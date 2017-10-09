Rocket City Championship Wrestling Results

10/07/2017

location:RCCW Arena 14981 hwy 241/431 N Hazel Green Al (behind Cosmos Fitness)

Alex Rudolph defeated Devin Airre & ‘The heartbreak Dude’ Shawn Munos in 11:21

Charlie Swinger pinned Keylo Green after a Swinger Stunner in 12:09

The Full Blooded Italians defeated Kaden Sade & Graham Bell in 15:22 after a full Nelson bomb by Freakshow on Bell.

Austin Towers successfully defended The RCCW TN.State Championship by pinning “The Lucha Samurai” Tacuri in 19:09

Omega Virus ruined the reunion of The Grand Design in a hard hitting bout when Devin pinned Rage in 23:42

Shawn Hoodrich became The New RCCW Southern Heavyweight Champion by defeating “The Disenfranchise” Travis Locke in 24:06 after Hoodrich clocked Locke with a steel pipe “accidentally”? Overthrown by Dr.Trey Franklin.

Next event : Oct 21 @RCCW Arena