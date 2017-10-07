“THE PREDICTOR” PREDICTS: WWE HELL IN A CELL 2017

By Don “The Predictor” Murphy

Main Event/Hell In A Cell Match: Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens (This match has an added stipulation of “Falls Count Anywhere”)

Topline Thoughts: This show is clearly being built solely around this match, which is fine. With the “Falls Count Anywhere” stipulation, it’s definitely being positioned around the likelihood that we will see some crazy Shane McMahon stunt and I am sure both participants will pull out all of the stops to make this a spectacle. As Owens is just starting to hit his stride as a heel, I don’t see him coming up on the short end here. I think this will serve to further position him as the top heel on the brand.

The Predictor Predicts: Kevin Owens defeats Shane McMahon

WWE Championship Match: Jinder Mahal defends the WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura

Topline Thoughts: I haven’t really been sold on the build to this match, and I’m still waiting for both to have their standout performance. I do think Mahal’s days as champion are numbered, but I don’t think they are ready to take the title off of him just yet. There’s a couple of more chapters in this feud before Mahal drops the title.

The Predictor Predicts: Jinder Mahal retains the WWE Championship

WWE United States Championship Match: AJ Styles defends the WWE United States Championship against Baron Corbin

Topline Thoughts: I think Corbin still has an upside as a heel and Styles is ready to move into the main event championship picture. I think we’re due for a title change and with Corbin’s recent losses, he will have a level of vulnerability which will make his title defenses intriguing.

The Predictor Predicts: Baron Corbin wins the WWE United States Championship

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match/Hell In A Cell: The New Day defends the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship against the Usos

Topline Thoughts: Making this a Hell in a Cell match is the logical conclusion to this feud. I have no doubt that this may steal the show; however, I am a bit jaded given all of the matches both teams have had against each other.

The Predictor Predicts: The New Day retains the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Natalya defends the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair

Topline Thoughts: These two had a great match over a year ago as the lead-in to WrestleMania. I’m hoping these two can replicate that performance here, as the build has been flat. Charlotte would be much better off as a heel at this stage, but given Ric Flair’s situation, I’m confident she’ll be a babyface for a bit more, and Natalya deserves a moderately substantial run with the title. I don’t think we see a Money In the Bank cash-in here.

The Predictor Predicts: Natalya retains the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

Singles Match: Bobby Roode meets Dolph Ziggler

Topline Thoughts: This should be a fine match, but doesn’t really serve to help either one all that much. Roode will eventually be a heel, and where Ziggler goes from here is anyone’s guess.

The Predictor Predicts: Bobby Roode defeats Dolph Ziggler

Singles Match: Randy Orton meets Rusev

Topline Thoughts: This story is all over the place and with Orton continually getting the better of Rusev, I suspect that we’ll see Rusev get his win back to continue the feud.

The Predictor Predicts: Rusev defeats Randy Orton

Pre-Show: Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin meet the Hype Bros

Topline Thoughts: I am hoping Gable and Benjamin eventually move on to the title picture because I think they could breathe some much needed life into the division. This match will further the story around the Hype Bros. split.

The Predictor Predicts: Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin defeat the Hype Bros

