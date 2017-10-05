What legendary promoter told Ricky Morton that he would never make it in wrestling… then tried to keep him working for him?

WWE presents the Rock n’ Roll Express at Starrcade this November in Greensboro, NC. Will they wrestle at the event?

Ricky Morton talks personal memories of Bobby “The Brain” Heenan and the voice of Memphis Wrestling Lance Russell. Ricky Morton reveals how Bobby Heenan helped him in his early years in the business.

Ricky Morton talks about winning the NWA World Tag Team Titles for the first time ever in 1985. He details when Dusty Rhodes discussed the finish for that historic night. Ricky Morton reveals where he met Ivan Koloff for the first time and the location will probably surprise you.

Ricky Morton talks about WWE Games and the Rock n’ Roll Express appearing in WWE 2K18.

How did it feel to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017 in Orlando?

His thoughts on working matches with Terry Funk, who is in his mid seventies, in 2017.

Experience of training Kid Kash and later feedback from Kid Kash.

School of Morton’s Maverick talks about his experience learning and wrestling at the School of Morton under the guidance of Ricky Morton. He talks fate and destiny.

Ricky Morton discusses some of the ins and outs of the operation of the School of Morton.

Live wrestling is at the School of Morton at 2085 Chuckey Highway in Chuckey, TN Sunday, October 8, 2017 and Sunday, October 15, 2017 at 5:00pm ET. Ricky Morton previews the events. School of Morton Champion Ricky Morton defends the title against Elliott Russell on October 15, 2017. Admission is $5.00

The School of Morton Podcast is co-hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton of the Rock N’ Roll Express and a 1980’s wrestling fan/radio talk show host Scotty Campbell. The podcast is available for download with new episodes released on Thursdays at: rickymorton.podbean.com

