove Bingo Hall, 8434 Bradshaw RD, Elk Grove, CA – 7 pm

Fri, Nov 3 – Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT – 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, Nov 3 – All Star Wrestling Network – AWN WrestlePlex, 1361 Peach Pkwy, Fort Valley, GA – 8 pm - allstarwrestlingnetwork.com

Fri, Nov 3 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Nov 3 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, Nov 3 – Westwide Xtreme Wrestling – Stadhalle Wetzlar, Bruhlsbachstrabe 2b, Wetzlar, Germany – 8 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Fri, Nov 3 – AAW – Berwyn Eagles 2125, 6309 26th ST, Berwyn, IL – 7:30 pm - aawrestling.com

Fri, Nov 3 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, Nov 3 – Southern Extreme Championship Wrestling – Duke’s Mix, 976 Main ST, Whitesburg, GA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/SouthernExtremeChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Nov 3 – Appalachian Mountain Wrestling – Wolfe County High School, 20 High School RD, Campton, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/appalachianmountainwrestling

Fri, Nov 3 – NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Nov 3 – Limitless – 120 Stroudwater Ave, Westbrook, ME – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/LimitlessWrestling

Fri, Nov 3 – Crash Lucha Libre – Plaza de Toros Nuevo Progreso, Montes Pirineos #1930, 44320 Guadalajara, Jalasco, Mexico – 8:30 pm - facebook.com/thecrash.luchalibre

Fri, Nov 3 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, Nov 3 – WEC – Ripley Parks and Rec Center, 109 S School ST, Ripley, MS – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/WECWrestling

Fri, Nov 3 – Monster Factory – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/The-World-Famous-Monster-Factory

Fri, Nov 3 – Outlaw Wrestling – Ronkonkoma Fire Department, 177 Portion RD, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/outlawprowres

Fri, Nov 3 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Fri, Nov 3 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Ada Agri Plex, 1710 N Broadway Ave, Suite 3, Ada, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Fri, Nov 3 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm

Fri, Nov 3 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Nov 3 – Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Nov 3 – NWA Wrestling Revolution – Cine El Rey, 311 S 17th ST, McAllen, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/WRSTX

Fri, Nov 3 – New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, Nov 3 – Welsh Wrestling – Town Hall Holyhead, LL65 Holyhead, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Fri, Nov 3 – Renegade Pro Wrestling Alliance – Dead Zone Haunted Experience, 426 Beauregard ST, Charleston, WV – 6 pm - facebook.com/RPWAwv

Fri, Nov 3 – River City Championship Wrestling – American Legion Post 52, 711 6th ST, La Crosse, WI – 8 pm - facebook.com/RiverCityCW

Sat, Nov 4 – AIWF Southern Legacy Wrestling – Munford Recreation Center, Munford, AL - slwrevolution.com

Sat, Nov 4 – Fearless Championship Wrestling – 900 2nd ST, Haleyville, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Fearlesswrestling

Sat, Nov 4 – Rockey City Championship Wrestling – 14981 Hwy 231/431 (Behind Cosmos Gym), Hazel Green, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Rocketcitychampionshipwrestling

Sat, Nov 4 – Pro Wrestling Allstars – ?, Mechelen, Belgium – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingAllstars

Sat, Nov 4 – Royal City Wrestling – 610 6th ST, New Westminster, BC – 4 pm - facebook.com/RoyalCityWrestling

Sat, Nov 4 – Empire Wrestling Federation – Market ST and University Ave, Riverside, CA – 1 pm – EmpireWrestlingFederation.com

Sat, Nov 4 – Total Wrestling Federation – San Joaquin County Fairgrounds, 1658 S Airport Way, Stockton, CA – 5 pm - facebook.com/thetwf

Sat, Nov 4 – Underground Empire Wrestling – UEW Arena, 926 Clela Ave, Los Angeles, CA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/undergroundempirewrestling

Sat, Nov 4 – Virgil Flynn III Productions – 5731 Watt Ave, North Highlands, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/virgilflynnIIIproductions

Sat, Nov 4 – WrestleJam – Dominick F. Ferrara School, 22 Maynard RD, East Haven, CT – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/wrestlejam1

Sat, Nov 4 – Athletik Club Wrestling – Athletik Club 1892, Waidallee 8, 69469 Weinhem, Germany - facebook.com/acwpro

