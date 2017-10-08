“Perfect 10″ Ty Dillinger was added to the mix of US Champion AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin. Styles can lose the title even if he is not the person being pinned or if someone taps out.

COBRIN WON THE TITLE when AJ used his Phenominal Forearm to kayo Dillinger. At that point Corbin kicked Styles out of the ring and pinned Dillinger.

A good match and good physical performances by all three competitors.