Tonight on Monday Night Raw, WWE honored three women, Dianne Primavera, Julie Zaveral, and Sherri Goldstein, who have battled breast cancer and who are now taking action to help others fight the disease.

Video Clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gvk4tvborw0

To coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, WWE is continuing its partnership with Susan G. Komen for the sixth consecutive year by encouraging fans to take action in the fight against breast cancer through the “Unleash Your Warrior” campaign.

Unleash Your Warrior celebrates everyday heroes making a difference in the fight against breast cancer, encouraging them to “Be Strong, Act Bold, Always Believe,” a sentiment echoed by WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior.



WWE® AND SUSAN G. KOMEN® ENCOURAGE YOU

TO “UNLEASH YOUR WARRIOR” IN THE FIGHT AGAINST

BREAST CANCER

STAMFORD, Conn., October 2, 2017 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) and Susan G. Komen® will continue their partnership for the sixth consecutive year to celebrate everyday heroes making a difference in the fight against breast cancer, encouraging them to “Be Strong, Act Bold, Always Believe,” a sentiment echoed by WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior®.

This year WWE created a commemorative, limited edition “Unleash Your Warrior” t-shirt that is available for purchase at WWEShop.com and at WWE live events, with 100 percent of net proceeds benefiting Komen research grants focused on metastatic breast cancer, a disease that is responsible for most of the nation’s 40,000 annual breast cancer deaths. Fans also have the option of donating $1, $5, or $10 upon checkout, with all proceeds benefiting Komen.

WWE will utilize its global platforms including WWE Network, TV broadcasts, live events, PSAs, and digital and social media to generate awareness and encourage action. Throughout the month of October, the WWE announcer table, entrance ramp, ring skirts and digital signage will be co-branded, and the middle ring rope turned pink to promote the fight against breast cancer. WWE Superstars will wear co-branded “Unleash Your Warrior” apparel, and breast cancer survivors along with those still battling the disease, will be honored on WWE’s flagship TV programs, Monday Night Raw® and SmackDown® Live, both airing live on USA Network.

“We’re so grateful to be enhancing our partnership with WWE this fall in support of those 154,000 women and men currently living with metastatic breast cancer in the U.S.,” said Christina Alford, SVP of Development at Susan G. Komen. “We are encouraging WWE’s countless dedicated fans and supporters to unleash their warrior within and join us in the fight against breast cancer.”

“WWE is proud to expand our partnership with Susan G. Komen to raise funds and awareness in support of the courageous individuals battling metastatic breast cancer,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. “This support is essential to improve the treatment and quality of life for the true warriors with this devastating disease, and we remain committed to standing side by side with Komen in the fight to end breast cancer.”

The “Unleash Your Warrior” campaign continues the history of success between Komen and WWE. The partnership launched in 2012 with the successful “Rise Above Cancer” campaign, and to-date, has raised $2 million for breast cancer research, education and screening. You can learn more about this partnership by visiting www.komen.org/wwe as Komen continues working toward their Bold Goal of reducing the nation’s 40,000 breast cancer deaths by 50 percent by 2026.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit outside of the federal government while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen has set a Bold Goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026. Since its founding in 1982, Komen has funded more than $956 million in research and provided more than $2.1 billion in funding to screening, education, treatment and psychosocial support programs serving millions of people in more than 30 countries worldwide. Komen was founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life. That promise has become Komen’s promise to all people facing breast cancer. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at ww5.komen.org/social.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE programming reaches more than 650 million homes worldwide in 20 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go tohttp://www.wwe.com/worldwide/