Sat, Nov 4 – New European Chanmpionship Wrestling – NEW HotSpot, Direkt Neben Dem Hotel Aurora, Hebdorf, Germany – 7 pm - facebook.com/NEW.Wrestling1

Sat, Nov 4 – Westwide Xtreme Wrestling – SO36, Oranienstr 190, Berlin, Germany – 6 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Sat, Nov 4 – AAW – Knights of Columbus, 209 Gooding ST, LaSalle, IL – 7 pm - aawrestling.com

Sat, Nov 4 – Emerge – 1400 Parkside DR, Columbus, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/emergewrestling

Sat, Nov 4 – Hoosier Pro Wrestling – Bartholomew County 4H Fairgrounds Family Arts Building, 750 W 200 S, Columbus, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/hoosierprowrestling

Sat, Nov 4 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme

Sat, Nov 4 – New Wave Pro – 1439 Ash ST, Terre Haute, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/NewWavePro

Sat, Nov 4 – SCW – Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust ST, Dubuque, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/scwpro

Sat, Nov 4 – Over the Top – Tivoli Theatre, 138 Francis ST, Dublin, Ireland – 7 pm - facebook.com/OTTwrestlingLive

Sat, Nov 4 – Impact Championship Wrestling – Don Woodward Community Center, 517 E 3rd ST, Ottawa, KS – 5 pm - facebook.com/icwprowrestling

Sat, Nov 4 – Appalachian Mountain Wrestling – Leatherwood Elementary School, 7777 KY Hwy 699, Leatherwood, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/appalachianmountainwrestling

Sat, Nov 4 – House of Bricks – VFW Poirier Post, 281 Appleton ST, New Bedford, MA – 7 pm - facebook.com/HoBwrestling

Sat, Nov 4 – RIOT Lucha Libre – Arena Femenil De Monterrey, 64018 Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico – 8:30 pm - facebook.com/RIOTluchalibre

Sat, Nov 4 – Under the Lights – Stephenson High School, 526 Division ST, Stephenson, MI – 8 pm - facebook.com/UTLEntertainment

Sat, Nov 4 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623

Sat, Nov 4 – MMWA – South Broadway Athletic Club, 2301 S 7th ST, St. Louis, MO – 8 pm - saintlouiswrestling.com

Sat, Nov 4 – Battle Club Pro – Knights of Columbus, 106 Bergen Ave, Ridgefield Park, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/Battleclubpro

Sat, Nov 4 – Outlaw Wrestling – St. Bernard Catholic Academy, 2030 E 69th ST, Brooklyn, NY – 7 pm - facebook.com/outlawprowres

Sat, Nov 4 – Warriors of Wrestling – 3555 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY – 7 pm - facebook.com/WarriorsofWrestling

Sat, Nov 4 – High Volume – Salvation Army, 2110 N Queen ST, Kinston, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/HighVolumeProWrestling

Sat, Nov 4 – Ring Wars Carolina – Lumberton Indoor Flea Market, 612 E 2nd ST, Lumberton NC – 7 pm - facebook.com/RingWarsCarolina

Sat, Nov 4 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Nov 4 – WarZone Wrestling – 128 S King ST, Fayetteville, NC – 3:30 pm - facebook.com/WZWWrestling

Sat, Nov 4 – World Bigtime Wrestling – Skyway Rec Sports, 525 Earlwood Ave, Oregon, OH – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/worldbigtimewrestling

Sat, Nov 4 – Northland Wrestling – Ecole publique l’Odyssee, 480 ave Norman, North Bay, ON – 4 pm - facebook.com/Northland705

Sat, Nov 4 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Broken J Saloon and Grill, 3103 S Twin Mounds, Yale, OK – 9 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Sat, Nov 4 – Imperial Wrestling Revolution – Temple Public Schools, 206 School RD, Temple, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/Imperialwrestlingrevolution

Sat, Nov 4 – International Wrestling Cartel – Clearfield County Fairgrounds, 5615 Park St, Clearfield , PA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/iwcwrestling

Sat, Nov 4 – United Wrestling Federation – State Theatre Center for the Arts, 27 E Main ST, Uniontown, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/unitedwrestlingfederation2107

