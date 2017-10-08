Woods and Big E. were the competitors in the HIAC cage (Kofi was outside)…So many high risk moves (mainly by the USOs) and a spear by Big E that took out an USO and saw him crash into the cage as well…Xavier used his trombone to beat up on them as well … (a comment by the broadcast team that this is the first time a trombone has been used in a HIAC match) … A drum-set-symbol wa also used as were chairs and kendo sticks.

At one point Jey wa locked inside the cage by holding him on the mesh with kendo sticks to wedge him in (first time I have ever seen that).

Big E was handcuffed as was woods around the steel post … Big E. got out and rallied against both USOs… Woods was beaten senseless with chairs and more.

FINALLY THE USOs put a chair on Woods when he was lying in the middle of the ring and they flew off two corner posts at the same time and pinned Woods.

NEW CHAMPIONS THE USOs.

Very brutal match and excellent start to the evening of HIAC.