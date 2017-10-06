Feeling the Impact: A look at this week’s GFW Impact Wrestling.

Hosted by: “Candy Man” Jay Shannon

Moose wanted Lashley and his posse. Everyone else, it seemed, wanted E-Li Drake. Let’s take a look…

We began with a look a back at last week’s title match between Drake and Johnny Impact. Johnny got righteously screwed in his shot at the Global championship. Drake cut a promo about how Jim Cornette kept trying to rip the title away from him but Drake would overcome everyone in the States, Mexico and even Japan. Drake decided to take the night off and find him some girls between 18 and 30 with over-sized chests. He also decided that his buddy, Chris Adonis, needed a match to quench the fire that was eating him alive. Drake didn’t know who the opponent was but when Garza Jr. showed up, it seemed pretty obvious.

Chris Adonis vs Garza Jr

The Finish:

Adonis hit a nasty Spinebuster. The video aired of Johnny Impact showing up. Drake decided to go meet him and welcome him to the show. Garza woke up and did his Diamond Studd impression and went for a Lionsault. He missed but it didn’t really matter because Johnny Impact rushed in and kicked the bejesus out of Adnois.

Your Winner (by Disqualification): Chris Adonis

Global Impact: 2.0 out of a possible 5

After the match, Garza tried to pull Johnny off Adonis. Impact popped Garza and put him on his behind. Jim Cornette came out and said if they wanted to fight, they could do it, next week. That seemed a little weird but ok.

We got a video package of oVe winning the Global tag belts. That took us to the LAX bungalow. Konnan was ticked off that his briefcase was not filled with money. The various members of LAX were grumbling about the situation. Konnan understood that this is what “They” wanted…dissension.

oVe vs Unnamed Opponents

This was a serious Squash. The brothers exploded on the poor guys and quickly dispatched them with a modified Total Elimination finisher.

Your Winners: oVe

Global Impact: 1.0

Sienna came out and whined about not having a match at Bound for Glory. She said maybe she should just go into the Hall of Fame and retire, since she was so much better than Gail Kim. Gail came out and said Sienna only has the Knockout title because of Taryn Terrell. That brought out Taryn, who also wants a shot. Allie entered to even the sides. She hugged Gail and then made it clear she wanted a title shot, too. Karen Jarrett strolled out and said she decided to have Sienna defend…against all three women! Fatal Four Way for the Knockout Title: sienna vs Gail Kim vs Taryn Terrell vs Allie! Awesome.

Grado was at a signing. The poor patrons were being charged $100 a pop (sounds about right for some of those things). Grado complained that the fans were being charged too much. Joseph Park explained that the fans were basically sheep that would pay anything that they were asked to pay. Man, I have known SO many promoters that have THAT attitude. At the end of the night, Park gave Grado only $80. Been there…done that.

Trevor Lee, Caleb Konley and Andrew Everett vs Sonjay Dutt, Petey Williams and Matt Sydal

Six Man Tag Team Match

The Finish:

Dutt was getting his behind handed to him until he finally got the Hot Tag. All six men hit wild spots. Matt finished it off with his Sui-Sydal Press.

Your Winners: Matt Sydal, Petey Williams and Sonjay Dutt

Global Impact: 3.25

Everyone started demanding a shot at the X-Title. Guess that is just in the air.

We saw this week’s episode of Global Forged.

The X-Stars pushed Cornette to decide who would get a shot at the title. He didn’t commit, just yet.

Laurel Van Ness was riding around on a motorized chair and kissing all kinds of people.

Moose went to Bobby Lashley’s training camp to kick some butt. Instead, he got beaten up and thrown out the front door. Guess Bobby isn’t quite done with wrestling.

El Hijo de Phantasma and Texano Jr vs Ethan Carter III and James Storm

If you happen to have the ElRey Network, you can see some of these great stars during Ultimo Lucha Tres. It is a 4 week event (2 weeks already down). Johnny Impact will be on there (as Johnny Mundo).

The Finish:

Pagano came out with the Mexican superstars. All Hell broke loose as the guys brawled all over the place. They hit a nasty Tower of Doom move. Storm went for a Suplex but Pagano paid tribute to Bobby Heenan by holding the ankle. That caused Hijo to crash down on top of Storm. 1-2-3.

Your Winners: El Hijo de Phantasma and Texano Jr

Global Impact: 3.0

We finish up the evening with a return to LAX’s home turf. Low Ki thinks oVe need to undergo a 5150 Street Fight. The boys then head to the local adult entertainment club to party up their brilliant idea.

Peace

–Jay Shannon

JayCShannon@Gmail.com