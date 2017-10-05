Legends of the Ring Pro Wrestling Fan Fest returns in just two weeks to the Ramada Plaza Hotel (formerly Crowne Plaza) in Monroe, New Jersey on Saturday October 21 from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Join us for an incredible and unforgettable day packed full of nostalgic wrestling meet and greets,photo opp and autograph sessions plus a large selection of the countries top wrestling memorabilia dealers.

Advanced General Admission is available now for 20.00 (Autographs and Photos opps are additional after admission and nominally priced at just 10.00 and up). Remember this event is capacity controlled and could sell out at any time! Those with advanced purchase are guaranteed admission and meets.

Official Legends of the Ring Talent scheduled to appear live in person are:

KEN SHAMROCK, DORY FUNK JR., CHARLES WRIGHT AKA THE GODFATHER, TERRY TAYLOR, KEN PATERA, IVORY, FRANCINE,THE NASTY BOYS,BILL DEMOTT,SLICK,AND TED ARCIDI

Over 30 Vendor guests will also be attending including: The Steiner Brothers, Koko B. Ware, Road Warrior Animal, Bully Ray, and many more!

Mail order will be available (Send your items to be signed!)

For full Information and to purchase tickets please visit www.legendsofthering.co