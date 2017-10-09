THE INDY BUZZ: WHAT HAPPENED @ROCKET CITY WRESTLING
Rocket City Championship Wrestling Results
10/07/2017
location:RCCW Arena 14981 hwy 241/431 N Hazel Green Al (behind Cosmos Fitness)
Alex Rudolph defeated Devin Airre & ‘The heartbreak Dude’ Shawn Munos in 11:21
Charlie Swinger pinned Keylo Green after a Swinger Stunner in 12:09
The Full Blooded Italians defeated Kaden Sade & Graham Bell in 15:22 after a full Nelson bomb by Freakshow on Bell.
Austin Towers successfully defended The RCCW TN.State Championship by pinning “The Lucha Samurai” Tacuri in 19:09
Omega Virus ruined the reunion of The Grand Design in a hard hitting bout when Devin pinned Rage in 23:42
Shawn Hoodrich became The New RCCW Southern Heavyweight Champion by defeating “The Disenfranchise” Travis Locke in 24:06 after Hoodrich clocked Locke with a steel pipe “accidentally”? Overthrown by Dr.Trey Franklin.
Next event : Oct 21 @RCCW Arena
Category: Wrestling.
Tags: Rocket City Wrestling.