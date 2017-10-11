Anthem Launches Global Wrestling Network

Multi-Platform Digital Service

NASHVILLE | TORONTO – Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp., the parent company of IMPACT Wrestling, announced today the launch of theGlobal Wrestling Network, a multi-platform digital service designed to give fans around the world instant 24-hour access to the extensive IMPACT Wrestling library, including every classic pay-per-view event, groundbreaking original series, reality shows and documentaries, exclusive events and cards from international promotions and partners, classic content from old territories, over 1,000 hours of original programming, plus the ability to purchase premium live pay-per-view events.

Global Wrestling Network will be available on all major over-the-top (OTT) platforms and devices, including web at GlobalWrestlingNetwork.com, iOS and Android, and coming soon to Roku, Xbox, Amazon Fire TV and Smart TVs. A premium subscription will be priced at just US$7.99 per month with a 30-day free trial for new members.

Members will also have free access to episodes of the weekly flagship showIMPACT!, as well as new weekly episodes of Xplosion and other original digital content featuring top professional wrestling stars, including Eli Drake, Bobby Lashley, EC3, Eddie Edwards, James Storm, the high-flying X-Division, the lovely and lethal Knockouts, including Sienna, Rosemary and Gail Kim, and talent from international partner promotions such as Johnny Impact, Naomichi Marufuji and El Hijo del Fantasma.

“Within just one year, we have made tremendous progress by re-branding and re-energizing the IMPACT Wrestling product,” said Ed Nordholm, president of IMPACT Wrestling. “The launch of the Global Wrestling Network marks a significant milestone in the brand’s digital growth and international expansion. Working with our partners, GWN will create, acquire and curate content from various promotions around the globe to become the leading provider of independent professional wrestling content in the world.”

Programming from IMPACT Wrestling’s 15-year library showcases household industry names such as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Sting, Kurt Angle, Kevin Nash, Jeff Jarrett, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode and many more.

For more information, visit www.impactwrestling.com andwww.globalwrestlingnetwork.com.

About IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling is one of the world’s largest wrestling entertainment properties, creating more than 200 hours of original content annually across television and other digital platforms. IMPACT Wrestling specializes in events, products, merchandise and music, as well as the management and promotion of professional wrestlers. The roster features such greats as Eli Drake, Bobby Lashley, EC3, Eddie Edwards, James Storm, the high-flying X-Division, plus the lovely and lethal Knockouts, including Sienna, Rosemary and Gail Kim, as well as talent from international partner promotions such as Johnny Impact, Naomichi Marufuji and El Hijo del Fantasma. Its highly successful flagship,IMPACT!, broadcasts in more than 120 countries around the world, including Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Pop (a joint venture of CBS Corporation and Lionsgate) in the United States, Fight Network and GameTV in Canada, Sony ESPN in India, Spike UK in the United Kingdom, SuperSport in Africa and ranFIGHTING in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

About Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp.

Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp. is a global sports media company with offices and studios in New York, Toronto, Los Angeles and Nashville. Anthem’s portfolio includes Fight Network, the world’s premier combat sports channel now broadcasting in the U.S., Canada and over 30 other countries,GameTV, featuring game shows, reality series, movies and sports available in over 9 million homes, IMPACT Wrestling, a professional wrestling promotion seen in 120 countries specializing in television programs, events, products, merchandise, music, as well as the management and promotion of professional wrestlers, and Edge Sport, an extreme and action sports network recently launched in Canada in partnership with IMG. Anthem also has a significant ownership interest in Pursuit Channel, one of the top outdoor channels in the U.S. available in 45 million homes.

Anthem also owns the Fantasy Sports Entertainment Group (FSEG), which includes Fantasy Sports Network (FNTSY), the world’s first and only channel dedicated to fantasy sports, FNTSY Sports Radio Network, a 24/7 audio channel, RotoExperts.com, a leader in season-long fantasy sports news and analysis, DailyRoto.com, the most comprehensive and far-reaching daily fantasy sports website, and SportsGrid.com, a leader in general sports entertainment commentary.