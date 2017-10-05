FITE TV launches a new ROKU channel

Complete offering of its Pay-Per-View and Video On Demand programming

New York, NY (October 5th, 2017) – FITE TV today announced the launch of its full-fledged channel on the ROKU streaming platform designed to provide direct access to FITE’s live TV programming and over 5,000 hours of video on demand (VOD) for fans of Mixed Martial Arts, Boxing and Pro Wrestling to explore and watch with the convenience of their ROKU player.

FITE is the leader in the combat sports video streaming featuring the best of the MMA, Boxing and Pro Wrestling world. FITE programming is available as a free downloadable app through the Google Play and iTunes app stores and on its website www.FITE.tv. And now it is available as a featured ROKU channel.

FITE’s ROKU channel features the best combat sports content curated by FITE editors and a calendar of upcoming live fights and weekly original television programming. Additionally, the comprehensive search option and personalized recommendations allow users to quickly discover new content and trending videos from their favorite sport genre on the channel.