Welcome to this edition of Rough Cuts — As I Preview the Hell in a Cell – coming live only on the WWE Network —

Lets get to the matches —

Main Event/Hell In A Cell Match: Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens (This match has an added stipulation of “Falls Count Anywhere — Shane McMahon last won a singles match 4.222 days ago when he defeated Shawn Michaels in a Street fight — 11 years ago — I be very surprised if this streak ends — I think we will see some nice spots — but the clincher will be Owens will pin Shane O Mac — with the help of Vince McMahon as Vince turns on his son and costs him the match and maybe his job as commissioner of Smackdown or I can see HHH coming out and helping Owens as well — either way someone from Shane’s family is going to cost him the match — It will be entertaining —

WWE Championship Match: Jinder Mahal defends the WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura — This has allot of potential to be a very good match with some good spots -however, Jinder will retain with the help of his entourage at ringside — I see this match ending in a DQ — The re-match is already billed for Starrcade inside a Steel Cage — So that is when I see Nakamura getting the belt — This will just be a tune up leaving the fans wanting more — I think high spots will be exciting with a couple of close finishes — Jinder will get frustrated as Nakamura makes his run and then DQ will happen —

WWE United States Championship Match: AJ Styles defends the WWE United States Championship against Baron Corbin — I predict AJ will lose the belt as he will have sights set on the WWE Championship down the road — So, Baron time has come to take the belt and run with it as a solid heel — There will be several high spots and close finishes — but Baron will get the pin and be the New Champion — I expect Baron to have a long run here — and be solid heel — similar to what Miz has done —

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match/Hell In A Cell: The New Day defends the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship against the Usos — I expect the New Day to lose to the USO’s — They have had a nice run — but I do think its time to look elsewhere and give other teams a chance — however, this rematch is set for Starrcade too in a Texas Tornado match — so we will see 2 good matches — USO’s will take the strap and then in the rematch use under hand tactics to retain and that will be it for New Day — Maybe they will move to Raw for awhile — but they had there run — the match should fast, furious, and lots of spots — I expect Taminia will interfere and help the USO’s take the belts —

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Natalya defends the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair — Here is another match slated for Starrcade — these two will have rematch in a Steel Cage in Charlotte’s hometown — North Carolina is Flair country, and Ric is almost a God in Greensboro — with that being said — Nattie will retain by DQ — Charlotte will demand her rematch — At Starrcade in Flair Country Charlotte will get the belt in front of the hometown crowd — I do expect both matches to be exciting for a bit — Charlotte will all likely hood beat Nattie with the figure 4 at Starrcade same as her father — Here — I just expect Nattie to shove the ref, or do something underhanded, maybe a foreign object or chair to get DQ’d – I do not expect it to be memorable but more of a continuation —

Singles Match: Bobby Roode meets Dolph Ziggler — There is no chance the Glorious one will lose here — Bobby Roode is getting his due in the WWE — Bobby will be challenging for titles after this PPV — this is just get Bobby acclimated to the WWE style PPV’s — remember Bobby was a Champion in TNA — but this is the major leagues of professional wrestling — so — Bobby will get there — hopefully a Bobby Roode vs AJ styles for a World Title next year would be incredible — Dolph seems to be on his last hurrah – I think Dolph will be leaving soon — he just here to put Bobby over — nothing special about the match —

Singles Match: Randy Orton meets Rusev — nothing against these 2 — surprising these 2 are squaring off — Rusev needs a new look or character change — something — he has gone stale — and w/o Lana seems to be in another world — Orton has had his share of title runs — so I am guessing Rusev will find a way to steal a victory and then Orton will hit an RKO out of no where to send the crowd into a frenzy — Orton does not need a belt right now to be over — the fans just want an RKO — so we will get one — Rusev needs to get it together — Maybe align himself with Mahal, after Mahal loses the belt? Tag Team?

Overall, I think it will be a decent show — 3 of the matches already are slated for Starrcade in terms of rematches but do not let that stop you — this will have some high spots — The shock will come in Shane’s match against Owens — I am guessing Vince will cost his son the match or HHH will show up and do the deed and if so — you have the brother in laws fighting — HHH still wants to wrestle and power of the family — so it won’t surprise me — there is a reason why this match is last and its not going to end cleanly or happily — there will be a shock factor involved —

Until, next till may all of your matches be a Main Event — I am Sal LaSardo for Rough Cuts….Your feedback is welcome to salnbandit42@gmail.com –

Stay tuned for the next edition of Rough Cuts — As I examine the World of Professional Wrestling involving the women — Then, Now and Tomorrow — You won’t want to miss it —