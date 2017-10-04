Event announcement:





Showdown Wrestling comes to MELTON!!

Saturday October 7th at the Melton Civic Centre, come and enjoy a great night out full of high flying, action packed Professional Wrestling.

Featuring some of the of Australia’s best talent:

JXT, Adam Brooks, Erika Reid, Avary, Syd Parker, Benny Factor, Dowie James, Pitbull & more…

Tickets can be purchased at the door on the night.

Adults $20, Kids $15

Doors open 6:30pm, Bell time 7:30pm





MAIN EVENT MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT!

For one night only MJA Entertainment and Showdown Wrestling unite to bring you a great evening of high flying, bone breaking wrestling action for the whole family!

The main event will not be for the faint at heart! Rarely do two men step into ring with so much hate and animosity between them but onSaturday October 7th in Melton we will bare witness to Adam Brooks facing off with Melton own JXT, A match up two years in the making!

Two great high flyers who’s careers have taken them around the world and now JXT returns to his hometown to face off with Adam Brooks!

No title on the line, no respect, and no mercy!

One night only!

Adam Brooks vs JXT