Sat, Nov 4 – Academie de Lutte Estrienne – 17, 8E Avenue Nord, Sherbrooke, QC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/estrielutte

Sat, Nov 4 – International Wrestling Syndicate – Unity, 1711 rue Sainte Catherine E, Beaudry Metro, QC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/IWSHardcore

Sat, Nov 4 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Nov 4 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Nov 4 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Nov 4 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Nov 4 – SPWA Championship Wrestling – 11071 Hwy 57 W, Pocahontas, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/ramertn

Sat, Nov 4 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, Nov 4 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Aztec Theatre, 104 N Saint Marys ST, San Antonio, TX – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Sat, Nov 4 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, Nov 4 – Rampage Wrestling – Sun N Fun, 6204 Elgin Ave, Lubbock, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/Rampagewrestling

Sat, Nov 4 – 4 Front Wrestling – Marlborough Town Hall, 5 High ST, SN8 1AA Marlborough, Wiltshire, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/Official4FW

Sat, Nov 4 – AIWF England/HCW – Gilt Edge Club, Kidderminster, UK - facebook.com/HcwProWrestlingAllNewPage

Sat, Nov 4 – Apex – Rushden Athletic Club, Rushden, UK – 1 and 6 pm - facebook.com/APEXWrestlingUK

Sat, Nov 4 – Insane Championship Wrestling – O2 Academy Liverpool, 11-13 Hotham ST< L3 5UF Liverpool, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/InsaneWrestling

Sat, Nov 4 – Leicester Championship Wrestling – West End Working Mens Club, Braunstone Ave, Leicester, UK – 6:30 pm - lcwrestling.co.uk

Sat, Nov 4 – New Force Wrestling – Iver Village Hall, 25 High Street, SL0 9PN Iver, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/NewForceWrestling

Sat, Nov 4 – Reckless Intent Wrestling – Unit 9, Knightsridge Industrial Estate, EH54 8RA Livingston, West Lothian, UK – 6:15 pm - facebook.com/RECKLESSINTENTWRESTLING

Sat, Nov 4 – Ultra Championship Wrestling ZERO – 47 S Orange ST, 1850 W North Temple, Unit E2, Salt Lake City, UT – 6 pm - facebook.com/UCWZERO

Sat, Nov 4 – Vicious Outcast Wrestling – YWCA, 2019 Pleasant Valley RD, Fairmont, WV – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/viciousoutcastwrestling

Sat, Nov 4 – West Virginia Championship Wrestling – Salvation Army, 300 Princeton Ave, Princeton, WV – 7 pm - facebook.com/wvcwtv

Sun, Nov 5 – California Wrestling Association – Hilmar Grange Hall, 8188 Lander Ave, Hilmar, CA – 3:30 pm - facebook.com/CaliforniaWrestlingAssociation

Sun, Nov 5 – Test of Strength Wrestling – 87 Church ST, East Hartford, CT – 3 pm - facebook.com/testofstrengthwrestling

Sun, Nov 5 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, Nov 5 – Crash Lucha Libre – Gimnasio Nuevo Leon Unido, Ave Manuel Barragan, Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico – 5 pm - facebook.com/thecrash.luchalibre

Sun, Nov 5 – Great North Wrestling – Jean Marc Lalonde Arena, 1437 Du Parc Ave, Rockland, ON – 1 pm - facebook.com/GNWwrestling

Sun, Nov 5 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, Nov 5 – Old School Hustle – Ridglea Theater, 6025 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, TX – 6 pm - facebook.com/IHWEOSH

Sun, Nov 5 – British Empire Wrestling – Tooting Tram and Social, 46-48 Mitcham Road, SW17 9NA London, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/britishempirewrestling

Sun, Nov 5 – Discovery Wrestling – The Jam House, 5 Queen ST, EH2 1JE Edinburgh Edinburgh, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/DiscoveryWrestling

Sun, Nov 5 – Insane Championship Wrestling – Tramshed Cardiff, Clare RD, CF11 6QP Cardiff, UK – 1 pm - facebook.com/InsaneWrestling

Sun, Nov 5 – Pro Wrestling Subjective – Station Hotel, Castle Hill, DY1 4RA Dudley, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/PWSubjective

Sun, Nov 5 – Revolution Pro Wrestling – The Cockpit, Gateforth ST, NW8 8EH London, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/RevolutionProWrestling